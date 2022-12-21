Will Smith and Tom Cruise are reportedly at odds after the actor slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards. "Will has approached Tom several times, trying to reconnect and see if they can hang out and brainstorm on some projects together," a source told Radar. "A solid movie with Tom would guarantee Will's comeback, or so he thinks. Will has even offered to fly to London if that's more convenient, but Tom isn't biting and doesn't even write him back." Despite feeling bad for Smith, he does not want to "put his neck on the line and be dragged down by association," the insider said. In general, Cruise is apparently avoiding the entertainment industry as a whole. "Tom is still very wary of any Hollywood friendships. He likes his reclusive lifestyle in the United Kingdom," the insider noted. "He doesn't want to get sucked back into the Hollywood scene — especially by way of Will Smith. He's still kryptonite."

