16-year-olds arrested, charged in connection to killing of 17-year-old boy on E. 29th St., Winston-Salem police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two 16-year-old boys have been charged in connection to the death of a 17-year-old in Winston-Salem.
Officers found a 17-year-old boy, Terrance Mason , dead in a grassy area off of East 29th Street in Winston-Salem on Sept. 13, just after 11 p.m.
Wednesday, Winston-Salem Police Department said that they believe that Mason’s death stemmed from a robbery. They obtained custody orders for two 16-year-olds they say were involved.4 teens accused of torching three-story home, North Carolina deputies say
One of the teenagers was taken into custody on Dec. 14, charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. The second teenager was taken into custody the next day, on Dec. 15.
Detectives are seeking petitions for attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon for both teenagers, and a petition for murder for the teenager taken into custody on Dec. 15.
No additional information will be released due to the ages of the suspects.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.
Comments / 7