Jordan, NY

Nets vs. Warriors game preview: How to watch, TV channel, start time

By Sharif Phillips-Keaton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49OB8H_0jq1zhGG00
Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets welcome the Golden State Warriors to Barclays Center for the first of two matchups between the teams this season. The Nets come into this game on a six-game winning streak and have won 10 of their last 11 games while the Warriors have lost six of their past eight games.

The Nets have been in quite a groove lately as they have taken care of the opponents that they were supposed to beat while getting big contributions from supporting players like Nic Claxton and Joe Harris. The Warriors have had a trying season thus far as they have dealt with injuries and being unable to win many games on the road.

Here’s when and where you should tune in to see the matchup:

How to watch

  • Date: Wednesday, Dec. 21
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
  • Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
  • Channel: YES Network

Probable starting lineups

Brooklyn Nets

  • Guard: Ben Simmons
  • Guard: Kyrie Irving
  • Forward: Kevin Durant
  • Forward: Royce O’Neale
  • Center: Nic Claxton

Golden State Warriors

  • Guard: Jordan Poole
  • Guard: Moses Moody
  • Forward: Klay Thompson
  • Forward: Draymond Green
  • Center: Kevon Looney

Comments / 1

