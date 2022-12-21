Read full article on original website
Related
norfolkneradio.com
City Council strike down parks and recreation master plan
NORFOLK - The master plan to renovate and update city parks around Norfolk was ultimately struck down by the City Council at Monday’s meeting. Parks and recreation director Nathan Powell went through processes like this while in Mitchell, South Dakota. He says these plans helped out their community in a big way.
doniphanherald.com
$25M lawsuit filed for 2020 fire at Bloomfield egg farm that killed thousands of chickens
A nearly $25 million lawsuit has been filed involving the construction of poultry houses at a Bloomfield egg farm that went up in flames in 2020, killing more than 40,000 chickens. Factory Mutual Insurance Company, a Rhode Island-based insurance company, sued Henning Companies LLC of Iowa. Factory Mutual's attorney, Daniel...
norfolkneradio.com
Transit manager wanted by Madison County Sheriffs
NORFOLK - The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is on the hunt for the suspended general manager of North Fork Area Transit after he allegedly embezzled over $740,000 from the nonprofit. An investigation began Friday after Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk received information that 31-year-old Jeffrey Stewart was making non-business...
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk residents can drop off Christmas trees to be recycled
NORFOLK - Now that Christmas is over, if you have a real Christmas tree and don’t know what to do with it, take it to the Norfolk Fire Division Training Center. The Christmas Tree Recycling Program kicked off Monday for area residents and businesses to bring any live Christmas trees in to be recycled.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk man arrested on drug charges
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Norfolk Police say that they were called to a residence around 4:55 p.m. on December 25th for a disturbance. According to officials, when they arrived at a residence in the 400 block of East Braasch Avenue, a male suspect, 50-year-old John Thompson, of Norfolk, had left the residence before the officers got there.
norfolkneradio.com
Christmas Day disturbance leads to arrest of Norfolk man
A Christmas Day disturbance leads to the arrest of a Norfolk man for drug possession. Captain Mike Bauer says police were called to the 400 block of Braasch Avenue around 5 p.m. for a disturbance between a male and a female. Once on scene, police spoke with the female and discovered the male, 50-year-old John Thompson, had left the residence. While speaking with the female, they learned that Thompson left with a bag containing drugs and other paraphernalia.
Court Docs: Norfolk transit manager charged with theft for alleged misuse of $740,000
Up until last week Stewart had been the General Manager of NFAT, when he was suspended from the organization.
News Channel Nebraska
Search warrant issued for home of suspended GM accused of embezzling $740K
MADISON, Neb. – Authorities in northeast Nebraska are looking for the suspended North Fork Area Transit general manager accused of embezzling nearly three quarters of a million dollars. A hearing was held in Madison County Court Monday morning as judge Donna Taylor granted a search warrant for Jeffrey Stewart’s...
klkntv.com
Norfolk woman sentenced for stealing almost $20,000 from Ponca Tribe
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Norfolk woman will not serve jail time after pleading guilty to stealing nearly $20,000 from the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska. A federal judge ordered Andrea Rodriguez, 42, to spend four years on probation and to repay the money she took, plus a $10,100 fine.
News Channel Nebraska
Arrest made after attempted theft of Walmart vending machine
NORFOLK, Neb. -- An arrest has been made after a vending machine was stolen from a northeast Nebraska Walmart. On Dec. 15, the Madison County Sheriff's Office recovered a toy and candy vending machine outside of Walmart on Pasewalk in Norfolk. The sheriff's office turned over the vending machine to Norfolk Police, noting that the machine was damaged when they found it.
Norfolk man allegedly steals toy, candy dispenser
Police say a man was arrested after he could be seen wheeling a machine out of the front door of Walmart.
Quadruple homicide suspect’s wife accused of killing one of the victims herself
LAUREL, Neb. (TCD) -- The wife of a suspect in a quadruple homicide case has been arrested after allegedly killing one of the victims herself. According to a news release from the Nebraska State Patrol, in the early morning hours of Aug. 4, Gene Twiford, 86, his wife Janet, 85, and their daughter Dana, 55, were killed in their home on the 500 block of Elm Street. The fourth victim, Michele Ebeling, 53, was reportedly slain in her home on the 200 block of Elm Street shortly after.
norfolkneradio.com
Alexander's 32 lead Creighton past DePaul 80-65
Trey Alexander's 32 points led Creighton over DePaul 80-65 on Sunday night. Alexander also added six rebounds for the Bluejays (8-6). Ryan Nembhard scored 16 points and added six rebounds and seven assists. Baylor Scheierman recorded 14 points and shot 4 for 8 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line.
Comments / 1