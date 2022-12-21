Read full article on original website
cbs4indy.com
Parke County inmate attacks correctional officer
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A correctional officer was reportedly attacked in the Parke County Jail. According to a release from the Parke County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred on Dec. 17 during routine inmate checks. Michael Rozsa, 60, of Rockville, reportedly attacked a correctional officer, striking, attempting to choke, and holding the officer in his cell for a period of time.
cbs4indy.com
Shoppers fill mall as Greenwood Police look into what caused shots fired outside Friday night
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Shoppers filled Greenwood Park Mall Tuesday as they made returns and did extra holiday shopping. Police are still looking into what led up to shots being fired outside the mall Friday and causing panic inside the stores. The panic came just more than five months after...
cbs4indy.com
2 people, dogs evacuated after south side fire
INDIANAPOLIS — An early morning fire led to the evacuation of two people and their dogs Tuesday. According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, a woman in a home on Bacon Street awoke around 3:30 a.m. to heavy smoke in her room. She was able to safely evacuate along with...
cbs4indy.com
Morgantown residents without running water
A large water main break is to blame for a Morgan County community being without running water since Christmas Eve. A large water main break is to blame for a Morgan County community being without running water since Christmas Eve. Southwest flight cancellations continue this week. Southwest Airlines' major flight...
cbs4indy.com
2 displaced after fire burns Indy home on near southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — A husband and wife have been displaced after a fire tore through their home on the city’s near southeast side Tuesday morning. According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, firefighters were called to the home in the 1300 block of Calhoun Street shortly before 9 a.m. on Tuesday. A heavy fire reportedly broke out in the single-story residence causing firefighters to have to abandon an early interior attack and switch to a defensive operation.
cbs4indy.com
1 seriously injured in shooting on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS – A person was seriously injured after they were shot early Monday morning on Indy’s east side. Police were called to the 2100 block of Leland Avenue just after 5 a.m. When officers arrived, they located a person with an apparent gunshot wound(s). The person was transported...
cbs4indy.com
Law enforcement brush up on active shooter response
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Greenwood Police joined members of several other law enforcement groups Thursday as they sought to make sure they are ready for the next time an active shooter event happens. The training comes as police look at the response to the Greenwood Park Mall shooting in July....
cbs4indy.com
Running water restored for Morgantown residents after Christmas Eve shutdown
MORGANTOWN, Ind. — A large water main break is to blame for a Morgan County community being without running water since Christmas Eve. Residents in Morgantown say it’s been a stressful holiday season after the water main break emptied nearly all of the water out of the small community’s water tower.
cbs4indy.com
Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — One Powerball ticket sold in the Hoosier state is worth $50,000. Hoosier Lottery officials confirmed a ticket matching four out of the five numbers and the Powerball was sold in Saturday night’s jackpot drawing worth $186 million. The $50,000 winning ticket was bought in Gary, Indiana...
cbs4indy.com
Southwest flight cancellations continue this week
INDIANAPOLIS — Southwest Airlines’ major flight cancellations leave thousands of customers frustrated and looking for alternative options. The company canceled more than 60% of Tuesday’s flights and will only fly a third of its scheduled flights over the next several days. The company is citing severe winter...
cbs4indy.com
Him by Her Collegiate School for the Arts to permanently close
INDIANAPOLIS — More than 200 students will soon need to enroll in a new school as Him by Her Collegiate School for the Arts, located on East 32nd Street, announced it is permanently shuttering its doors. In a statement released on Tuesday, the school said its last day of...
cbs4indy.com
Brownsburg pizza shop employees keeping all of Christmas Day sales
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — There is a special holiday tradition at an Indiana pizza shop that goes quite a long way for the employees who work on Christmas day. Thanks to the owners of Rockstar Pizza in Brownsburg, all of the money made from Christmas Day sales goes toward the employees. The staff can sign up to work the shift if they would like, and, in return, the day’s sales are split among everyone.
cbs4indy.com
Southwest cancels flights out of Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — All of Southwest Airlines flights out of Indianapolis International Airport on Monday evening were canceled. The airport’s flight status shows the last Southwest flight that left Indianapolis departed at 2:45 p.m. According to Flight Aware, 45 Southwest Flights were canceled on Monday. It shows 38 are canceled for Tuesday.
cbs4indy.com
Children’s Museum closed for cleanup after pipe burst
INDIANAPOLIS — For the second day in a row, The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis will close for cleanup after a pipe burst on Christmas Day. The museum first closed on Monday, only welcoming cleanup and restoration crews. Crews spent the day focusing on removing and drying water from the Welcome Center, where it happened.
cbs4indy.com
Colts fans brave freezing temperatures after winter storm passes through Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Colts fans came out in big numbers Monday for yet another primetime game, enjoying a freezing Touchdown Town before heading into Lucas Oil. “Monday Night Football in Indianapolis, it’s the best. Primetime football baby, can’t beat it,” said Eric Patterson, a fan in Touchdown Town.
cbs4indy.com
Warming up for New Year’s Eve
INDIANAPOLIS – We’re recovering from the aftermath of a winter storm, and temperatures will quickly trend much warmer for the weekend!. Freezing drizzle, flurries, and pockets of light snow showers linger across the state, and will continue into Monday evening. Freezing fog possible tonight into Tuesday morning as well. Wind chills may drop into the single digits Tuesday morning as well.
cbs4indy.com
A fresh coating of snow and a warm up ahead this week
INDIANAPOLIS – Merry Christmas and happy holidays! It’s been another cold one across Central Indiana, but the sun is shining and warmer days are not far away…. Though we have cleared up nicely today, the sunshine will be fleeting as clouds return to the area late Sunday evening. The clouds will come ahead of our next storm system; a weak one known as an Alberta clipper (the system develops in the Alberta region). Clippers often bring light amounts of snow, but are low impact events due to the lack of moisture they carry. As a result, a light snowfall is expected through much of the day with general half inch to inch across most of Central Indiana. There may be isolated pockets of up to 2″ at most. The day will be warmer than its predecessor more importantly, with highs in the mid 20s. Clouds and flurries will stick around overnight.
cbs4indy.com
The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis to close for second day
INDIANAPOLIS – The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis announced Sunday night it will be closed on Monday after a pipe burst, flooding the Welcome Center. According to a statement from the museum, the pipe burst was a result of extremely cold temperatures. The museum is asking that anyone with...
cbs4indy.com
Finally warming up, rain chances return
INDIANAPOLIS – Happy Tuesday! It was another cold morning across central Indiana with breezy and chilly conditions continuing into the afternoon. We keep temperatures below freezing for one more night before climbing back into the 40s and 50s! This warm-up does come with rain chances to wrap up the year.
cbs4indy.com
Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 169 – Ethan Trent
INDIANAPOLIS – Purdue Football signed 12 players last week last on National Signing Day. But perhaps, it was a 13th player, a preferred walk-on (PWO), that was the most exciting commitment on NSD. Carmel High School senior, and brother of the late Tyler Trent, Ethan Trent announced his pledge to play football at Purdue University, beginning next Fall.
