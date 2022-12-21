Kansas football signing day tracker: These prospects have signed to play for Jayhawks
LAWRENCE — Kansas football's 2023 recruiting class is coming together, as the Jayhawks are officially welcoming prospects to the program during the early signing period.
Head coach Lance Leipold's staff entered the day with a range of commitments on both sides of the ball. It's a group that certainly showcases the momentum Kansas has, after reaching bowl eligibility for the first time since 2008. And while there are prospects who've been committed for some time, others only recently revealed their desire to play for the Jayhawks.
Here are the players who have signed so far and how they are listed in the 247Sports Composite rankings:
Logan Brantley — 3-star linebacker
Johnny Thompson — 3-star running back
Surahz Buncom — 3-star athlete
Jaden Hamm — 3-star tight end
Keaton Kubecka — 3-star wide receiver
Jarred Sample — 3-star wide receiver
Tony Terry — 3-star defensive lineman
Blake Herold — 3-star defensive lineman
Jameel Croft — 3-star safety
Marcus Calvin — 3-star defensive lineman
Taylor Davis — 3-star safety
Calvin Clements — 3-star offensive tackle
Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.
This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas football signing day tracker: These prospects have signed to play for Jayhawks
Comments / 0