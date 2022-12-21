Read full article on original website
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (12/27)
Daniel Callahan, 38, of Odon, was arrested on counts of Failure to Register as a Sex or Violent Offender, Operating Vehicle after being Habitual Traffic Offender, and Failure to Remain at the Scene of an Accident. Bond was set at $20,000. Francisco Ijom Anay, 45, of Washington, was arrested on...
wamwamfm.com
Home Burglarized on Main Street in Washington
An unknown subject entered the apartment at 10 W Main St., Apt. 3, between Monday, December 19th, and Friday, December 23rd. Multiple items came up missing, including an iPad, a $250 Visa gift card, and a gold ring with three diamonds, among other things. The caller also reported the subject...
witzamfm.com
Jasper Man Arrested after Fight with Son
Jasper- The Jasper Police Department reported a fight happened just before 7:30 PM Monday night. Officers say they were called to a North Portersville Road residence due to a “physical domestic”. During their investigation, police report 40-year-old Reed McKnight and his son were involved in a physical altercation, or fight.
Inmate dies in Vigo County Jail, investigation underway
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An investigation is ongoing regarding an inmate at the Vigo County Jail who died in the early morning hours of Dec. 25. According to a release from the Vigo County Sheriff, at around 12:50 a.m. on Dec. 25, an inmate at the Vigo County Jail was found unresponsive in a […]
WTHI
Inmate dies in Vigo County jail; no foul play suspected
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An inmate in the Vigo county jail was found dead. The Vigo County Sheriff's Office identified the inmate as 29-year-old Adam Bryant. The sheriff's office says Bryant was in the cell by himself when they found him. Police said they immediately contacted emergency services. There...
Update: Greene County missing teen located
BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – *Update: According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, Caitlin Williams has been located as of 4:30 p.m. Original: The Greene County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing juvenile. On December 26th at 12:45 a.m., police said deputies were called to a home on Baseline Road […]
Effingham Radio
Thursday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 27 year old Luke A. Rieman of Effingham for contempt of court, sentence 24 hours. Luke was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 38 year old Carol A. Joseph of Sigel for an Effingham County FTA warrant for resisting a police/correctional officer. Carol was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
Effingham Radio
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 30 year old Jacob A. Daniels of Altamont for DUI, illegal transportation of alcohol, and improper lane usage. Jacob was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 40 year old James A. Inman of Altamont for a Coles County FTA...
1 shot in Vincennes in domestic battery case
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: A domestic situation ended with a victim shot in the leg and a Vincennes man arrested Thursday night. According to Vincennes Police, officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Joice Street with a report that a male subject had been shot. When police arrived they found the victim with […]
WTHI
"It's a little bit bittersweet" Justin Cole to finish term as sheriff, "trade" roles with chief deputy Jason Frazier
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - In less than a week, Parke County, Indiana will have a new sheriff. The start of the new year will also mean the start of a new chapter in the sheriff's office. "It's a little bit bittersweet until you get to sit back a little...
Wreck leaves car under semi in Seelyville, 1 injured
SEELYVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A car crash involving a semi-truck has shut down Chamberlain Street in Seelyville. According to Indiana State Police, the crash occurred at the intersection of US 40 and Chamberlain Street Tuesday afternoon. Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Ames said a passenger vehicle was heading eastbound on US 40 near Chamberlain Street. […]
WTHI
One hurt in Tuesday afternoon Vigo County crash
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police say a person is alive after driving beneath a semi truck. The crash happened around 1:00 Tuesday afternoon on US 40 in the East Glen area. An Indiana State Police spokesperson says the driver strayed into the opposite lane for an unknown reason. The...
wamwamfm.com
Arrest Report for Dec. 22, 2022
Wednesday, the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department executed a warrant and arrested 46 year old Amber Noble of Newberry. Noble faces two counts of Battery Resulting in Injury. She was booked into the Daviess County Security Center and released on a $7,500 bond. In Knox County:. Wednesday, Vincennes Police arrested...
Structure Fire claims life of one in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A late-night structure fire ended in a death in Greene County last week. According to the Beech Creek Township Fire Department, the fire occurred late Friday, Dec. 23, at a structure located on Pate Lane, in the Solsberry area. Responding firefighters reported finding the structure engulfed in flames. As a […]
WTHI
One shot following Vincennes argument
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A Thursday night argument in Vincennes ended with one person shot. It happened around 7:45 at a home on the 1500 Block of Joice Street. According to the Vincennes Police Department, when they got to the house they found a male victim with a gunshot wound to the leg.
Four cats die in 7th Ave. house fire in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute house fire was reported around 8:00 a.m. on Dec. 26 on 7th Avenue. According to Terre Haute Fire Department Chief Bill Berry, firefighters were on the scene for a little over an hour and a half. The house is located in the 2000 block of 7th Ave. […]
Sprinkler pipe bursts at Silver Birch of Terre Haute
*Editors Note: The following story has been updated to reflect that only one resident was displaced due to the pipe-bursting incident. TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One resident at a local assisted living community was displaced after a sprinkler pipe burst at the facility. According to Terre Haute Fire Chief Bill Berry, Silver Birch of […]
ISP respond to multiple weather-related accidents Monday evening
PESOTUM, Ill. (WCIA) – As road conditions deteriorate, Illinois State Police District 10 has responded to slide-offs and crashes across the area. Since 3:00 p.m., troopers were dispatched to several property damage calls and crashes. One property-damage crash was reported on I-72 near Decatur. Another property damage crash was reported on I-74 near Mahomet by […]
Effingham Radio
Dieterich and Teutopolis Fire Responds to Structure Fire on Christmas Eve
The following was released on the Dieterich Fire Facebook Page:. At approximately 4:45 pm on 12/24/22 the Dieterich Fire Protection District and Teutopolis Fire Protection District was called in for auto Aid for the report of a structure fire on the corner of Vine and Section Street in Dieterich. Upon...
I-69 open at Pike/Daviess Co. line since crash
PIKE Co. (WEHT) — Sgt. Todd Ringle w9ith Indiana State Police (ISP) posted that both Northbound lanes on I-69 at the county line are open again as of 9:31 a.m. Ringle says the crash involved a semi and three other vehicles, and there was one injury. INDOT has treated the roadway and all vehicles have […]
