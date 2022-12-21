ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABCNY

MTA Hero uses grabbing stick to pull Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Glassberg's phone off tracks

By Heather O'Rourke via
ABCNY
ABCNY
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OHu2d_0jq21UPT00

This week's MTA Hero helped out one of our own!

Track inspector Richard Brea got a call that someone dropped their phone onto the tracks on the 2 line at 14th Street.

That someone was Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Glassberg.

Brea used a grabbing stick to pick the phone up off the tracks.

The 20-year veteran of the MTA says he has never had a boring day on the job.

MORE NEWS | MTA worker attacked, suspect pulled from under subway car in Chelsea

The unusual arrest was caught on camera. Derick Waller reports from the 14th Street A/C/E station in Chelsea.

----------

*
Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Comments / 0

Related
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
133K+
Followers
16K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy