Troy Ford Signs with UCF Knights

Linebacker Troy Ford has become a Knight!

One of the best aspects of recruiting would be getting to know the unique personalities. Well, linebacker Troy Ford is one of the best guys a person could interview or just have a conversation with.

He's now officially a part of the UCF family.

The linebacker from Savannah (Ga.) Calvary Day School had opportunities to sign with programs in the ACC and SEC but wanted to be a part of UCF's transformation into the Big 12 Conference.

He's going to be a big part of what head coach Gus Malzahn does with this program!

Ford has the ability to play middle linebacker, weak side linebacker, or come off the edge and be a pass rusher. He's also gaining more and more technique with playing in space. This all-around front seven defender has a chance to play early in Orlando.

