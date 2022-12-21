ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

Shots fired in Beachwood, police investigating

BEACHWOOD, NJ – Shots broke the silence in an otherwise quiet community in Ocean County on Monday. Police in Beachwood are investigating after shots were fired in the 300 block of Mizzen Avenue. According to the police, the department is continuing their investigation “At this time, the incident is believed to be isolated and there is no immediate danger to the community,” the department said. “We can also confirm that there are no injuries as a result of this incident.” No arrests or charges were announced, and no suspect was named at this time. The post Shots fired in Beachwood, police investigating appeared first on Shore News Network.
BEACHWOOD, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Police Search For Hit & Run Driver In Lakehurst Incident

LAKEHURST – Police are searching for the vehicle and driver who crashed into the Micromedia Publications delivery van on Christmas morning before fleeing the scene. The incident happened in the 700 block of Oak Street in the borough sometime between midnight and 12:25 a.m. on December 25. The van was parked and no one was inside at the time.
LAKEHURST, NJ
Princeton Packet

Princeton Police blotter

Several items were reported stolen from a Hodge Road home sometime between Dec. 9 and Dec. 14. The burglars broke into the house through a bedroom window. A thief removed cash and a wallet from a woman’s purse that was hanging on the victim’s chair while she was eating at a restaurant on Witherspoon Street Dec. 14. The victim’s credit cards were used at a Target store in another town.
PRINCETON, NJ
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Struck, Killed On Route 17 On Christmas Eve

A pedestrian was struck and killed on Christmas Eve on Route 17 in Ramsey, responders said. Initial details were scant. What is known is that the male victim was struck around 8 p.m. in the left southbound lane of the highway outside a BP station. Police shut down the highway...
RAMSEY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Woman Dies In Parkway Crash

OCEAN COUNTY – A 40-year-old woman died on the Garden State Parkway Friday night in a tragic accident. New Jersey State Police confirmed Christina M. Citarella of Bayville was driving north in the left lane around 6:30 p.m. when her Toyota Camry ran off the road, hit two sign supports and split in half.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
East Brunswick Sentinel

Community Bulletin Board: Middlesex County: Dec. 27

New Jersey Blood Services (NJBS), a division of New York Blood Center, which provides blood for local patients, is looking for a few good volunteers. The blood drive volunteer is an integral member of our team whose tasks include assisting donors with registration and/or at the refreshment area. No medical background necessary. Volunteers should be outgoing to provide friendly customer service, be able to perform tasks as needed and must provide proof of COVID Vaccination prior to volunteering. Must have transportation. All training is provided including additional precautions for the safety of our team and blood donors. For additional information call or text Sharon Zetts, manager of NJBS Volunteer Services at 732-850-8906 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Front Of Car Split In Half Slides Across Parkway Killing 40-Year-Old Driver

A 40-year-old woman died after her car was split in half then struck, ejecting her on the Garden State Parkway on Friday, Dec. 23. Christina M. Citarella, of Bayville, was heading north in a Toyota Camry when she ran off the road to the left and struck a wooden traffic sign and impacted a concrete sign to her left near mile post 80.7 in Toms River around 6:40 p.m., New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Trenton Police Investigating Early Thursday Morning Stabbing

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police and Trenton emergency medical services responded to the area of Hamilton Ave and Anderson Street just before 3:00 Am for a report of a male stabbed in the stomach. Trenton emergency medical services and Capital Health paramedics rushed the male to Capital Health trauma center. The motive for the stabbing is unknown at this time.
TRENTON, NJ
centraljersey.com

centraljersey.com

Princeton, NJ
13K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News and Events in Central New Jersey

 http://centraljersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy