Upper Darby, PA

Another Delay for Cobbs Golf Course Over Tree Clearing Concerns

 6 days ago

A Cobbs Creek golf course building has fallen into disrepair.Photo byEmma Lee, WHYY

The Cobbs Creek Foundation plans for revitalizing the Cobbs Creek golf course, which seemed to be back on track, now face another delay, writes Sophia Schmidt for WHYY.

The historic golf course rests in Upper Darby and West Philadelphia. The city-owned public golf course welcomed players of color decades before the PGA, but fell into disrepair and closed.

The Foundation has plans to restore the golf course.

The Philadelphia Planning Commission asked for a 45-day delay on the proposal and City Council delayed a Nov. 17 vote on a zoning overlay bill for the golf course.

The bill would allow the restoration to include taller buildings, fences, and netting and exempt it from site clearing restrictions on steep slopes.

The bill received pushback from the public over flooding and tree loss. Earlier this year, the Cobbs Creek Foundation cleared hundreds of trees from the property, sparking concern then over flooding, biodiversity, and heat.

 “While I think that the project has some public benefits, I’m really concerned about the potential community and environmental impacts,” said Garlen Capita, an urban planner on the city Planning Commission.

Read more about ongoing concerns and further delays in the renovation project for the Cobbs Creek golf course at WHYY.

