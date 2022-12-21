MTA Hero uses grabbing stick to pull Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Glassberg's phone off tracks

This week's MTA Hero helped out one of our own!

Track inspector Richard Brea got a call that someone dropped their phone onto the tracks on the 2 line at 14th Street.

That someone was Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Glassberg.

Brea used a grabbing stick to pick the phone up off the tracks.

The 20-year veteran of the MTA says he has never had a boring day on the job.

