Oxford, MS

Mississippi Defensive Lineman Jamarious Brown Joins Ole Miss Rebels

By John Macon Gillespie
 6 days ago

The Rebels have added an in-state defensive lineman to their recruiting class.

MOSS POINT, Miss. -- Jamarious Brown, an EDGE from Moss Point High School (Miss.), has officially joined the Ole Miss Rebels, signing his letter of intent on Wednesday.

Brown announced his decision via his personal Twitter account over the summer, becoming the sixth commitment of the 2023 cycle for the Rebels.

"First and foremost, I want to thank god for everything that has happened thus far," Brown tweeted . "For giving me the chance to play football and for directing me during the recruitment process. I am truly grateful for this experience. I want to express my appreciation to every coach who has guided and mentored me during my high school career and during this recruitment process. To the Moss Point community, my teachers, my teammates, the Tiger fans, I want to express my gratitude. To my coaches, your outstanding assistance during this process made the difference. I'm so appreciative of each one of you. And finally to my family, especially my parents. Thank you for supporting me and my decision. With that being said... I am proud to announce that I will be committing to the University of Mississippi! Thank you and God Bless!"

Brown picked the Rebels over offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi State, Missouri, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas, among others.

