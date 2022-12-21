LAUREL, Neb. (TCD) -- The wife of a suspect in a quadruple homicide case has been arrested after allegedly killing one of the victims herself. According to a news release from the Nebraska State Patrol, in the early morning hours of Aug. 4, Gene Twiford, 86, his wife Janet, 85, and their daughter Dana, 55, were killed in their home on the 500 block of Elm Street. The fourth victim, Michele Ebeling, 53, was reportedly slain in her home on the 200 block of Elm Street shortly after.

LAUREL, NE ・ 7 DAYS AGO