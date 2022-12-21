ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamesville, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wcti12.com

Woman shot in Greenville; PD says no ongoing threat

A Monday morning shots fired call led the Greenville Police Department to locate a woman in a parked vehicle with non-life-threatening injuries from gunfire. According to a post on their Facebook page, the Greenville Police Department responded to the call at approximately 3:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Darden Drive.
GREENVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Kinston Police investigating suspicious death

KINSTON, Lenoir County — Police in Kinston are investigation a suspicious death. Around 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, December 25, officers were sent to the 2200 block of Riley Road in reference to an unattended death. When officers got to the scene, they found a 59-year-old resident that was deceased.
KINSTON, NC
wcti12.com

Police looking for missing ENC woman

WASHINGTON, Beaufort County — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing person this Christmas Eve. They said 21-year-old Brittney Dudley was last seen on Cherry Road in Washington around 11:50 a.m. on Christmas Eve. Dudley was last seen wearing a pink, brown and white sweater, black...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC

