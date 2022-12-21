Nets vs. Warriors game preview: How to watch, TV channel, start time

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets welcome the Golden State Warriors to Barclays Center for the first of two matchups between the teams this season. The Nets come into this game on a six-game winning streak and have won 10 of their last 11 games while the Warriors have lost six of their past eight games.

The Nets have been in quite a groove lately as they have taken care of the opponents that they were supposed to beat while getting big contributions from supporting players like Nic Claxton and Joe Harris. The Warriors have had a trying season thus far as they have dealt with injuries and being unable to win many games on the road.

Here’s when and where you should tune in to see the matchup:

How to watch

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 21

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

Channel: YES Network

Probable starting lineups

Brooklyn Nets

Guard: Ben Simmons

Guard: Kyrie Irving

Forward: Kevin Durant

Forward: Royce O’Neale

Center: Nic Claxton

Golden State Warriors