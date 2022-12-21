ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

College football's top 25 recruiting classes entering 2023, after Signing Day 2022

College football's early signing period is over heading into 2023, but recruiting is not yet finished this cycle with a couple five-stars left on the board along with other uncommitted prospects and transfer portal talents anxious to sign. The SEC leads the way with a wealth of the nation's top-rated players per 247Sports and is looking to claim another national championship in the final days of the season.
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

How to Watch: Arkansas vs. Kansas channel, stream, game time

The Arkansas Razorbacks will conclude their season as they face the Kansas Jayhawks in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl inside Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium at in Memphis (Tenn.) this week. This will be just the third meeting between the two programs and first since 1906. The Jayhawks won each of the previous two matchups with a combined score of 43-5.
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

Everything Nick Saban said after landing in New Orleans for Sugar Bowl

Alabama arrived in New Orleans on Monday to begin its on-site preparation for a Sugar Bowl matchup with ninth-ranked Kansas State (Saturday, Dec. 31 at 11 a.m. CT). Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban addressed reporters shortly after the team plane landed, and below is a transcript of everything he said after arriving in the Big Easy for Alabama's bowl game.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
247Sports

CU lands another highly regarded transfer

One of the top 20 rated receiver transfers has joined the herd. Former USF pass catcher Jimmy Horn Jr. presented Colorado fans with a Christmas gift on Sunday, in the form of his announcement to play in Boulder. Penn State, Houston and Texas A&M were Horn's other finalists as a...
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

Iowa's Tyler Barnes 'completely shocked' that WR Dayton Howard didn't have more offers

The Hawkeyes are looking for receiver help and 2023 signee Dayton Howard could be a hidden gem for Kirk Ferentz's squad. Iowa was the only offer for the big-bodied wide receiver, but that's all he needs to showcase his talent. After transferring from Savannah (Mo.) where he spent his first three years, he had 45 receptions for 760 yards and 13 touchdowns at Park Hill as a senior, which drew the attention of colleges including Iowa.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Explaining the trust WVU has in Brown (and Baker) in 2023

By now, you've almost certainly put your feet in the wet cement. It's one side or the other. You either believe in Neal Brown and endorse WVU's decision to let him continue on as the football coach for a fifth season ... or you don't. And with it being wet cement, it's not clear if there's any way to switch sides here.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

OL Armon Bethea to transfer after two years at ASU

Sophomore offensive lineman Armon Bethea announced he is entering the transfer portal with three more years of eligibility following two years as a backup at Arizona State. After entering his true freshman season in 2021 as ASU's lowest-rated offensive line recruit in its four-man class at the position, Bethea appeared in two games on offense and another on defense due to the Sun Devils' personnel shortage in its Las Vegas Bowl matchup versus Wisconsin.
TEMPE, AZ
247Sports

Liberty Bowl releases statement about status of Wednesday's game

The 2022 Liberty Bowl is still expected to be played on its original schedule, the bowl announced on Monday night. The statement comes as the city of Memphis faces water issues stemming from cold weather over Christmas. Temperatures were below freezing over the weekend and according to Memphis Light Gas and Electric 22 water main pipes burst as a result. As of Monday afternoon, the company had fixed 19 of those breaks. There was a boil water advisory in the city as a result of the water issues in the city.
MEMPHIS, TN
247Sports

Five-star linebacker Anthony Hill ready to go to work in Austin

DENTON, Texas — Anthony Hill was able to enjoy a laidback and relaxed experience on National Signing Day. The five-star linebacker from Denton Ryan made his commitment to the Longhorns official the week before making for a low-pressure signing ceremony. With the formalities out of the way, Hill is ready to go to work when he enrolls in a few weeks.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Oregon makes cut for star wide receiver out of Vegas

The Oregon Ducks are on the hunt for more elite talent at the wide receiver position for its recruiting classes down the road. The Ducks cleared the latest hurdle in the process of landing one of the top wide receivers in the 2024 recruiting class. 2024 wide receiver David Washington...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Lanning on Bo Nix's health: 'I expect to see him play some of his best football'

In the weeks that have passed since Oregon's loss to Oregon State to end the regular season, Bo Nix's health has become a significant talking point. For the Ducks, the weeks off have helped Nix work through his injury, and head coach Dan Lanning expects Nix will be back to his mid-season self in their battle against UNC in the Holiday Bowl on Wednesday, December 28th.
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

247Sports

