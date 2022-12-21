MTA Hero uses grabbing stick to pull Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Glassberg's phone off tracks
This week's MTA Hero helped out one of our own! Track inspector Richard Brea got a call that someone dropped their phone onto the tracks on the 2 line at 14th Street. That someone was Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Glassberg. Brea used a grabbing stick to pick the phone up off the tracks. The 20-year veteran of the MTA says he has never had a boring day on the job. MORE NEWS | MTA worker attacked, suspect pulled from under subway car in Chelsea
The unusual arrest was caught on camera. Derick Waller reports from the 14th Street A/C/E station in Chelsea.---------- * Get Eyewitness News Delivered * Follow us on YouTube * More local news * Send us a news tip * Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Comments / 0