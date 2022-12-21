Read full article on original website
Brad Cave – December Employee of the Month
Brad Cave of Northwest Bank is the December Le Mars Area Chamber of Commerce Employee of the Month. Brad is an Ag and Commercial Lender at Northwest Bank in Le Mars for over ten years. He’s dedicated to building lasting relationships with customers and colleagues alike. He’s involved in the YMCA, the Le Mars Area Chamber, and Gehlen Catholic Schools. Brad also coaches multiple sports for his four children.
KLEM News for Monday, December 26
Due to all that cold and wind last weekend, few people ventured out on the roadways, but there were few accidents. There was one accident of note early Friday morning in Sioux County. The Sheriffs Department says a one vehicle rollover occurred on Iowa Highway 10, two miles west of Orange City. 32 year old Jorge Martin-Martin of Orange city was driving an SUV east on the highway, when he lost control of the vehicle, went into a ditch and rolled. No injury was reported. The driver was cited for failure to maintain control, and no valid driver license.
Kathy (Kowalke) Sitzmann
Kathy (Kowalke) Sitzmann, 69, of Le Mars, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 26, 2022, at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Arrangements are pending with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars, Iowa. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
Kelli Langel – Citizen of the Day
Kelli Langel of Le Mars is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Kelli is employed with Primebank and is retiring this week. She may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
Orville Feauto
Orville Feauto, 89, of Akron, Iowa, passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society of Le Mars. Arrangements are pending with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Akron, Iowa. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
Annabelle “Ann” Lennon
Annabelle “Ann” Lennon, 93, of Akron, Iowa, passed away Friday, December 23, 2022, at the Akron Care Center in Akron, Iowa. Arrangements are pending with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Akron, Iowa. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
JoAnn Morgan
JoAnn Morgan, 88 of Kingsley passed Friday, December 23, 2022 at Kingsley Specialty Care. A visitation will be held at Rohde Funeral Home, Friday, December 30, 2022, 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. with family present. during this time. Interment will be at a later date. Online condolences may be sent...
