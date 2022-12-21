Read full article on original website
Robinson City Council Meets Tonight
(Robinson) – The Robinson City Council meets today and they have a few items on the agenda. They are set to approve the council meeting dates for 2023, look at a pair of resolutions, approve the bid for sewer work, and approve an increase in the fee for tree removal companies to dispose of trees at the city dump. The Robinson City Council meets this evening at 6 pm in the council chambers of the Robinson Community Center.
Maroons Tip-off Play in Holiday Tournaments
(Undated) – The RHS Maroons tip-off holiday tournament action today. Robinson will square off against Terre Haute North in the opening round of the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic. The pregame show on 101.7 WTYE and WTYEfm.com begins around 4:15 pm ahead of the scheduled 4:30 pm tip-off. The Lady Maroons are back in action today as well in the North Central High School Christmas Tournament.
RHS Boys Fall and the RHS Girls Win in Holiday Tournament Action
(Robinson) – The RHS Maroons fell 54-46 to Terre Haute North in the opening round of the Wabash Valley Classic yesterday. With the loss, the Maroons fall to the consolation bracket. They will be back in action this afternoon with a 3 pm tipoff. The Lady Maroons are also taking part in holiday tournament action. They picked up a 69-30 win yesterday over OPH in the North Central Tournament.
Arrest Report for Dec. 22, 2022
Wednesday, the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department executed a warrant and arrested 46 year old Amber Noble of Newberry. Noble faces two counts of Battery Resulting in Injury. She was booked into the Daviess County Security Center and released on a $7,500 bond. In Knox County:. Wednesday, Vincennes Police arrested...
