BEDFORD – Bedford City District 3 Councilman Brad Bough announced he is seeking re-election. “When I sought election to the Bedford City Council in 2019, my primary goal was to be a voice for the children of our city and to be an advocate for their safety,” Bough said. “To that end, I made a pledge to the parents and grandparents of our city, that I would be ever mindful of the safety of their children and grandchildren. I have upheld that pledge and am, therefore, proud to announce I will be a candidate for reelection, to again represent Bedford’s 3rd City Council District, on the Bedford City Council.

BEDFORD, IN ・ 10 HOURS AGO