Delaware County, PA

1 Delaware County University Saw Endowments Come Out Ahead, Others, Not So Much

 6 days ago

College and university endowments took a ride with the capital market slumps felt in 2022, though in Delaware County, one university came out ahead, writes Ryan Mulligan for Philadelphia Business Journal.

Villanova brought in $77.7 million in gifts this fiscal year, compared to $44.4 million the previous year, boosting its endowment.

It saw a 3.8 percent growth compared to 20221,  with a $45.05 million university investment return on a 2022 $1.17 billion endowment.

Swarthmore College saw a drop of 6 percent in its $2.73 billion 2022 endowment, with a university investment return of $73.56 million.

 Haverford College saw a 3.5 percent drop in its $618.98 million 2022 endowment, with a $13.07 million return on its investment.

College endowments are gifts and donations made to the school that is invested in funds. They help schools with scholarships, capital projects, payroll, and other expenses.

A strong 2021 market helped those endowments soar but some gains were overturned in 2022.

University endowments are usually long-term so year-to-year impacts aren’t as influential. Even so, this year’s performance could mean some Philadelphia-area schools won’t have as much money to spend.

Read more about university endowments and how they were impacted by the 2022 economy at Philadelphia Business Journal.

DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

