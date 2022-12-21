Read full article on original website
Georgia quarterback Kasen Weisman with Christmas announcement in favor of CU
Deion Sanders' new staff is quickly giving Colorado's quarterbacks room a much needed makeover. Shedeur Sanders is coming to Boulder as a blue-chip quarterback transfer, Ryan Staub signed with the Buffaloes this past Wednesday after helping Stevenson Ranch (Calif.) West Ranch to its first-ever league title, and now Kasen Weisman has decided to join the herd.
Sam Hartman transfer portal media reaction: Notre Dame being reported as likely destination for Wake Forest QB
Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman entered the NCAA transfer portal, which makes him one of the top-end players available during the 2023 cycle approaching the new year. Notre Dame is the reported frontrunner for Hartman, who would make the Fighting Irish a potential national title contender next fall. Hartman threw...
Sam Pittman believes Razorbacks 'disappointed everybody' with 2022 season
The Razorbacks will look to avoid a losing season as they face the Kansas Jayhawks in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Wednesday.
2023 QB Kasen Weisman talks commitment to Colorado: "We are about to change college football."
Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding quarterback Kasen Weisman announced he'll play his college football at Colorado early Christmas evening. A former Kansas commit, Weisman took an official visit to Boulder the weekend of Dec. 16. "Just felt like home," Weisman told 247Sports. New offensive coordinator Sean Lewis was a big factor...
College football's top 25 recruiting classes entering 2023, after Signing Day 2022
College football's early signing period is over heading into 2023, but recruiting is not yet finished this cycle with a couple five-stars left on the board along with other uncommitted prospects and transfer portal talents anxious to sign. The SEC leads the way with a wealth of the nation's top-rated players per 247Sports and is looking to claim another national championship in the final days of the season.
Canzano: ASU paying WSU $450,000 for Brian Ward, who also gets a $300,000 raise
WASHINGTON STATE IS No. 7 in the Pac-12 in assistant coaches salary pool but you wouldn’t know it by the financials surrounding defensive coordinator Brian Ward's move from Washington State to this hometown Arizona State Sun Devils, per esteemed Pac-12 columnist John Canzano. “Ward was making $650,000 a year...
Key defender returning to Tennessee, aiming to finish degree
DANIA BEACH, Florida — Several college football players have decided to declare for the upcoming NFL Draft, and several others remain on the fence regarding that matter. And, frankly, many of those players aren’t as good as Omari Thomas. But Thomas — a junior defensive lineman at Tennessee...
How to Watch: Arkansas vs. Kansas channel, stream, game time
The Arkansas Razorbacks will conclude their season as they face the Kansas Jayhawks in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl inside Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium at in Memphis (Tenn.) this week. This will be just the third meeting between the two programs and first since 1906. The Jayhawks won each of the previous two matchups with a combined score of 43-5.
Inside 247Sports Composite four-star ATH Boo Carter's top five schools
Chattanooga (Tenn.) Brainerd Top247 athlete Boo Carter announced his top five schools during Tuesday’s SuperMax Midwest Invitational inside Ford Field put on by Sound Mind Sound Body. The talented two-way standout tells 247Sports in “no order, Ohio State, Tennessee, Oregon, Michigan, Colorado” are the programs that have caught his...
Everything Nick Saban said after landing in New Orleans for Sugar Bowl
Alabama arrived in New Orleans on Monday to begin its on-site preparation for a Sugar Bowl matchup with ninth-ranked Kansas State (Saturday, Dec. 31 at 11 a.m. CT). Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban addressed reporters shortly after the team plane landed, and below is a transcript of everything he said after arriving in the Big Easy for Alabama's bowl game.
CU lands another highly regarded transfer
One of the top 20 rated receiver transfers has joined the herd. Former USF pass catcher Jimmy Horn Jr. presented Colorado fans with a Christmas gift on Sunday, in the form of his announcement to play in Boulder. Penn State, Houston and Texas A&M were Horn's other finalists as a...
Iowa's Tyler Barnes 'completely shocked' that WR Dayton Howard didn't have more offers
The Hawkeyes are looking for receiver help and 2023 signee Dayton Howard could be a hidden gem for Kirk Ferentz's squad. Iowa was the only offer for the big-bodied wide receiver, but that's all he needs to showcase his talent. After transferring from Savannah (Mo.) where he spent his first three years, he had 45 receptions for 760 yards and 13 touchdowns at Park Hill as a senior, which drew the attention of colleges including Iowa.
Explaining the trust WVU has in Brown (and Baker) in 2023
By now, you've almost certainly put your feet in the wet cement. It's one side or the other. You either believe in Neal Brown and endorse WVU's decision to let him continue on as the football coach for a fifth season ... or you don't. And with it being wet cement, it's not clear if there's any way to switch sides here.
Everything Georgia football co-DC's Will Muschamp, Glenn Schumann said ahead of the Peach Bowl
ATLANTA -- Today is Georgia's first full day in Atlanta for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. The Bulldogs arrived Monday evening following practice in Athens as they prepare for their December 31 matchup with No. 4 Ohio State in the College Football Playoff Semifinal. The Georgia defense got its turn to...
OL Armon Bethea to transfer after two years at ASU
Sophomore offensive lineman Armon Bethea announced he is entering the transfer portal with three more years of eligibility following two years as a backup at Arizona State. After entering his true freshman season in 2021 as ASU's lowest-rated offensive line recruit in its four-man class at the position, Bethea appeared in two games on offense and another on defense due to the Sun Devils' personnel shortage in its Las Vegas Bowl matchup versus Wisconsin.
How to Watch: No. 15 Oregon vs. North Carolina in Holiday Bowl matchup
The No. 15 Oregon Ducks (9-3, 7-2) play its first football game in over a month, heading down to Petco Park in San Diego to take on the North Carolina Tar Heels (9-4, 6-2) in the San Diego Credit Union Holiday Bowl starting on FOX at 5 PM PST. For...
Liberty Bowl releases statement about status of Wednesday's game
The 2022 Liberty Bowl is still expected to be played on its original schedule, the bowl announced on Monday night. The statement comes as the city of Memphis faces water issues stemming from cold weather over Christmas. Temperatures were below freezing over the weekend and according to Memphis Light Gas and Electric 22 water main pipes burst as a result. As of Monday afternoon, the company had fixed 19 of those breaks. There was a boil water advisory in the city as a result of the water issues in the city.
Five-star linebacker Anthony Hill ready to go to work in Austin
DENTON, Texas — Anthony Hill was able to enjoy a laidback and relaxed experience on National Signing Day. The five-star linebacker from Denton Ryan made his commitment to the Longhorns official the week before making for a low-pressure signing ceremony. With the formalities out of the way, Hill is ready to go to work when he enrolls in a few weeks.
Oregon makes cut for star wide receiver out of Vegas
The Oregon Ducks are on the hunt for more elite talent at the wide receiver position for its recruiting classes down the road. The Ducks cleared the latest hurdle in the process of landing one of the top wide receivers in the 2024 recruiting class. 2024 wide receiver David Washington...
Lanning on Bo Nix's health: 'I expect to see him play some of his best football'
In the weeks that have passed since Oregon's loss to Oregon State to end the regular season, Bo Nix's health has become a significant talking point. For the Ducks, the weeks off have helped Nix work through his injury, and head coach Dan Lanning expects Nix will be back to his mid-season self in their battle against UNC in the Holiday Bowl on Wednesday, December 28th.
