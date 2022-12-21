With the recent snow, snowmobiling conditions have been great, for those who enjoy adventuring in the winter chill. Fresh fluffy snow has managed to keep trails in prime condition for traveling the backwoods. As a kid, back in 1968, my dad purchased our first snowmobile as snowmobiling entered its early days. He went with a 1968 Johnson Skee-Horse with a price tag of $1087. It was an extremely heavy machine, which made dragging it out of a “stuck” situation difficult, but it did come with “reverse”, which was a rare feature in those days. Two years later, he added a 1970 Skidoo TNT.

