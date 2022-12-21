Read full article on original website
Shots fired in Beachwood, police investigating
BEACHWOOD, NJ – Shots broke the silence in an otherwise quiet community in Ocean County on Monday. Police in Beachwood are investigating after shots were fired in the 300 block of Mizzen Avenue. According to the police, the department is continuing their investigation “At this time, the incident is believed to be isolated and there is no immediate danger to the community,” the department said. “We can also confirm that there are no injuries as a result of this incident.” No arrests or charges were announced, and no suspect was named at this time. The post Shots fired in Beachwood, police investigating appeared first on Shore News Network.
Project on Bethel Church Road will reroute Jackson traffic
JACKSON — As 2023 begins, motorists who are planning to travel on Bethel Church Road in Jackson will be redirected along an alternate route as a road project that spans Ocean and Monmouth counties gets underway. The $2.9 million project will replace a two-lane road/bridge that has been designated...
wrnjradio.com
2 arrested after $18K cash, gun found during traffic stop in Morris County
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Two people were arrested last week after police said more than $18,000 in cash and a handgun were found in their car during a traffic stop in Roxbury Township. On Dec. 21, at 2:28 a.m., an officer stopped a Honda Pilot on Interstate...
Two teenagers charged with shooting, killing Manalapan resident
Two male teenagers have been charged with killing Philip Urban of Manalapan, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri and Hopewell Township Police Chief James Rosso. Urban was found shot to death in a Mercer County nature preserve Dec. 17. On Dec. 23, a 16-year-old male who lives in Pennington...
Police Search For Hit & Run Driver In Lakehurst Incident
LAKEHURST – Police are searching for the vehicle and driver who crashed into the Micromedia Publications delivery van on Christmas morning before fleeing the scene. The incident happened in the 700 block of Oak Street in the borough sometime between midnight and 12:25 a.m. on December 25. The van was parked and no one was inside at the time.
Settlement will provide water, sewer service to affordable housing site
A settlement agreement has been reached in a developer’s complaint that sought to compel the Manasquan River Regional Sewerage Authority (MRRSA) and Freehold Township to provide public sewer and water service to an affordable housing development in Colts Neck. The complaint was filed in 2018 in New Jersey Superior...
Princeton Police blotter
Several items were reported stolen from a Hodge Road home sometime between Dec. 9 and Dec. 14. The burglars broke into the house through a bedroom window. A thief removed cash and a wallet from a woman’s purse that was hanging on the victim’s chair while she was eating at a restaurant on Witherspoon Street Dec. 14. The victim’s credit cards were used at a Target store in another town.
Toms River, NJ approves construction of new warehouse, office building
The Toms River Planning Board has approved plans to build a 26,970-square-foot warehouse and a 14,124-square-foot non-medical office building. The property, which is zoned for light industrial development, is along the east side of Lakewood Road but it's not yet known who the tenants will be at this warehouse and office.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Hatzolah of Central Jersey Welcomes 16 New Members from Lakewood, Toms River, Jackson, Howell and Manchester [PHOTOS]
Just a few months after taking on six new members in the Jackson and Toms River areas, Hatzolah of Central Jersey welcomes another 16 new members who are beginning their observation period to the team as it continues to cover more areas around Central Jersey. The new members reside throughout...
Pedestrian Struck, Killed On Route 17 On Christmas Eve
A pedestrian was struck and killed on Christmas Eve on Route 17 in Ramsey, responders said. Initial details were scant. What is known is that the male victim was struck around 8 p.m. in the left southbound lane of the highway outside a BP station. Police shut down the highway...
Teens charged in drug robbery, shooting death of Pennington School grad
Two teenaged boys, ages 16 and 17, have been charged with murder, felony murder, robbery and weapons offenses in connection with the death of Philip Urban, who was found shot to death in a nature preserve Dec.17, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri and Hopewell Township Police Chief James Rosso.
Ocean County Woman Dies In Parkway Crash
OCEAN COUNTY – A 40-year-old woman died on the Garden State Parkway Friday night in a tragic accident. New Jersey State Police confirmed Christina M. Citarella of Bayville was driving north in the left lane around 6:30 p.m. when her Toyota Camry ran off the road, hit two sign supports and split in half.
Community Bulletin Board: Middlesex County: Dec. 27
New Jersey Blood Services (NJBS), a division of New York Blood Center, which provides blood for local patients, is looking for a few good volunteers. The blood drive volunteer is an integral member of our team whose tasks include assisting donors with registration and/or at the refreshment area. No medical background necessary. Volunteers should be outgoing to provide friendly customer service, be able to perform tasks as needed and must provide proof of COVID Vaccination prior to volunteering. Must have transportation. All training is provided including additional precautions for the safety of our team and blood donors. For additional information call or text Sharon Zetts, manager of NJBS Volunteer Services at 732-850-8906 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday.
Front Of Car Split In Half Slides Across Parkway Killing 40-Year-Old Driver
A 40-year-old woman died after her car was split in half then struck, ejecting her on the Garden State Parkway on Friday, Dec. 23. Christina M. Citarella, of Bayville, was heading north in a Toyota Camry when she ran off the road to the left and struck a wooden traffic sign and impacted a concrete sign to her left near mile post 80.7 in Toms River around 6:40 p.m., New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said.
wrnjradio.com
N.J. State Police seek assistance identifying man found on I-80 in Warren County
KNOWLTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s assistance identifying a man who was located at 9:22 a.m. on Interstate 80 westbound at milepost 3.5 in Knowlton Township. He is described as an Asian male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 140...
Tottenville home heavily damaged from fire; FDNY says no injuries reported
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Tottenville home was heavily damaged due to a fire that began the morning after Christmas. The blaze, which FDNY confirmed happened at 109 Ellis St. on Monday, caused an all-hands emergency response. According to the FDNY, a report of the fire was called in...
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Trenton Police Investigating Early Thursday Morning Stabbing
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police and Trenton emergency medical services responded to the area of Hamilton Ave and Anderson Street just before 3:00 Am for a report of a male stabbed in the stomach. Trenton emergency medical services and Capital Health paramedics rushed the male to Capital Health trauma center. The motive for the stabbing is unknown at this time.
2 teens robbed basketball player of marijuana before fatally shooting him, investigators say
A 20-year-old Monmouth County man who had recently committed to playing basketball at a Connecticut college was robbed of a large amount of marijuana by two teens who then gunned him down, authorities said. The teens, a 16-year-old male from Pennington, and a 17-year-old male from Hopewell, were arrested Friday...
School Bus Company Brothers Charged With Using Criminals, Unlicensed Drivers In Bergen, Passaic
A River Edge police officer was in for a surprise when he pulled over a school bus driver for running a stop sign earlier this year. The driver for American Star Transportation of Paterson not only didn't have a license -- he had a criminal case pending in court for patronizing a prostitute, authorities said.
Pennsylvania woman charged in alleged murder-for-hire scheme in Mercer County
A 56-year-old Chadds Ford, Pa. woman has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of money laundering for allegedly trying to hire a hit man to kill her ex-husband’s current wife, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri. Marilyn Zhou was arrested and charged by...
centraljersey.com
