News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk man arrested on drug charges
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Norfolk Police say that they were called to a residence around 4:55 p.m. on December 25th for a disturbance. According to officials, when they arrived at a residence in the 400 block of East Braasch Avenue, a male suspect, 50-year-old John Thompson, of Norfolk, had left the residence before the officers got there.
Pedestrian dead after being hit by vehicle near Dakota City
A man has died after law enforcement said he was hit by a vehicle near Dakota City early Tuesday evening.
Quadruple homicide suspect’s wife accused of killing one of the victims herself
LAUREL, Neb. (TCD) -- The wife of a suspect in a quadruple homicide case has been arrested after allegedly killing one of the victims herself. According to a news release from the Nebraska State Patrol, in the early morning hours of Aug. 4, Gene Twiford, 86, his wife Janet, 85, and their daughter Dana, 55, were killed in their home on the 500 block of Elm Street. The fourth victim, Michele Ebeling, 53, was reportedly slain in her home on the 200 block of Elm Street shortly after.
News Channel Nebraska
PVFD shares home fire safety tips for winter
PIERCE, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska fire department is helping educate the public on how to keep their homes safe from fires this winter season. The Pierce Volunteer Fire Department knows that with the cold winter weather coming, Nebraskans will be breaking out the space heaters and candles to stay warm.
News Channel Nebraska
Search warrant issued for home of suspended GM accused of embezzling $740K
MADISON, Neb. – Authorities in northeast Nebraska are looking for the suspended North Fork Area Transit general manager accused of embezzling nearly three quarters of a million dollars. A hearing was held in Madison County Court Monday morning as judge Donna Taylor granted a search warrant for Jeffrey Stewart’s...
News Channel Nebraska
Columbus child donates birthday money to hospital
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A child from Columbus donated her remaining birthday money to a local hospital. Etta Nelsen said all she wanted for her 8th birthday was a new Junie B. Jones chapter book. After getting the book, Nelsen had leftover birthday money from her grandma and decided to donate the money to help someone in need.
News Channel Nebraska
McCarthy responds after being accused of trying to 'do some digging' on Norfolk citizen
NORFOLK, Neb. -- An accusation was made Monday night against one of Norfolk's city councilmen. Jim McKenzie, a Norfolk resident spoke at the city's council meeting, claiming councilman Andrew McCarthy was attempting to "do some digging" on him. McKenzie claimed he found out when a text message was sent to him by McCarthy by mistake. Councilman McCarthy was not present during Monday's meeting to confirm or deny this interaction.
kynt1450.com
Flood at Yankton Middle School
The Yankton Fire Department responded to an alarm at the Yankton Middle School Friday afternoon. Firefighters say that upon arrival they discovered a sprinkler line broke in one of the classrooms. Yankton Deputy Fire Chief Larry Nickles has all of the details. Nickles added that the water pipe froze, which...
norfolkneradio.com
Questions fly as to what's next for the Area Transit
NORFOLK - As the Madison County Sheriffs continue to look for suspended Area Transit general manager Jeffrey Stewart, some are asking if the city will continue to give the transit funds. At the emergency council meeting on Friday, the Norfolk City Council approved to give the transit the remaining $88,000...
