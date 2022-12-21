ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man hospitalized after crashing into Hollywood Hills building

LOS ANGELES - One person was hospitalized following a crash in Hollywood Hills on Sunday. It happened around 8:30 p.m. in the area near 2260 N. Cahuenga Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Officials said the 30-year-old driver crashed into the building and was extricated from the car...
LOS ANGELES, CA
South LA pedestrian hit and killed by 2 vehicles: LAPD

LOS ANGELES - A man was killed after he was hit by two hit-and-run drivers in South Los Angeles, officials said. Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department said the victim was walking outside a crosswalk around 10 p.m. Monday at the intersection of 50th and Alameda streets in South LA’s Central-Alameda neighborhood when he was struck by the first vehicle. While the pedestrian was on the pavement, he was struck by a second vehicle.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Man hit by stray bullet in Long Beach expected to survive

LONG BEACH, Calif. - A man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper body, apparently by a stray round, while walking Monday in Long Beach, authorities said. "He was walking near the area of 56th Street and Long Beach Boulevard when he felt pain in his upper body and observed that he had been struck by gunfire," the Long Beach Police Department reported.
LONG BEACH, CA
Man accused of 'randomly' shooting at homes in Murrieta on Christmas Day, drawing hours-long SWAT standoff

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A Riverside County neighborhood was on edge Christmas Day after residents say a man started shooting at houses at random. The shots being fired in the Murrieta neighborhood drew the SWAT team's attention Sunday morning, as local police warned residents in the area of Calle San Vicente and Calle San Clemente to stay indoors from 10 a.m. to around 1:45 p.m.
MURRIETA, CA
Walnut man diagnosed with bipolar disorder reported missing

WALNUT, Calif. - Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department sought the public’s help with finding a man diagnosed with bipolar disorder who was reported missing from Walnut earlier this month. Thomas "Tommy" Raul Ruiz Jr., 29, was last week seen in the 20800 block of Fuerte...
WALNUT, CA
Christmas Eve hit-and-run: Community activist killed in front of her kids in South LA

LOS ANGELES - A woman, whose loved ones remember her as an active member of the community, was killed by a hit-and-run driver in South Los Angeles on Christmas Eve. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a crash near the intersection of Broadway and 88th Street around 3:30 p.m. Saturday. According to LAPD, 62-year-old Trina Newman-Townsend had just loaded four of her children into her car and as she was getting ready to hop into the vehicle herself, she was hit by another car traveling at a high rate of speed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in South LA

LOS ANGELES - A pedestrian was fatally struck Saturday in the Broadway-Manchester area of Los Angeles by a vehicle before the driver fled the scene. The crash was reported at 3:27 p.m. at Broadway and 88th Street, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Matthew Cruz. The pedestrian was pronounced...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Native Americans call for tribal burial of P-22 at Griffith Park

LOS ANGELES - Discussions continue over what will be done with the remains of Los Angeles' beloved mountain lion P-22. The popular cat was euthanized Dec. 17 after it was discovered that the 12-year-old had been suffering from chronic health problems and severe injuries. On Friday, the remains of P-22...
LOS ANGELES, CA
'Treecycling': Tree recycling offered at 12 Long Beach locations

LONG BEACH, Calif. - The City of Long Beach is launching its Christmas tree recycling program Monday. Starting Monday, December 26, you can drop off your trees at 12 different locations. The drop-off locations are open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
LONG BEACH, CA
No-burn order extended through Dec. 26 in SoCal

LOS ANGELES - The South Coast Air Quality Management District Sunday extended a mandatory prohibition on indoor and outdoor wood burning in much of the Southland through Monday due to a forecast of high air pollution in the area. The residential wood-burning ban will be in effect until at least...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Rose Parade: Catching up with the volunteers behind the world-famous floats

PASADENA, Calif. - One of the Rose Parade’s greatest assets is the army of volunteers who make the festivities happen. The parade volunteers work on the floats produced by various float-making companies. Many of the volunteers come back year after year to offer their time and patience plastering seeds and spices onto the floats.
PASADENA, CA

