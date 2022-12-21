Read full article on original website
CNET
Retirement: New Rules Are Coming For 401(k) and IRA Accounts. Here's What to Know
Retirement accounts like 401(k) plans, IRAs and Roth IRAs will soon be under a new set of regulations, now that the Senate and House approved a $1.7 trillion federal spending bill that includes new regulations for retirement plans. Following in the path of the original SECURE (Setting Every Community Up...
CNET
Waiting for Your California Stimulus Check? Here's When It Will Come
California taxpayers started receiving stimulus checks October. The Middle Class Tax Refund, or MCTR, was part of Gov. Gavin Newsom's $12 billion economic relief effort. As of Dec. 9, more than 6.9 million direct deposits had been issued and 6.8 million debit cards had been sent out, according to the Franchise Tax Board. But millions of residents are still waiting for the one-time payout -- which can be for as much as $1,050 -- and officials say they don't expect to finish sending out funds until mid-January.
CNET
How to Get Your Overdraft Fees Refunded
Any time a payment exceeds what's available in your bank account, the bank will charge you an overdraft fee. Whether a check didn't clear fast enough, or you didn't check your balance before swiping your card, the cost of overdrafting can add up quickly -- but you may be able to get a refund.
CNET
Final Days to Use Your FSA Money: Here's What You Could Get
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. Your flexible spending account (FSA) provides a delicate balance of risk and reward. On the positive side, you get tax-free contributions toward expected health costs like over-the-counter medicine, screening tests and medical equipment. On the negative side, you usually have to spend your money every year or you lose it. (Don't let your company take your money.)
CNET
Social Security Cheat Sheet 2023: Understand Your Benefits This New Year
The new year promises Social Security beneficiaries a substantial cost of living adjustment. The latest increase of 8.7% is the highest adjustment since 1981. Social Security beneficiaries can look forward to that new year increase beginning in January, while Supplemental Security Income recipients will get their first increased check in late December.
CNET
Expect Big Benefit Increases in 2023 if You Receive Social Security
It's a big year for Social Security recipients. Beneficiaries can expect to see a significant increase in their benefit amount thanks to the cost-of-living adjustment increase in 2023. This year's benefit increase of 8.7% is the biggest bump in over 40 years. If you created an online My Social Security account by Nov. 15, you can now see by how much your check is boosted -- we'll explain below how to find the document with your COLA increase. If you don't have an account or you didn't create one by the November deadline, don't worry. You'll receive a letter in the mail with this information.
CNET
401(k) and IRA Accounts: New Rules Are Coming for Your Retirement Plans. Here's What to Know
New regulations are coming to your retirement plans. Thanks to a $1.7 trillion federal spending bill that the Senate and House approved just before Christmas, your retirement accounts like 401(k) plans, IRAs and Roth IRAs will soon be under a new set of regulations. Following the original SECURE (Setting Every...
CNET
Rethinking the Early Retirement Movement. Why 'FIRE' Isn't Right for Everyone
Would you jump at the chance to retire before you turned 40? Both Gwen Merz and Derek Sall were intrigued by the idea, only to discover the reality can be more grueling. "Financial independence, retire early," or FIRE, is a lifestyle movement that encourages you to build a cushy nest egg -- at least 25 times what you'll need for annual expenses in retirement -- so you can leave the workplace before the typical retirement age.
CNET
SSI Beneficiaries to Receive Their First COLA Increase This Week
Supplemental Security Income recipients will receive their first check with their 2023 cost-of-living adjustment increase of 8.7% to arrive this week. This check is in addition to the one they received at the beginning of December. So, why are SSI beneficiaries getting two checks this month? We'll explain below. Not...
CNET
How to Cash a Check Without a Bank Account
Cashing a check is often as easy as visiting the nearest bank or ATM associated with your checking or savings account. But the most recent Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation survey estimated that more than 4.5% of US households -- about 5.9 million -- are "unbanked," meaning no one in the home has a checking or savings account. Still, cashing a check without a bank account isn't impossible, and there are a few cost-effective options available.
