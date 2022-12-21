Read full article on original website
Nationwide Flight Issues Cause Disruptions At Tulsa International Airport
Dozens of travelers were delayed at the Tulsa International Airport as the effects of the winter storm continued to play out. The issues in Tulsa mainly involved Southwest Airlines, with some flights cancelled, others delayed, and many bags ending up misdirected. The Collinsville Lady Cardinals basketball team, enroute to a...
'Blizzard Of The Century' Kills Dozens But Conditions Expected To Improve
Temperatures were expected to moderate across the Northeast and Midwest Tuesday after days of frigid weather from "the blizzard of the century" left at least 62 dead nationwide and caused Christmas travel chaos. Around half of those deaths were in Erie County, New York, where Buffalo is located. Blizzard conditions...
Winter Storm Causes Power Outages, Hits U.S. With Snow & Freezing Temperatures
A battering winter storm knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses across the United States on Saturday, left millions more to worry about the prospect of further outages and crippled police, fire departments and an airport in snow-blown New York state. Across the country, officials have attributed at least 19 deaths to exposure, icy car crashes and other effects of the storm, including two people who died in their homes outside Buffalo, New York, when emergency crews couldn't reach them amid historic blizzard conditions.
Osage SkyNews 6 Captures Unique Array Of Aircraft In 2022
Oklahoma is a big aviation state, and there's no better way to see that than from up in the air. Osage SkyNews 6 Pilot Dustin Stone shares some of the unique aircraft that have flown over Tulsa this year.
Oklahoma Connections To Christmas Holiday
The Oklahoma Historical Society says our state has more than a few special connections to the Christmas holiday. The popular song "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas" was co-written in the 1940s by Ralph Blane, a Broken Arrow native. Oklahoma City native Hayla Peevey recorded the song "I Want A...
Temperature Changes Causing Pipe Bursts Days After Winter Storm
Homes and businesses across Tulsa are experiencing what can happen when pipes freeze over. The Tulsa Fire Department says crews have been out more on Saturday than any time since the winter weather started. That's because as the temperature rises and falls, pipes are expanding and contracting, causing strain and...
Travelers At Tulsa International Airport Face Delays, Cancellations
Only a handful of Southwest flights have been able to get out of Tulsa on Tuesday as travels across the nation face cancellations and delays. News On 6's Cal Day was live at the Tulsa International Airport with a look at the reaction from travelers.
OHP 'ENDUI' Team To Partner With Local Agencies For Holiday Weekend Checkpoints
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol 'ENDUI' team will be partnering with several agencies around the state to conduct DUI Checkpoints for New Year's Weekend. In Muskogee County, troopers will partner with the Sheriff's department, Muskogee Police Department and the Muscogee-Creek Nation. There will be sobriety checkpoints around the county on Friday...
Officials Investigate Overnight House Fire In Washington County
Firefighters are investigating an overnight house fire that broke out in Washington County. Firefighters say the blaze broke out at a home in Vera, Oklahoma. Crews say the home was completely engulfed in flames when they arrived on the scene, but everyone was able to get out of the house and nobody was hurt.
Firefighters Battle Fire At Tulsa Church
Firefighters were called to the scene of a fire that broke out at a church in Tulsa on Tuesday morning. Crews battled the blaze at a church near East Pine Street and North Harvard Avenue. Currently, it is unclear what caused the fire or if anyone was injured. This is...
Broken Arrow Running Pilot Program For Rainbow Trout Fishing
The City of Broken Arrow has brought fishing closer to home. Instead of having to travel to lakes out of town, Broken Arrow started a new pilot program on Dec. 16 at the Events Park pond to make fishing more accessible to people. Broken Arrow stocked the Events Park pond...
Watch: News On 6 Meteorologist, Miss Oklahoma Megan Gold Discusses The Miss America Pageant
News On 6 Meteorologist and Miss Oklahoma is officially back from her whirlwind trip to Connecticut for the Miss America Pageant. Megan took a break from forecasting the weather on Tuesday morning to discuss her experience.
Training Available For Film Industry Jobs In Oklahoma
The film industry in our state is growing and there is a need for Oklahomans to get involved, specifically with building the sets. Oklahoma City Community College, Work Ready Oklahoma, and Prairie Surf studio are working together to train for these positions. No degree or experience in film is needed...
Tulsa Organizations Help People Experiencing Homelessness During Extreme Cold
While some people might be able to bundle up in a warm home during freezing temperatures, the homeless community can sometimes be forgotten. Housing Solutions is a non-profit organization dedicated to building systems that work to eliminate homelessness in Tulsa. The team wanted to help those who needed shelter from the cold.
Expo Square Hosts 38th Annual Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout
Monday is move-in day, which means racers are getting mentally prepared to take to the track in hopes of becoming one of the few riding down victory lane. Frank Flud has been a part of micro races for over 20 years and said this one can be a career starter for all ages.
AAA Study: More Drivers Admitting To Speeding, DUI
AAA says it's seeing an increase in dangerous driving behaviors across the country. According to a new study, the organization says more drivers are admitting to speeding, running red lights and driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Associatioin, more than...
Simon Targets 2024 Opening Date For Tulsa Premium Outlets
Simon has announced a projected opening date for the long-awaited Tulsa Premium Outlets coming to Jenks. According to Simon, development will resume on the outlets, which will be located just south of the Creek Turnpike across the river from the Oklahoma Aquarium, with a grand opening targeted for 2024. David...
Volunteers Make Christmas Blankets, Quilts For Tulsa Boys Home
Volunteers at the nonprofit Project Linus wanted to provide some comfort to the kids at the Tulsa Boys Home this holiday season. They made 75 blankets and quilts by hand to make sure the boys got something personal for Christmas. "People that these boys don't even know are hand making...
Gas Prices Up Nearly 20 Cents In Tulsa
Many families are hitting the road this holiday weekend and it's going to cost them more to get there. Gas prices are up this weekend, nearly 20 cents across the Tulsa area. Stations around the area show a gallon of regular unleaded is now $2.59. That's still well below the...
Hazmat Responds After Semi Leaks Hydrogen At Tulsa Truck Stop
Tulsa firefighters, Tulsa Police and hazmat crews worked to contain and clean up a chemical spill after a semi truck started leaking hydrogen Sunday afternoon at a truck stop. The leak happened at the Flying J Travel Center near North 129th East Avenue and East Admiral Place. Firefighters say one...
