Village of Quincy transitioning from Republic to Modern Waste Systems
QUINCY, MI (WTVB) – Residents in the Village of Quincy are going through a change in their garbage and recycling provider. Republic Services is picking up for the last time on Tuesday. Residents are being reminded they will also be picking up their containers starting January 3. In addition, if residents have their Modern Waste Systems container they can start using them.
YEAR IN REVIEW: New Branch County 911 system goes on line
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The new 800/700 megahertz digital radio system in Branch County went on line in 2022 in an effort to improve communications and signals for police, firefighters and rescue crews. Fire departments in Branch County switched over to the new system on February 14. Police departments...
YEAR IN REVIEW: Former Taylor’s Stationers store being transformed into Children’s Museum
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – After sitting empty for nearly six years, the building which used to be the home of Taylor’s Stationers underwent a transformation during 2022. Work was nearly complete on the new storefront renovation late in the year as they building at 60 West Chicago will soon become the home of the Children’s Museum of Branch County.
Fire Ravages A Rural Battle Creek Farmhouse Killing Three Pets
It was during the blizzard that crossed Southwest Michigan over the Holiday weekend, that a tragic fire struck a rural Battle Creek farmhouse, on Christmas Eve, killing three dogs that were trapped inside. The Battle Creek Fire Department was dispatched at 12:36 PM, Saturday afternoon, and as they approached the...
Gold coin found among donations in Jackson County Salvation Army red kettle
JACKSON, MI -- Christmas came a few days early for the Jackson County Salvation Army in the form of a rare and valuable donation. A one-ounce American Eagle gold coin was recovered recently from a red kettle donation pail stationed outside Walmart, 1700 W. Michigan Ave., Salvation Army officials said. The coin is currently valued between $1,800 and $2,100, depending on the coin’s gold content and the price of gold.
Blizzard of 2022: How did West Michigan stack up?
The biggest storm in a decade delivered whipping winds and blizzard conditions the week of Christmas with lingering affects lasting through Christmas Day. The storm is considered to be just as strong, if not stronger than the Ground Hog Day Blizzard of 2011.
Five persons injured in Hillsdale County Christmas Day crash
MOSCOW TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – Five persons were injured Christmas Day in a Hillsdale County crash. The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office says a two vehicle crash happened at about 2:45 p.m. on Combs Road near Sterling Road in Moscow Township. They report 32-year-old Tia Marie Kies of Jerome...
Missing doctor last seen leaving Henry Ford Jackson Hospital
Have you seen Dr. Bolek Payan?
Prairieville Township Fire Department responds to house fire in Plainwell
The Prairieville Township Fire Department responded to a house fire in Plainwell on Friday afternoon.
19-year-old from the Lansing area among those killed in Ohio Turnpike snowstorm pile-up
GROTON TOWNSHIP, OH (WKZO AM/FM) – 19-year-old Michigan woman was among four people killed Friday in a 46-car pileup on the Ohio Turnpike during severe weather. According to the Detroit News, Emma Smith of Webberville was identified by Ohio authorities Christmas night. The accident occurred just after 12:30 p.m. Friday during a massive storm that moved through the country with snow, wind and arctic temperatures.
Slideoffs, crashes reported as blizzard begins path into West Michigan
PAW PAW, Mich. — Michigan State Police are advising people to reconsider hitting the roads as a 'once in a generation' winter storm enters West Michigan. Kalamazoo, Van Buren, Allegan, Barry, Allegan, Ottawa, Kent and Muskegon Counties are all under a blizzard warning as of 6:00 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
Numerous vehicles in ditches off U.S. 131 in southern Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday morning that numerous vehicles were in ditches along U.S. 131 in the southern portion of the county. Vehicles were reported to have gone off the highway near U Avenue in the Schoolcraft area, where deputies have reported...
OBITUARY: Bart M. Burnside
Bart M. Burnside, 56, of Bronson, passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022 at his daughter’s home in Hudson. The funeral service will be held Thursday, December 29, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Dutcher Funeral Home in Bronson with Pastor Jim Erwin from Bethel-Gilead Community Church officiating. Interment will follow at Trayer Cemetery.
Children injured in Southwest Michigan crash on Christmas Eve
CASS COUNTY, MI – Multiple children were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Cass County on Christmas Eve. Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash with injuries at 6:10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, on M-51 near Maple Street in Howard Township, according to a news release from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.
Full slate of holiday hoops for final week of 2022
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – Area high school basketball teams won’t be taking Christmas Break off, as they will be participating in a number of tournaments and showcases this week. Coldwater’s boys basketball team will compete in the Green Division of the Cornerstone High School Holiday Tournament in...
Children hospitalized following Cass Co. crash
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Children were taken to the hospital following a two-car crash in Cass County on Christmas Eve. Deputies responded to the crash on M-51 near Maple Street in Howard Township shortly after 6 p.m. A Niles woman and her daughter were headed south on the highway when the woman lost control of her vehicle.
Jonesville Police Department seeking a woman for alleged theft
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As shared by the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office, the Jonesville Police Department is looking to identify a woman who is wanted for questioning in a theft complaint. News 10 has reached out to the Jonesville Police Department for further information. If you recognize the woman,...
Ahead of the storm, some West Michigan schools already making Thursday a half day
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI -- With a strong winter storm bearing down on Michigan, some school districts already are announcing an abbreviated schedule for Thursday and closing Friday. Among the districts so far to call for reduced hours Thursday are Jenison Public Schools, Zeeland Public Schools, Spring Lake Public Schools and Galesburg-August Community Schools.
Police looking for suspect responsible for Lansing shooting
The woman sustained two non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, and was taken to a local hospital.
Storm Alert: Blizzard Warning extended for part of Michiana, blowing snow still a concern
The Blizzard Warning has been cancelled for several counties in our region, however it has been extended into the evening for Berrien and Cass counties in SW MI. Blowing and drifting snow continues to be a big issue for today. While winds are expected to back down a little today, wind gusts will still be around 35 mph. This will cause visibility to be reduced. Roads are still slick, and with low visibility it will be easy to slide off the road. If you do not need to be on the roads, it will be best to stay at home. The gusty winds will cause wind chills to be around -15 to -20 throughout much of the day.
