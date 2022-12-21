ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottumwa, IA

Victim of MacRae Park homicide identified by police

By Kelly Maricle
WHO 13
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ylt67_0jq21eHr00

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police have released more information about the murder investigation that started with the discovery of a body in MacRae Park on Monday.

The victim has been identified as 22-year-old D’Anthony Coleman of Ottumwa. Police say Coleman was one of four people that agreed to meet in order to complete what officers described as a “transaction.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01T8U2_0jq21eHr00
D’Anthony Coleman

Investigators say the transaction became a robbery and Coleman was shot and killed.

During their investigation police say they tracked down a vehicle believed to be linked to the incident outside a home in the 2800 block of SE 10 th Street. When detectives knocked on the door to speak with the residents, they heard a gunshot from inside. Some residents ran from the home and told police a person had shot themselves. An 18-year-old male was found inside, dead from suicide.

A 17-year-old from Brighton has been charged with first-degree robbery in the incident. Police are also questioning another juvenile but they have not been charged.

“So, we’re not looking for anybody else at this time. Only one of them has been charged. We got a lot of pieces that we’re still trying to put together on this. We think we have a good idea what that transaction was supposed to be about, we need to get that confirmed and do some more work on that,” said Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department.

Investigators did recover a weapon and also impounded a vehicle as evidence.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

Related
cbs2iowa.com

Washington County Sheriff's Office arrests Riverside restaurant burglar

Washington County — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest after an investigation into the burglary of a Riverside restaurant earlier this year. On July 17, police were dispatched to La Chiva Loka at 70 West 1st St., Riverside for a commercial burglary. Considerable damage was caused to the restaurant, forcing it to close to the public.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

2 Dead After Armed Robbery In Des Moines

A 17-year old from Brighton has been charged with one count of first-degree robbery in connection with an armed robbery in Des Moines that resulted in two deaths. Evidence shows that four people agreed to meet at MacRae Park in Des Moines on Monday to complete a transaction. One of the four, identified as 22-year old D’Anthony Coleman of Ottumwa, was shot and killed as the transaction became a robbery.
DES MOINES, IA
ottumwaradio.com

Ottumwa Man Shot to Death in Des Moines Robbery

An Ottumwa man was killed during a robbery attempt in a park on Monday, according to Des Moines Police. The deceased has been identified as 22-year-old D’Anthony Coleman (pictured). The Des Moines Police Department says evidence in the investigation indicates that four individuals agreed to meet at McRae Park...
DES MOINES, IA
kniakrls.com

Suspicious Envelope Investigated in Marion County

Marion County first responders responded to a report of a suspicious envelope that had been delivered to a rural Marion County address late Friday afternoon. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office responded along with the Knoxville Fire Department, Knoxville Rural Fire Department, Marion County Hazmat, and Emergency Management, and the U.S. Postal Service. The nature of the package caused responding agencies to take an abundance of caution due to a potential threat by mail. Upon a thorough investigation, the package was deemed safe by investigating agencies and collected. Sheriff Sandholdt told KNIA/KRLS News, “The homeowners did a great job of remaining patient while multiple agencies were consulted on the best way to minimize risk for everyone involved. This took a significant amount of time and manpower, but it was all worth it when we had a successful outcome in the end. Sandholdt would like to thank all the personnel that battled the cold temperatures and took time away from their families to assist us last night.” An ongoing investigation into the matter continues by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and US Postal Service to identify the person(s) responsible and to hold them accountable.
MARION COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa man shot by officer is charged with attempted murder

DAVIS COUNTY, Iowa — An Ottumwa man is charged with attempted murder he wasshot by an officer near Blakesburg. Authorities say 35-year-old Charles Hall led officers on a high-speed chase through several counties on Dec. 7. Officers finally stopped Hall near Blakesburg. They say he got out of his...
OTTUMWA, IA
ourquadcities.com

Louisa County man remains missing

A 48-year-old Louisa County, Iowa man remains missing. Michael Bishop has been reported missing since Dec. 17; first responders and volunteers have been searching nonstop and technical/forensic investigations have taken place. The investigation is ongoing and many first responders and volunteers have spent the last two days desperately searching nonstop,...
LOUISA COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Donations for Humane Society stolen from Ottumwa store

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, donations meant to go to an animal shelter in Ottumwa, never made it to their destination. In a message on their Facebook page, the Heartland Humane Society stated that Tractor Supply Company had gathered a lot of donations to give to the shelter. An individual went into the store claiming he had volunteered for the Humane Society and that he would take them to the shelter for them. The store obliged and the man left, taking the donations with him, never bringing them to the shelter.
OTTUMWA, IA
KCJJ

Washington man sentenced for insurance fraud

A Washington County man has been sentenced to five years’ probation for insurance fraud. According to the Iowa Insurance Division, on October 26th 46-year-old Thomas Stephanie of Washington pleaded guilty to one count of Presenting False Information, a class “D” Felony punishable by a maximum of five years in prison.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Police need help finding missing man

The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing man. Michael Bishop has been reported missing since December 17 and remains missing, despite any reports online. First responders and volunteers have been searching nonstop and technical/forensic investigations have taken place. Anyone with any information or who has had recent contact with him is […]
LOUISA COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

Real ID has Been Extended

Michaela Bigaouette, Marion County Treasurer, pointed out how important it is to obtain a Real ID, which shows up on your driver’s license. A Real ID proves your identity to Homeland Security. It is not required so there is no deadline to obtain one. Originally, you needed a Real...
khqa.com

Memphis man killed after being partially ejected in crash

SCOTLAND COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — A 20-year-old man from Memphis, Mo., was killed late Thursday night after his SUV hit a deer and crashed. Around 11:30 p.m., Jason Gingerich was driving northbound on Highway 15 about eight miles south of Memphis when his Jeep Wrangler struck the deer, causing the Jeep to swerve off the right side of the road, hit a ditch, overturn, and partially eject the driver, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report.
MEMPHIS, MO
kciiradio.com

New Location for Local Businesses After Fire

There is an update from the displaced businesses that were affected by the Greiner Building fire that occurred on November 12th. The Washington Economic Development Group was one of the businesses impacted. Mary Audia, WEDG Executive Director, states, “Federation Bank just vacated their space on the first floor and there’s ten offices there. So we’re able to house all of our displaced people from Greiner Building in that space now, and we can all stay together.” Audia also stated that their relocation takes an empty building off the square. There is no word yet on what is going to happen to Greiner Building. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.
WASHINGTON, IA
Pen City Current

Keokuk man arrested on meth charges

LEE COUNTY - The Lee County Narcotics Task Force reports the arrest of a Keokuk man on Felony drug charges. Shelby Kobra Kelly age 28 of Keokuk was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office in the 300 block of North Park Drive on charges of: Possession of more than 5 grams of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, a class B Felony, and Drug tax stamp violation, a class D Felony.
KEOKUK, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy