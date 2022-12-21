Read full article on original website
Actress Tunisha Sharma Found Dead in Co-Star's Dressing Room
Actress Tunisha Sharma was found dead on the set of her latest TV series, Alibaba – Dastaan-e-Kabul, on Dec. 24. Sharma reportedly attempted to take her own life in a dressing room at the set in Naigaon in western India. Her co-star and former boyfriend, Sheezan Khan, was arrested for his alleged role in her death. Sharma was 20.
Coco Austin Defends Her and Ice-T's 7-Year-Old Daughter Chanel Twerking in Christmas Video
Coco Austin is defending daughter Chanel's dancing before Instagram critics can weigh in. The model, who shares the 7-year-old with husband Ice-T, took to Instagram Monday to share a video of her little girl busting into a family dance session to twerk in her Christmas pajamas. "She loves to joke,"...
TV Star Gary Lucy in Serious Car Crash, Hospitalized
Hollyoaks star Gary Lucy is recovering after he was rushed to the hospital. The soap opera star was hospitalized on Monday, Dec. 26 after he was involved in a terrifying car crash on Boxing Day. He's thankfully well enough to joke on social media that he has "9 lives." Although...
Cher Sparks Engagement Rumors With Boyfriend Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards
Is Cher getting ready to tie the knot again? The "Believe" singer, 76, took to Twitter Sunday to show off a photo of a massive diamond ring given to her by her boyfriend Alexander "A.E." Edwards, 36, sparking rumors that the two had gotten engaged amid their whirlwind romance. "THERE...
Tom Cruise Reportedly Refuses to Reconnect With Will Smith Due to Oscars Slap
Will Smith and Tom Cruise are reportedly at odds after the actor slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards. "Will has approached Tom several times, trying to reconnect and see if they can hang out and brainstorm on some projects together," a source told Radar. "A solid movie with Tom would guarantee Will's comeback, or so he thinks. Will has even offered to fly to London if that's more convenient, but Tom isn't biting and doesn't even write him back." Despite feeling bad for Smith, he does not want to "put his neck on the line and be dragged down by association," the insider said. In general, Cruise is apparently avoiding the entertainment industry as a whole. "Tom is still very wary of any Hollywood friendships. He likes his reclusive lifestyle in the United Kingdom," the insider noted. "He doesn't want to get sucked back into the Hollywood scene — especially by way of Will Smith. He's still kryptonite."
Tia Mowry Celebrates Christmas With Ex Cory Hardrict and Kids
Despite the fact that they recently split, Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict spent the holidays together. As PEOPLE reported, Mowry and Hardrict put on a united front for Christmas so that they could celebrate with their two kids, son Cree, 11, and daughter Cairo, 4. In October, Mowry announced that she and Hardrict were splitting up after 14 years of marriage.
Lizzo Goes Makeup-Free to Show off Her Diamond Grills in New Photos
Lizzo is sporting a new look this holiday season. PEOPLE noted that the singer went makeup-free to show off her new diamond grills. The "Truth Hurts" singer took to Instagram to show off her blinged-out smile. Lizzo posted several close-up selfies on Instagram to showcase her new look. In the...
YouTube Star Marries Boyfriend of 9 Years
An Instagram post from former Youtuber Jenna Mourey's (known by her channel name Jenna Marbles) long-time partner, Julien Solomita, revealed that she tied the knot with Solomita after nine years together. The couple's photos were posted to Solomita's Instagram account on Thursday with the caption, "married otters <3." The pictures show them on their wedding day, with Mourey wearing a long white gown. Additionally, the pair's internet-favorite dogs made a cameo. With over 1.2 million likes, the announcement post received congratulatory comments from prominent influencers, including Felix Kjellberg (better known as "Pewdiepie"), Brittany Broski, and Connor Franta. A full-time content creator, Solomita creates gaming videos on Twitch and lifestyle content on YouTube. Despite becoming a YouTube success story in the 2010s, Mourey stopped using the platform in 2020 due to backlash over her early videos containing blackface, racist jokes, and sexism.
'Glass Onion' Director Admits He's 'Pissed Off' About Aspect of New Netflix Hit
Glass Onion director Rian Johnson recently opened up and candidly admitted that he is "pissed off" about one particular aspect of his new Netflix hit film. While speaking to The Atlantic about the movie, and he lamented that he had to add a subtitle connecting Glass Onion to its predecessor. "I've tried hard to make them self-contained. Honestly, I'm pissed off that we have A Knives Out Mystery in the title. You know?"
Netflix's No. 1 Christmas Weekend Movie Revealed
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has been the most-watched movie on Netflix since it was released on Dec. 23. It was the top movie over the Christmas weekend and still holds the top spot on the Top 10 Movies in the U.S. Today chart. Glass Onion is a sequel to Rian Johnson's 2019 hit whodunnit Knives Out and presents Detective Benoit Blanc with another murder mystery.
Netflix's Top Show Has Been Dethroned
A new series is dominating Netflix, kicking the streamer's delightfully macabre Addams Family spinoff Wednesday from the coveted No. 1 streaming spot. After more than a month at the top of the streaming charts, Wednesday has been dethroned as the most popular TV series currently streaming on platform, with the recently-released Emily in Paris Season 3 jumping to the top spot on the streaming charts worldwide.
Mandy Rose Breaks Silence on WWE Release
Mandy Rose has broken her silence on her firing from WWE. The former NXT Women's Champion posted on Instagram for the first time since her release in early December. The post shows Rose wearing Christmas-theme lingerie while sending a message to her fans. "Merry Christmas to all!" Rose wrote in...
'When Calls the Heart' Co-Stars Engaged
Love has come to Hope Valley once again! When Calls the Heart co-stars Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace are engaged, announcing the good news Friday in a joint Instagram post. The actors, who play Nathan and Fiona on the hit Hallmark Channel show, share a kiss in a slow-motion video set to Simon Martin Perkin's instrumental rendition of The Beatles' "In My Life" that they captioned simply, "Forever" alongside a heart emoji.
Lindsay Lohan Smiles With Husband Bader Shammas for Rare Holiday Selfie
Lindsay Lohan fell for Christmas and for the special someone she is spending the holiday with. On Christmas Eve, she shared a rare selfie with her husband, Bader Shammas, to wish her fans a merry Christmas. This is their first Christmas as a married couple, as they tied the knot in April.
Pregnant Hilary Swank Shows Her 'Miracle' Twin Baby Bump in Christmas Photo
Hilary Swank is celebrating double the blessings this Christmas! The Oscar-winning actress, who is pregnant with twins, showed off her growing belly on Instagram Monday as she sported a red-and-white striped onesie while holding her baby bump in front of her glowing Christmas tree. The expectant first-time mother, 48, captioned...
Lainey Wilson Shares Adorable Christmas Photos With Her Dog
Lainey Wilson celebrated Christmas with her adorable dog Hippie by her side! The "Dirty Looks" singer took to Instagram Saturday to share sweet selfies with her French bulldog while dressed in a festive matching sweater set. The country singer-songwriter wished her fans a Merry Christmas Eve in the caption, writing that she and her pup "hope y'all are spendin the holidays with the ones you love."
'Teen Mom' Star Briana DeJesus Surprises Kids With Life-Changing Christmas Gift
Briana DeJesus made Christmas very special for daughters Nova and Stella this year. The Teen Mom 2 star, 28, surprised her girls with a new house for them to live in after the trio moved out of the home she previously purchased for mom Roxanne and sister Brittany DeJesus earlier this year.
'Sister Wives': Did TLC Air Christmas Episode Amid Kody Brown Dramas?
Sister Wives has not been short on shocking moments this season, and many fans were wondering if TLC would air a Christmas episode amid the Brown family drama. Unfortunately for the show's dedicated viewers, the network did not air a new episode of Sister Wives on Christmas night, which fell on a Sunday. This is the night that new episodes typically air, but the series previously ended its 17th season on Dec. 11.
Kim Kardashian Responds to Backlash Over How She Handled Balenciaga Controversy
Kim Kardashian is addressing the backlash she faced over her response to Balenciaga's recent controversial ad campaign. The campaign, for which the company has since apologized, outraged people over its use of children holding BDSM-style bondage bears in the fashion shoots. Kardashian, who has long worked with the fashion house,...
'Teen Mom' Star Maci Bookout Opens up About Relationship With Ex Ryan Edwards
As Teen Mom fans know, Maci Bookout hasn't had the easiest relationship with her ex, Ryan Edwards. Despite the fact that they share a 14-year-old son Bentley together, they haven't been on good terms in years. While speaking with Page Six, Bookout opened up about where her relationship with Edwards stands today.
