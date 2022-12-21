ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

6 Snowmobile Safety Tips To Bring You Back Home Unscathed

With the recent snow, snowmobiling conditions have been great, for those who enjoy adventuring in the winter chill. Fresh fluffy snow has managed to keep trails in prime condition for traveling the backwoods. As a kid, back in 1968, my dad purchased our first snowmobile as snowmobiling entered its early days. He went with a 1968 Johnson Skee-Horse with a price tag of $1087. It was an extremely heavy machine, which made dragging it out of a “stuck” situation difficult, but it did come with “reverse”, which was a rare feature in those days. Two years later, he added a 1970 Skidoo TNT.
MICHIGAN STATE
LOOK: Here’s What Happens on Mackinac Island During the Off Season

I want to preface this by saying I am about to admit to you my most egregious Pure Michigan sin: I have never been to Mackinac Island. Please don't take my Michigander card!. When we Michiganders reference the island we're usually talking about none other than Mackinac Island. Located between Michigan's Upper and Lower Peninsulas, the popular tourist spot is known to draw vacationers from far and away for its horse-drawn carriages, fudge, and scenic views of the Straits of Mackinac.
MACKINAC ISLAND, MI
Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Kid Rock

As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most iconic celebrities. Today, we're taking a look inside Kid Rock's Detroit house that sold for a little over $2 million. As you'll see in the pictures below, the Detroit rocker left behind some of his belongings.
DETROIT, MI
The Most Beautiful Town in Michigan?

Even though there are the tongue-in-cheek naysayers who think their town, city, or village “stinks” and is “crummy”, many Michigan residents stand by their hometowns and feel theirs is the ‘most beautiful’. As far as a legitimate “Most Beautiful Place” - again, it’s all...
MICHIGAN STATE
Check Out The Cute “Yooper Gnomes” Created by a Michigan Artist

If you love local artwork, you must see these Yooper Gnome watercolors created by a Michigan artist. They are simply adorable. I was scrolling through Facebook and stumbled upon a post from ArtbyKristAn in the public group, Pure U.P. Her post caught my attention because of the multiple watercolors depicting gnomes doing various Yooper things in Michigan's U.P.
MICHIGAN STATE
9 Indoor Activities Michiganders Go To When It’s Snowy Outside

We recently asked the question on our Facebook page, "What's your go-to indoor activity for snowy weather?" As I type this, the entire country is preparing for lower-than-normal conditions. We, in Michigan, are expecting a foot or more of snow and unsafe traveling conditions. With that being said, whether you're snowed in or not, you'll probably be looking for some ideas for activities to do with your family or even by yourself.
MICHIGAN STATE
Where We Used To Hang Out: Michigan Hotel Lobbies, 1900-1960

You may have seen the old movies where the lobby was where you wanted to be seen. The lobbies were full of people reading the newspaper, smoking pipes, yakkin' with a group of friends, having snacks, holding meetings, and playing cards. Sometimes someone could catch a nap in a lobby chair without being disturbed.
MICHIGAN STATE
Already Popular in Illinois & Ohio, Michigan Needs a Scene 75

Scene 75 is the largest indoor attraction in the country and only currently exists within Ohio and Illinois. There are locations in Dayton, Columbus, Cincinnati and Cleveland, and the newest location popping up in Romeoville (Chicagoland), Illinois. Scene 75 is jam-packed with an ever-growing arcade that already has over 100...
MICHIGAN STATE
Gone to Pot: Michigan Marijuana Prices Reach An All-Time Low

There's certainly no shortage of dispensaries throughout Michigan-- especially in our neck of the woods!. It seems as though the healthy competition between Michigan dispensaries has led to a decrease in marijuana prices and consumers are reaping the benefits. According to the Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency, the average price for...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit Has Been Named The ‘Neediest’ City in America

The end of the year seems to bring the most charitable spirits out of people. We all love to help others around the Holidays, when we're feeling a little warm in our heart despite the cool air outside. And if you're looking to do some good just before the new year, one of Michigan's cities has been named the neediest in America.
DETROIT, MI
