Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wcti12.com
Woman shot in Greenville; PD says no ongoing threat
A Monday morning shots fired call led the Greenville Police Department to locate a woman in a parked vehicle with non-life-threatening injuries from gunfire. According to a post on their Facebook page, the Greenville Police Department responded to the call at approximately 3:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Darden Drive.
wcti12.com
Two arrested after law enforcement said they stole a van, broke into home
KINSTON, Lenoir County — Two men were arrested in Lenoir County after law enforcement said they stole a van and broke into a home on Alphonso Waters Road. The van was later found in Wayne County by deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office. Joshua Waters and David Ross...
wcti12.com
Kinston Police investigating suspicious death
KINSTON, Lenoir County — Police in Kinston are investigation a suspicious death. Around 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, December 25, officers were sent to the 2200 block of Riley Road in reference to an unattended death. When officers got to the scene, they found a 59-year-old resident that was deceased.
wcti12.com
Police looking for missing ENC woman
WASHINGTON, Beaufort County — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing person this Christmas Eve. They said 21-year-old Brittney Dudley was last seen on Cherry Road in Washington around 11:50 a.m. on Christmas Eve. Dudley was last seen wearing a pink, brown and white sweater, black...
Comments / 0