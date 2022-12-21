Read full article on original website
6 Snowmobile Safety Tips To Bring You Back Home Unscathed
With the recent snow, snowmobiling conditions have been great, for those who enjoy adventuring in the winter chill. Fresh fluffy snow has managed to keep trails in prime condition for traveling the backwoods. As a kid, back in 1968, my dad purchased our first snowmobile as snowmobiling entered its early days. He went with a 1968 Johnson Skee-Horse with a price tag of $1087. It was an extremely heavy machine, which made dragging it out of a “stuck” situation difficult, but it did come with “reverse”, which was a rare feature in those days. Two years later, he added a 1970 Skidoo TNT.
LOOK: Here’s What Happens on Mackinac Island During the Off Season
I want to preface this by saying I am about to admit to you my most egregious Pure Michigan sin: I have never been to Mackinac Island. Please don't take my Michigander card!. When we Michiganders reference the island we're usually talking about none other than Mackinac Island. Located between Michigan's Upper and Lower Peninsulas, the popular tourist spot is known to draw vacationers from far and away for its horse-drawn carriages, fudge, and scenic views of the Straits of Mackinac.
Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Kid Rock
As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most iconic celebrities. Today, we're taking a look inside Kid Rock's Detroit house that sold for a little over $2 million. As you'll see in the pictures below, the Detroit rocker left behind some of his belongings.
Naughty List Worthy? Santa Pulled Over By Michigan State Police
You know Santa travels at speeds faster than any vehicle on Earth. Well, that's in his sleigh, of course. When Santa drives a normal car like everyone else around Michigan, he must follow laws like the rest of us. Did Santa really get pulled over in Metro Detroit by Michigan...
Five Michigan Hermits and the Saga of ‘Michigan Slim': 1889-1978
It seems there are hermits a-plenty living in Michigan, for one reason or another. In the late 1800s, the man known as “Uncle Eph” hermitized himself in Benzie County, around Platte Lake near Honor and west of Traverse City. Taking a look at his three-wall shack, there's a huge wood-burning stove that kept him warm.
The Most Beautiful Town in Michigan?
Even though there are the tongue-in-cheek naysayers who think their town, city, or village “stinks” and is “crummy”, many Michigan residents stand by their hometowns and feel theirs is the ‘most beautiful’. As far as a legitimate “Most Beautiful Place” - again, it’s all...
Is It Legal to Use Snow Chains on Your Tires in Michigan?
It's the most wonderful time of the year...or is it?. Mother nature sure has a funny way of showing her holiday spirit. With the Winter season only just having begun on December 21, of course, it only makes sense that a massive Winter storm is about to hit the Midwest right before the holidays.
Extreme Winter Weather Will Hit Michigan Christmas Weekend
How bad will the Winter weather be in Michigan compared to the rest of the country?. This is a very cold good news/bad news situation. The good news, it's very likely that we'll have a white Christmas. The bad news? Many areas of the U.S. could experience the coldest Christmas in several decades.
Check Out The Cute “Yooper Gnomes” Created by a Michigan Artist
If you love local artwork, you must see these Yooper Gnome watercolors created by a Michigan artist. They are simply adorable. I was scrolling through Facebook and stumbled upon a post from ArtbyKristAn in the public group, Pure U.P. Her post caught my attention because of the multiple watercolors depicting gnomes doing various Yooper things in Michigan's U.P.
9 Indoor Activities Michiganders Go To When It’s Snowy Outside
We recently asked the question on our Facebook page, "What's your go-to indoor activity for snowy weather?" As I type this, the entire country is preparing for lower-than-normal conditions. We, in Michigan, are expecting a foot or more of snow and unsafe traveling conditions. With that being said, whether you're snowed in or not, you'll probably be looking for some ideas for activities to do with your family or even by yourself.
Walloping 52 Inches of Snow Forecast for Michigan’s Western Upper Peninsula in Christmas Week Blizzard
Weather forecasters across the upper tier of the country are warning anyone who will be traveling for the Christmas holiday in 2022 to prepare for potentially impassable conditions as a severe winter weather system is set to impact the region. Perhaps the most extreme snowfall forecast will be for the...
Ring in 2023 at These 5 SW Michigan New Year’s Eve Events
Believe it or not, we are just days away from ringing in the new year. Unfortunately, the last few years have been a bit rough for the majority of us. Hopefully, 2023 will be kinder (knock on wood). If you're looking to kick 2022 to the curb with a party,...
Where We Used To Hang Out: Michigan Hotel Lobbies, 1900-1960
You may have seen the old movies where the lobby was where you wanted to be seen. The lobbies were full of people reading the newspaper, smoking pipes, yakkin' with a group of friends, having snacks, holding meetings, and playing cards. Sometimes someone could catch a nap in a lobby chair without being disturbed.
Already Popular in Illinois & Ohio, Michigan Needs a Scene 75
Scene 75 is the largest indoor attraction in the country and only currently exists within Ohio and Illinois. There are locations in Dayton, Columbus, Cincinnati and Cleveland, and the newest location popping up in Romeoville (Chicagoland), Illinois. Scene 75 is jam-packed with an ever-growing arcade that already has over 100...
Horrornaments: Michigan-Based Family Company Creates Unique Horror-Themed Christmas Ornaments
A Michigan-based company that makes horror-themed Christmas ornaments has gotten a new lease on life thanks to a viral TikTok video. Which Styx Song Was Inspired by Day Drinking at a Bar in Niles, Michigan?. Just a couple of weeks before Christmas, Makayla Burns and her father were worried that...
Don’t Forget: New Laws Taking Effect in Michigan in 2023
Here we are on the brink of a new year. While we're all preoccupied with what our hopes and goals are for 2023, there are a couple of new laws coming in 2023 that you may have forgotten about. Now, these laws may or may not affect you personally, but, overall, they're bringing positive changes.
Galesburg’s David Castle Wins The Great Christmas Light Fight
Christmas has always been a much-celebrated event in the Castle family. As a kid growing up, Dan Castle was one of my first buddies, and through the years I witnessed how the effect of the approaching Christmas Holiday would ignite a fever that spread through the Castle clan. An entire...
Gone to Pot: Michigan Marijuana Prices Reach An All-Time Low
There's certainly no shortage of dispensaries throughout Michigan-- especially in our neck of the woods!. It seems as though the healthy competition between Michigan dispensaries has led to a decrease in marijuana prices and consumers are reaping the benefits. According to the Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency, the average price for...
Stranger Drives 11 Hours to Waterford, MI to Return Lost Cat
A stranger reunites a lost cat with its owners in Waterford, MI after an 11-hour drive. Some faith in humanity can now be restored as we approach the Christmas weekend. Lost pets are found and returned to their owners all the time throughout the nation, but this person from Cleveland, Tennessee took returning a lost animal to new extremes.
Detroit Has Been Named The ‘Neediest’ City in America
The end of the year seems to bring the most charitable spirits out of people. We all love to help others around the Holidays, when we're feeling a little warm in our heart despite the cool air outside. And if you're looking to do some good just before the new year, one of Michigan's cities has been named the neediest in America.
