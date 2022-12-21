ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City Beach, FL

WJHG-TV

Time Travel Tuesday with Bill Hudson

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - NewsChannel 7 gets a blast from the past on this week’s Time Travel Tuesday. Video historian, Bill Hudson, took viewers on a journey through a little bit of WJHG history along with other local businesses. As always if anyone or anything looked familiar or...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Returning Christmas Presents

On today' Coffee Chat, viewers get a glimpse of Dan the Weatherman's other hobbies. On today' Coffee Chat, viewers get a glimpse of Dan the Weatherman's other hobbies. Military and First Responders working through the holiday. Updated: Dec. 25, 2022 at 12:51 AM UTC. Military and First Responders working through...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Temperatures turn mild in the Panhandle

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Happy Tuesday folks!. Our climb towards warm weather continues today, with those freezing temps of the weekend now sitting firmly in our rearview mirror. Mostly sunny skies this afternoon will allow for highs to reach the upper 50s at the coast, and the mid 50s further inland. Light northeast winds won’t do much to bring cold weather back into our area, but the cool breeze will have things feeling fairly pleasant outside this afternoon.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Chilly Monday makes way for warming trend this week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Today has been another cold one for NWFL, but warmer temperatures are on the way!. Temperatures this morning started off in the 20s and 30s across the Panhandle, but during the afternoon temperatures warmed into the 40s and 50s. Temperatures tonight will remain below freezing for our inland locations tonight, but temperatures will sit at, or slightly above, freezing for the coast. Tomorrow’s high temperatures will sit in the mid to upper 50s. The warming trend will continue all week long, and by the weekend, temperatures will be in the 70s.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Okaloosa Deputy Killed Folo

OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Bay County Officials give update on pipe bursts

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Over the holiday weekend, Bay County Officials noticed a higher water usage in both the city and county sides. What officials found was residents running their water overnight in an effort to prevent pipes from freezing due to this weekends frigid temperatures. Running the water...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Memorial service set for fallen Okaloosa County corporal

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A memorial service has been set for an Okaloosa County corporal who was shot and killed in the line of duty on Christmas Eve. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office announced visitation for Cpl. Ray Hamilton will take place on Dec. 31 at the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Convention Center starting at 9 a.m. A celebration of life ceremony will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Followed by law enforcement honors including a procession for law enforcement, family and friends to the Crestview Convention Center.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Officials investigating fire on Thomas Drive

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Bay County Sheriff’s Office has reopened Thomas Drive following a structure fire at a home on Danny Drive. NewsChannel 7 is told firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. Bay County Fire Rescue reports they had the fire under control in around 25 minutes.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Fire rescue officials share holiday safety tips following fatal house fire in PCB

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Christmas Eve cookout turned fatal when a fire broke out at a rental home in Panama City Beach. Fire rescue officials said, unfortunately, incidents like this tend to happen more frequently during the holidays while people are entertaining and cooking. That’s why they’re stressing to everyone the importance of taking extra precautions.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Motorcade being held to honor fallen deputy

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (OCSO) - A motorcade will be held Monday at 2 p.m. to honor Corporal Ray Hamilton. The procession will leave Pensacola and take Highway 98 into Mary Esther. From there, officials plan to travel from Doolittle to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Hurlburt Field Road...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Bay County lacks a recycling program

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We all know the saying “reduce, reuse, recycle”, however, that can be difficult for Bay County residents because of the lack of a traditional recycling program. Nearly 800 tons of trash are dumped at Bay County’s Steelfield Landfill each day. The landfill manager,...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Motorcade escort honors fallen Okaloosa County sheriff’s corporal

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Community members honored a fallen Okaloosa County sheriff’s corporal as a motorcade transported his body back to where he served. OCSO officials say Corporal Ray Hamilton was shot and killed in the line of duty on Christmas Eve after a suspect barricaded himself in his home and shot at deputies.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Bay County Utilities asking the public to reduce water usage

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Due to the current leaks and excessive widespread demand for potable water, Bay County Utilities requests that all wholesale and retail customers throughout the county immediately reduce water usage as much as possible over the next 12 hours to allow the water system to catch up with demand.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

One person confirmed dead after residential fire on Danny Drive

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -UPDATE 8:50 p.m. 12/24/222: The State Fire Marshal’s Office has confirmed that one person is dead after a fire broke out at a home on Danny Drive on Christmas Eve. NewsChannel 7 is told the fire is still under investigation. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Bay County Sheriff’s Office...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Walton County Fire Rescue responds to house fire in Mossy Head

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Walton County Sheriff’s Office reports a family returned home Saturday to find smoke and flames coming from their roof. The sheriff’s office said that at 5:09 p.m., first responders received a 9-1-1 call reporting an active structure fire on Lucas Road in Mossy Head.
MOSSY HEAD, FL
WJHG-TV

Man arrested, charged for death of deputy

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (OCSO) - A Fort Walton Beach area man has been charged with first degree premeditated murder in the shooting death of an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputy, according to authorities. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office officials report they had obtained a warrant for Timothy Price-Williams, 43,...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL

