King Charles pays tribute to his late mother the queen, makes no mention of Harry and Meghan in first Christmas address
King Charles III evoked memories Sunday of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as he broadcast his first Christmas message as monarch in a speech that also paid tribute to the "selfless dedication" of Britain's public service workers, many of whom are in a fight with the government over pay.
U.S. faces children's medicine shortage amid "tripledemic"
A nationwide shortage of over-the-counter cold, flu and fever medications for children has led some drugstore chains to limit purchases of the products. Carter Evans reports.
