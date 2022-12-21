Read full article on original website
Phone Arena
Ming-Chi Kuo: Foldable iPad mini by 2025 not likely, hints at a more premium device
Well-versed industry insider Ming-Chi Kuo just shared his two cents on the rumors that Apple is developing a foldable iPad mini, which could put the company on the foldable device map. According to Kuo, such a move wouldn't take place, neither now nor in 2025, when the change is rumored to take place.
Phone Arena
OnePlus 11 Pro and OnePlus foldable anticipated in H2 2023
While it seems that the OnePlus 11 will be the only phone to be announced on February 7 at the dedicated OnePlus event, chatter on Twitter has it that OnePlus might have planned some rather exciting releases for late 2023. Twitter leaker and industry insider Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) reiterates that...
Phone Arena
LG unveils breakthrough camera module with seamless optical zoom, coming to iPhone 15 Ultra?
Although LG exited the smartphone market a few years ago, the South Korean company continues to work closely with the rest of the phone industry and develop components for its ex-rivals and current partners. The latest piece of tech to come straight from LG Innotek is a periscope lens with...
Phone Arena
Samsung is reportedly testing One UI 5.1; Galaxy S23 line should get it first
Last month, Samsung was reportedly wrapping up its work on its One UI 5.1 user interface for the upcoming Galaxy S23 series. Even though the new version of the UI would debut on the Galaxy S23 models, SamMobile reports that Samsung is testing new firmware on this year's Galaxy S22 line. Running new firmware version S90xEXXU2CVL7, which surfaced on Samsung's servers, One UI 5.1 could be made available to the Galaxy S22 series shortly after the Galaxy S23 line is released.
Phone Arena
Samsung’s cheapest Galaxy tablet gets upgraded to Android 13
One of Samsung’s most affordable Android tablets, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite becomes an even more appealing deal after the South Korean company commenced the Android 13 update rollout early this week. After a couple of great Galaxy Tab A7 Lite deals that Amazon, Best Buy, and even Samsung,...
Phone Arena
Huawei says it's "back in the game;" should Samsung and Apple worry?
Back in 2018, we told you that Huawei was working on an operating system to replace Android in case it lost access to the Google Mobile Services version of the software. What concerned Huawei at the time was that fellow Chinese smartphone and networking equipment company ZTE had been placed on the U.S. Entity List for not adhering to punishments placed on it by the U.S. after it sold gear to North Korea and Iran. Those sales violated U.S. sanctions.
Phone Arena
Apple celebrates the Japanese New Year with gift cards and a special AirTag
Apple is not particularly known for its shopping events. Unlike many of its competitors, like Samsung and OnePlus, the Cupertino company rarely discounts its products, especially the high-end ones. Good luck waiting to see the iPhone 14 Pro Max on sale. Instead, Apple has developed its own way of handling...
Phone Arena
iPhone 14 shipping delays have 'normalized', but you still need to wait 3 weeks for an iPhone 14 Pro
If you are one of the lucky people that received an iPhone 14 this Christmas, congratulations! Enjoy your new flashy smartphone. Not least because Apple’s newest iPhones seem to be exceedingly difficult to come by - especially the “Pro” versions. According to an article by Apple Insider,...
Phone Arena
Google's excellent Pixel 7 and 7 Pro return to affordable territory for a limited time
This part of the year is a little bittersweet and we can all do with a little treat-yourself gift to keep the spirits high and what better gift than Google's awesome new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones that are on sale?. If you keep up with tech news,...
Phone Arena
Attractive Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro discounts have people flocking to Amazon
If you are looking for a watch that is smart yet dressy and are also interested in hitting your health goals in 2023, Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro are on sale. The Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro are both fueled by Samsung's Exynos W920 chip and have a scratch-resistant Sapphire Crystal screen and touch bezels. The watches have a 5 ATM water rating, are IP68 certified, and meet MIL-STD-810H standards, so they are quite sturdy and durable.
