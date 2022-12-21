PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Today has been another cold one for NWFL, but warmer temperatures are on the way!. Temperatures this morning started off in the 20s and 30s across the Panhandle, but during the afternoon temperatures warmed into the 40s and 50s. Temperatures tonight will remain below freezing for our inland locations tonight, but temperatures will sit at, or slightly above, freezing for the coast. Tomorrow’s high temperatures will sit in the mid to upper 50s. The warming trend will continue all week long, and by the weekend, temperatures will be in the 70s.

PANAMA CITY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO