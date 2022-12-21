ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WOKV

1 of 4 winning Fantasy 5 tickets sold in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It was a merry Christmas Eve for four Fantasy 5 players, who each had the winning numbers 3-15-18-29-31. One of the winning tickets was sold in Jacksonville. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The lucky local ticket was sold at a Publix on 10500 San...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
mynews13.com

Saving your plants during this cold snap

ORLANDO Fla. — With temperatures continuing to fall into Monday morning, homeowners are trying to protect their plants and vegetation. A local nursery worker is giving tips on how to protect plants during Florida's cold snap. Edna Kane says not to water plants, it will only end up damaging...
FLORIDA STATE
First Coast News

First Coast News is tracking Santa on Christmas Eve

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Christmas Eve is right around the corner which means it's almost time for Santa Claus to take to the skies with his reindeer to deliver presents around the world. As he makes his annual trip, you can actively track where he is and where he's going...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Wicked weather: Photos from around the First Coast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some people across the First Coast woke up to icicles and frost Saturday morning after a hard freeze overnight. Additionally, wind chills will continue to make temperatures feel like the single digits in many areas this weekend. Here are some photos from viewers of the chilly...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

List: Cold weather shelters along the First Coast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We've been waiting all week for what's coming Friday. The strongest cold front we've had in six years will cross through southeast Georgia and northeast Florida Friday and temperatures will crash throughout the day. Cold temperatures are expected to hang around Sunday as well. Here's where...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