Phone Arena
OnePlus 11 set to launch in China on January 4th
Right when we thought we were going to catch a break from all the leaks, OnePlus decided to drop a major bombshell concerning its flagship smartphone for 2023. The company announced on its official Weibo account that it will be holding an event dedicated to the OnePlus 11 as soon as next week.
Phone Arena
Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+ promo images leak
The other day we told you about the leaked signature colors for each of the three upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 models: green for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, pink for the Galaxy S23+, and pink/gold for the Galaxy S23. Today, 91mobiles leaked some promotional images for the Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy S23+. For fans of Sammy's flagship Galaxy phones, it's as though Samsung Santa tossed these images down the chimney while making his annual run.
Phone Arena
Get a glimpse of the One Plus 11 with these official images
It seems no one can keep a secret in the Android world. Nowadays, almost no launch from a major smartphone manufacturer comes as a surprise, as, odds are, tipsters have found out everything there is to know about the most important handsets well before they are officially released. The story...
Phone Arena
One year later, Samsung Galaxy A01 and A02s receive Android 12 in the US
The Galaxy A01 and A02s are relatively cheap smartphones, but that doesn’t mean they don’t get the same level of support that most of Samsung’s devices receive. Unfortunately, that’s not what happened with these two affordable phones, as Samsung failed to deliver Android 12 update to either of the two until recently.
Phone Arena
Latest round of Galaxy S23 leaks: brighter screens, bigger batteries and improved cooling
With 2022 slowly, but surely, drawing to an end, the eyes of all tech enthusiasts are now firmly set on 2023 - and the latter is set to begin with a bang. The launch of the Samsung. Galaxy S23 (rumored to take place on February 1st 2023) is fast approaching.
Phone Arena
Delayed Red Magic 8 Pro, with 6000mAh battery and 165W fast charge, to be unveiled December 26th
The Nubia Red Magic 8 gaming phone is expected to be unveiled on December 26th which is this coming Monday. Before the introduction of the phone, Nubia put up a couple of images on China's Weibo social-media site indicating that the phone will sport a massive 6000mAh battery with a fast charging speed of 165W. That means users will be able to go from 0% to 100% in under 15 minutes.
Phone Arena
Best smartwatch deals on Christmas Day: save big on Apple, Samsung, and Garmin
Christmas day is here! After opening your presents, you could have ended up with a couple of gift cards that you can make good use of. The hit of the season is smartwatch devices. These charming little gadgets have become very popular lately, and that’s not a surprise. Most of these devices offer great features, good quality, and intuitive user interfaces. So without further ado, here are the best deals you can snatch today. We've selected the best deals on earbuds available this Christmas Day too, so make sure you check that out too.
Phone Arena
Best earbuds deals on Christmas Day: grab some major discounts on Galaxy Buds and AirPods
Christmas is here, and you might’ve happen to find a gift card or two under the tree this morning. That means it is time to figure out what you might want to get for yourself with the store credit you’ve received. Earbuds are a good way to spend money on something that’s going to be of use to you. That’s why we’ve picked the best deals on earbuds on Christmas day here. Make sure to also check out our list of the best smartwatch deals also available on Christmas day if you're more keen on buying a smartwatch.
Phone Arena
Apple Watch health feature has a "racial bias" according to lawsuit
Apple is the defendant in a class action lawsuit filed in the Southern District of New York that claims the blood oximeter on the Apple Watch has a "racial bias" against users with darker skin tones. The blood oximeter measures the oxygen saturation level in your blood. An oxygen saturation reading of 95% to 100% is considered normal for adults and children while a reading under 94% is considered to be abnormal.
Phone Arena
Update to Waze ends a "horror story" that gave some Waze users the creeps
Earlier this month we told you that Google had started to combine the Google Maps and Waze teams. Google bought Waze in 2013 and continues to offer both Google Maps and Waze, each with a different user experience. Google Maps has spread its wings and no longer simply gives you turn-by-turn directions showing you how to safely get from point "A" to point "B." Maps will now tell you where to go when you get to "B, where to dine, where to stay, and what to see.
