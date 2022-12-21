Read full article on original website
Crowds hit stores for last minute Christmas shopping along the First Coast
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Christmas Eve is the last day to get those presents under the tree before Christmas morning and some that means braving the crowds for last minute shopping. Last minute Christmas shopping can be a hassle but for some, waiting until Christmas Eve was the only choice.
Florida Pet Store To Pay Over $200,000 After Allegations Of Selling Sick, Dying Puppies
Monetary relief has been secured for consumers who were reportedly deceived by a Florida pet store that sold sick or dying puppies. A consumer protection investigation against Hoof’s Pets, Inc., doing business as Petland Orlando East and Petland Waterford Lakes, revealed consumer complaints alleging Petland
First Coast News
'It’s one big happy family': Christmas celebrations underway at Naval Station Mayport
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Thousands of military members will spend this Christmas away from home, and at Naval Station Mayport, a team of culinary specialists woke up early Christmas morning to make sure those living on base had a hot Christmas meal this holiday. “It’s one big happy family here...
$41M lottery ticket sold at Florida Publix on Christmas Eve
A $41 million lottery ticket was sold at a Florida Publix on Christmas Eve, according to the Florida Lottery's website.
Restaurants open for Christmas in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here are some restaurants families can go to celebrate Christmas day. For more restaurants you can visit this website. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]. [SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]
Parking, lost bags & cancellations: Tips for flying on the 'worst travel day'
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Over the past 3 days, more than 20 flights have been cancelled per day. Buckle up. December 27 is the nation’s worst day to travel, according to AAA. By 5 a.m., four flights were already cancelled on December 27th out of Jacksonville International Airport. All four are Southwest flights.
Random act of kindness at an Orange Park restaurant
Orange Park, Fla. — ‘Tis the season to spread holiday cheer, and that’s exactly what a group of people did this week at Texas Roadhouse on Blanding Boulevard. The group met on Facebook and raised money with the intent of surprising a couple of restaurant workers with a big tip.
1 of 4 winning Fantasy 5 tickets sold in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It was a merry Christmas Eve for four Fantasy 5 players, who each had the winning numbers 3-15-18-29-31. One of the winning tickets was sold in Jacksonville. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The lucky local ticket was sold at a Publix on 10500 San...
mynews13.com
Saving your plants during this cold snap
ORLANDO Fla. — With temperatures continuing to fall into Monday morning, homeowners are trying to protect their plants and vegetation. A local nursery worker is giving tips on how to protect plants during Florida's cold snap. Edna Kane says not to water plants, it will only end up damaging...
Northeast Florida Animal Rescue in Desperate Need of Fosters as Freezing Temps Threaten Local Pups
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A local animal rescue needs your help as freezing temperatures threaten the lives of stray and shelter dogs. Florida Urgent Rescue is in desperate need of people to foster the pups. “Get your dogs inside”: That’s Mike Merrill with Florida Urgent Rescue’s message to pet owners...
First Coast News
First Coast News is tracking Santa on Christmas Eve
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Christmas Eve is right around the corner which means it's almost time for Santa Claus to take to the skies with his reindeer to deliver presents around the world. As he makes his annual trip, you can actively track where he is and where he's going...
‘Why is it snowing?!’: Parts of Florida woke up to a white Christmas
It's a Christmas miracle! It's snowing in Florida.. well, sort of.
Crime after the holidays: How to avoid becoming a target for thieves
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — You've unwrapped the presents, and now it's time to throw the packaging away. Before you do, experts say there are a few things you'll want to consider in order to protect yourself from becoming a target for thieves after the holidays. Experts say leaving out boxes of high-priced items for anyone to see can be dangerous.
Florida Christmas Traditions that are Different from Other States, According to Southern Living
Photo byState Library and Archives of Florida, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. If you've lived in or visited Florida during the winter holidays, then you probably already know that Christmas is a little different here. Florida doesn't typically have snow. It has sand. And the chestnuts roasting by an open fire might actually happen outside.
First Coast News
Jacksonville man accused of filming men in bathroom at Home Depot on Atlantic Blvd
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 25-year-old man was arrested after he told police he filmed people in the men's bathroom at Home Depot on Atlantic Boulevard, according to report from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. According to a police report, a JSO officer spoke with two people in the appliance section...
Action News Jax
JAX airport to travelers: Parking lots full, consider being dropped off
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Parking is at a premium at the Jacksonville International Airport on the day after Christmas. The airport tweeted the following information about parking:. The Daily Garage and Economy Lots 1 and 3 are currently full. There is limited availability in Economy Lot 2 and the Daily...
Wicked weather: Photos from around the First Coast
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some people across the First Coast woke up to icicles and frost Saturday morning after a hard freeze overnight. Additionally, wind chills will continue to make temperatures feel like the single digits in many areas this weekend. Here are some photos from viewers of the chilly...
Parents excited that Adventure Landing will stay open until September 2023
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — It's an early Christmas gift to families who enjoy going to Adventure Landing. The Jacksonville Beach amusement park announced that it's staying open for at least 9 more months. The pool-side chairs are stacked up, but not put away for good. It may not be...
List: Cold weather shelters along the First Coast
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We've been waiting all week for what's coming Friday. The strongest cold front we've had in six years will cross through southeast Georgia and northeast Florida Friday and temperatures will crash throughout the day. Cold temperatures are expected to hang around Sunday as well. Here's where...
JAX Airport sees 20+ canceled flights for 3 straight days due to winter storm
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The weather outside is frightful in a large portion of the U.S., causing a 'snowball' effect on flights getting in to and out of JAX. Twenty flight cancellations Saturday, 20 more on Christmas and at least 20 more Monday. Leaving folks stranded, and a lot of...
