(Robinson) – The Robinson City Council meets today and they have a few items on the agenda. They are set to approve the council meeting dates for 2023, look at a pair of resolutions, approve the bid for sewer work, and approve an increase in the fee for tree removal companies to dispose of trees at the city dump. The Robinson City Council meets this evening at 6 pm in the council chambers of the Robinson Community Center.

ROBINSON, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO