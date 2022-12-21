Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
First In the Series of Storm Fronts to Move into Southern California Today, Bringing Renewed RainfallSouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Five masked women make off with $9,000 in Produce World heistEdy ZooOrange, CA
Anti-Trump conservative David Brooks to discuss American society with LA Times columnist Patt Morrison on January 4D.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
Travelers left stranded as Southwest Airlines cancels 2,700 flights nationwideEdy ZooLos Angeles, CA
foxla.com
Man hospitalized after crashing into Hollywood Hills building
LOS ANGELES - One person was hospitalized following a crash in Hollywood Hills on Sunday. It happened around 8:30 p.m. in the area near 2260 N. Cahuenga Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Officials said the 30-year-old driver crashed into the building and was extricated from the car...
foxla.com
Riverside Police donate Christmas gifts to family after their home was burglarized
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - It's a Christmas they won't forget. The Riverside Police Department went above and beyond to help a family after their house was burglarized. Late Christmas Eve, a mom and her two sons returned home to discover their apartment had been burglarized and the presents under the tree were stolen.
foxla.com
'I'm the Antichrist': Cleaver-wielding cyclist shot by deputy in body camera video
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - The Riverside County Sheriff's Department released body camera footage showing a November incident in which a deputy shot a man armed with a meat cleaver, claiming he was the Antichrist. The shooting happened back Nov. 12 in Cabazon, an unincorporated area of Riverside County, approximately 40...
foxla.com
Norco store owner who went viral for shooting at would-be robbers has died
NORCO, Calif. - Craig Cope, the Norco store owner who went viral after surveillance video showed him shooting at a group of would-be robbers over the summer, has died the family confirmed to FOX 11's Gina Silva Tuesday. Cope, 80, was a well-respected member of the Norco community. He owned...
foxla.com
South LA pedestrian hit and killed by 2 vehicles: LAPD
LOS ANGELES - A man was killed after he was hit by two hit-and-run drivers in South Los Angeles, officials said. Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department said the victim was walking outside a crosswalk around 10 p.m. Monday at the intersection of 50th and Alameda streets in South LA’s Central-Alameda neighborhood when he was struck by the first vehicle. While the pedestrian was on the pavement, he was struck by a second vehicle.
foxla.com
Man hit by stray bullet in Long Beach expected to survive
LONG BEACH, Calif. - A man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper body, apparently by a stray round, while walking Monday in Long Beach, authorities said. "He was walking near the area of 56th Street and Long Beach Boulevard when he felt pain in his upper body and observed that he had been struck by gunfire," the Long Beach Police Department reported.
foxla.com
Man accused of 'randomly' shooting at homes in Murrieta on Christmas Day, drawing hours-long SWAT standoff
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A Riverside County neighborhood was on edge Christmas Day after residents say a man started shooting at houses at random. The shots being fired in the Murrieta neighborhood drew the SWAT team's attention Sunday morning, as local police warned residents in the area of Calle San Vicente and Calle San Clemente to stay indoors from 10 a.m. to around 1:45 p.m.
foxla.com
Walnut man diagnosed with bipolar disorder reported missing
WALNUT, Calif. - Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department sought the public’s help with finding a man diagnosed with bipolar disorder who was reported missing from Walnut earlier this month. Thomas "Tommy" Raul Ruiz Jr., 29, was last week seen in the 20800 block of Fuerte...
foxla.com
Man arrested for allegedly squatting in Culver City home under construction
CULVER CITY, Calif. - A man was arrested on suspicion of making his way into a house under construction in Culver City, authorities said Monday. Police received a call Friday regarding people inside a residence under construction in the 4100 block of Irving Place, the Culver City Police Department reported.
foxla.com
Woman hit and killed during Hyde Park street takeover
A woman in her twenties was hit and killed while she was walking near a street takeover in Hyde Park. A driver was doing donuts when they lost control.
foxla.com
Nursing student hit, killed by driver doing donuts during LA street takeover
LOS ANGELES - Authorities are searching for an alleged hit-and-run driver in connection with the death of a woman in attendance at a street takeover in the Hyde Park community of South Los Angeles on Christmas night. The incident happened Sunday around 9 p.m. near the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard...
foxla.com
Christmas Eve hit-and-run: Community activist killed in front of her kids in South LA
LOS ANGELES - A woman, whose loved ones remember her as an active member of the community, was killed by a hit-and-run driver in South Los Angeles on Christmas Eve. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a crash near the intersection of Broadway and 88th Street around 3:30 p.m. Saturday. According to LAPD, 62-year-old Trina Newman-Townsend had just loaded four of her children into her car and as she was getting ready to hop into the vehicle herself, she was hit by another car traveling at a high rate of speed.
foxla.com
OC Sheriffs find body of missing San Juan Capistrano woman
Shirley "Jean" Airth was 94 years old. At the time of her disappearance, authorities said she was last seen on Dec. 18, leaving her San Juan Capistrano home around 5 p.m. that evening.
foxla.com
Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in South LA
LOS ANGELES - A pedestrian was fatally struck Saturday in the Broadway-Manchester area of Los Angeles by a vehicle before the driver fled the scene. The crash was reported at 3:27 p.m. at Broadway and 88th Street, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Matthew Cruz. The pedestrian was pronounced...
foxla.com
Families rescued from broken hotel elevator in Buena Park on Christmas Eve
Orange County firefighters rescued nine people from a broken down elevator in a Buena Park hotel. Some of those rescued visited the station afterward to thank their rescuers.
foxla.com
Native Americans call for tribal burial of P-22 at Griffith Park
LOS ANGELES - Discussions continue over what will be done with the remains of Los Angeles' beloved mountain lion P-22. The popular cat was euthanized Dec. 17 after it was discovered that the 12-year-old had been suffering from chronic health problems and severe injuries. On Friday, the remains of P-22...
foxla.com
'Treecycling': Tree recycling offered at 12 Long Beach locations
LONG BEACH, Calif. - The City of Long Beach is launching its Christmas tree recycling program Monday. Starting Monday, December 26, you can drop off your trees at 12 different locations. The drop-off locations are open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
foxla.com
Baldwin Park woman wins $300,000 Christmas jackpot at Pechanga Resort Casino
TEMECULA, Calif. - Looks like Santa decided to deliver an extra special present to one Baldwin Park woman at Pechanga Resort Casino on Christmas before heading home to the North Pole. The lucky winner, who did not want to be identified, hit the $300,000 jackpot while playing the 5 times-10...
foxla.com
No-burn order extended through Dec. 26 in SoCal
LOS ANGELES - The South Coast Air Quality Management District Sunday extended a mandatory prohibition on indoor and outdoor wood burning in much of the Southland through Monday due to a forecast of high air pollution in the area. The residential wood-burning ban will be in effect until at least...
foxla.com
Rose Parade: Catching up with the volunteers behind the world-famous floats
PASADENA, Calif. - One of the Rose Parade’s greatest assets is the army of volunteers who make the festivities happen. The parade volunteers work on the floats produced by various float-making companies. Many of the volunteers come back year after year to offer their time and patience plastering seeds and spices onto the floats.
