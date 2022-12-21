ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Panthers player Brian Burns brings the holidays to family center in west Charlotte

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 6 days ago
CHARLOTTE — Panthers defensive end Brian Burns gave kids at a family center, Thompson Child & Family Focus, a holiday to remember when he brought gifts on Tuesday.

The NFL star handed out gifts to all the kids and spent time with them. Burns told Channel 9 this was a surreal moment and that he always listens for his young fans in the crowd.

“It’s a surreal moment and I always say this because even on game days when kids are screaming ‘Spider-Man Burns’ or the little boy that was dressed in the Spider-Man costume, I just love things like that and I love seeing their smiles and brightening up their day,” said Burns.

Burns will be partnering with “Friends of the Children”, a mentoring program for both children and parents. The program is based on a national model with a 12-and-a-half-year-long commitment.

“Friends of the Children” currently has over 50 students enrolled in the Charlotte area. Burns and his family plan to be a part of the mentoring program long after the holidays.

(WATCH BELOW: Panthers punter kicks off holiday season giving back to area kids)

©2022 Cox Media Group

