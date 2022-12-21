Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
April 2022 Year in Review
In April 2022, the City of Mitchell grieved after the loss of the city’s past leader Jerry Hancock, A Safe Haven Baby Box was installed at the Mitchell Fire Department, and the City of Bedford held a rededication and open house after renovations were completed at the Otis Park Red Brick Building.
wbiw.com
February 2022 Year in Review
In February 2022, Natural Resource Director Dan Bortner, of Bedford, was honored with the Circle of Corydon Award. Also in February, the City of Bedford purchased the former Aldi’s building to renovate as the new Bedford Police Department and the Lawrence County Commissioners voted to spend American Rescue Plan Act money to bring broadband to rural parts of the county.
wbiw.com
May 2022 Year in Review
In May 2022, a former Bedford Police Sgt. pleaded guilty to false information, and a Mitchell School board member was honored for demonstrating an outstanding commitment to continuous improvement and professional learning. Former Bedford Police Sgt. pleads guilty to false informing. Former Bedford Police Sgt. Jeremy Crane entered a plea...
wbiw.com
January 2022 Year in Review
In January 2022, a long-time Lawrence County Highway superintendent announced his retirement, five people were arrested after breaking into and stealing weapons and ammunition from Cosner’s Gun & Knife Shop, an 8-year-old girl who was kidnapped from Nevada was rescued at Brown County State Park and the Mitchell chapter of Tri Kappa celebrated their 100th Anniversary.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Rosendo “Rock” Escobedo
Rosendo “Rock” Escobedo, 65, of Bedford, passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022, at IU Health Bloomington Hospital. Born on May 21, 1957, in Corpus Christi, TX, he was the son of Jose J. Escobedo and Gloria H. (Herrada) Shepherd. He married Karlynn Curren on December 23, 2017, and she survives.
wbiw.com
Brad Bough announces he is seeking re-election for District 3 Councilman
BEDFORD – Bedford City District 3 Councilman Brad Bough announced he is seeking re-election. “When I sought election to the Bedford City Council in 2019, my primary goal was to be a voice for the children of our city and to be an advocate for their safety,” Bough said. “To that end, I made a pledge to the parents and grandparents of our city, that I would be ever mindful of the safety of their children and grandchildren. I have upheld that pledge and am, therefore, proud to announce I will be a candidate for reelection, to again represent Bedford’s 3rd City Council District, on the Bedford City Council.
wbiw.com
March 2022 Year in Review
In March 2022, a Mitchell man was arrested after threatening Lawrence County Superior Court I Judge John Plummer III and the Indiana Statewide 911 Board unveiled significant enhancements to the state’s Text-to-911 system. Mitchell man arrested after threatening a Judge. A Mitchell man was arrested Wednesday, March 9, 2022,...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Randy Cheatham
Randy Cheatham, 61, of Bedford, passed away at his residence on Friday, December 23, 2022. He was born in Houston, Texas on September 8, 1961, to Columbus Huggins and Martha Jean (Best) Huggins. Randy worked in his father’s plumbing business and was a welder at Radio Graphics. Survivors include...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Paul James “Jim” Eggers
Paul James “Jim” Eggers, 77, of Bedford, passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022. Born on July 22, 1945, he was the son of Paul J. Eggers Jr. and Carolyn (Staggs) Eggers. He married Virginia “Ginny” Ratliff on March 31, 1965, and she survives. Jim was...
wbiw.com
Police Log: December 26, 2022
3:11 p.m. Chris Fleetwood, 35, Bedford, residential entry, invasion of privacy. 3:15 a.m. Mason Bailey, 34, Bedford, false reporting or informing, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, OWI endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident. Incidents – December 25. 12:42 a.m. Officers were out with a vehicle at the Dollar...
wbiw.com
Stars, stars set to shine in Hall of Fame spotlight
BEDFORD – By any measuring stick, Bedford North Lawrence ranks among the elite programs in Indiana. The number of banners (four state titles), Miss Basketballs, Mental Attitude Award winners, and Indiana All-Stars are evidence of excellence and extraordinary tradition. Add another number to the list. BNL will make a...
wbiw.com
Family displaced after fire in Columbus
COLUMBUS — A Christmas morning fire did extensive damage to a home, displacing a Columbus family of four. Columbus Fire Department firefighters were alerted to the blaze in the 4600 block of Bayview Drive around 4 a.m. When firefighters arrived they found flames and smoke billowing from the home.
wbiw.com
Fire claims the life of a Greene County resident
SOLSBERRY – One person was killed in a Greene County fire. According to the Beech Creek Township Fire Department, the fire was reported at 11:36 p.m. on Friday, December 23 at Mcville Road and Pate Lane, northwest of Solsberry. Responding firefighters reported the structure was engulfed in flames when...
wbiw.com
Firefighters battle house fire on Todd Lane
HELTONVILLE – Firefighters from several volunteer fire departments battled a house fire at the home of Rob and Jesse Corbin on Todd Lane on Christmas Eve. The fire was reported at 4:52 a.m. A 911 call reported the house and vehicles were on fire. Firefighters from Pleasant Run, Shawswick,...
