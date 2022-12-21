Things to know today: Zelenskyy to meet Biden, address Congress in US visit; thousands wait at US-Mexico border; college bowl updates; and more

Read full article on original website
North Platte Telegraph
After Jan. 6: Congress born of chaos ends in achievement
WASHINGTON — The 117th Congress opened with the unfathomable Jan. 6, 2021, mob siege of the Capitol and is closing with unprecedented federal criminal referrals of the former president over the insurrection — all while conducting one of the most consequential legislative sessions in recent memory. Lawmakers are...
North Platte Telegraph
S. Korea launches jets, fires shots after North flies drones
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military fired warning shots, scrambled fighter jets and flew surveillance assets across the heavily fortified border with North Korea on Monday, after North Korean drones violated its airspace for the first time in five years in a fresh escalation of tensions.
