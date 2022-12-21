ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

16-year-olds arrested, charged in connection to killing of 17-year-old boy on E. 29th St., Winston-Salem police say

By Emily Mikkelsen
FOX8 News
 6 days ago

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two 16-year-old boys have been charged in connection to the death of a 17-year-old in Winston-Salem.

Officers found a 17-year-old boy, Terrance Mason , dead in a grassy area off of East 29th Street in Winston-Salem on Sept. 13, just after 11 p.m.

Wednesday, Winston-Salem Police Department said that they believe that Mason’s death stemmed from a robbery. They obtained custody orders for two 16-year-olds they say were involved.

4 teens accused of torching three-story home, North Carolina deputies say

One of the teenagers was taken into custody on Dec. 14, charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. The second teenager was taken into custody the next day, on Dec. 15.

Detectives are seeking petitions for attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon for both teenagers, and a petition for murder for the teenager taken into custody on Dec. 15.

No additional information will be released due to the ages of the suspects.

6d ago

They both should be charged for murder in the death of the boy cause they were both involved in the robbery that involved his death wether the other one pulled the trigger or not he is an accomplice to murder and they should be tried as adults cause they knew what they were doing wrong would result in a death.

Reply
4
Robin58
5d ago

The fault lies with society today for not following the laws and rules of the family. There is no respect show to these children today for others. We created this self centered society with all these problems. There should be stricter laws that would scare the H.... out of everyone. Maybe bring back the guilitine.

Reply
2
Robin58
5d ago

Maybe we need to instill some fear upon these kids today. What happened to kids being afraid to not do what parents say. Oh yes, and then came the todays society of "do not punish kids".How is that working for you??????

Reply
