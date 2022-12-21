ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Phone Arena

Ming-Chi Kuo: Foldable iPad mini by 2025 not likely, hints at a more premium device

Well-versed industry insider Ming-Chi Kuo just shared his two cents on the rumors that Apple is developing a foldable iPad mini, which could put the company on the foldable device map. According to Kuo, such a move wouldn't take place, neither now nor in 2025, when the change is rumored to take place.
Phone Arena

OnePlus 11 Pro and OnePlus foldable anticipated in H2 2023

While it seems that the OnePlus 11 will be the only phone to be announced on February 7 at the dedicated OnePlus event, chatter on Twitter has it that OnePlus might have planned some rather exciting releases for late 2023. Twitter leaker and industry insider Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) reiterates that...
Phone Arena

Samsung is reportedly testing One UI 5.1; Galaxy S23 line should get it first

Last month, Samsung was reportedly wrapping up its work on its One UI 5.1 user interface for the upcoming Galaxy S23 series. Even though the new version of the UI would debut on the Galaxy S23 models, SamMobile reports that Samsung is testing new firmware on this year's Galaxy S22 line. Running new firmware version S90xEXXU2CVL7, which surfaced on Samsung's servers, One UI 5.1 could be made available to the Galaxy S22 series shortly after the Galaxy S23 line is released.
Phone Arena

Samsung’s cheapest Galaxy tablet gets upgraded to Android 13

One of Samsung’s most affordable Android tablets, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite becomes an even more appealing deal after the South Korean company commenced the Android 13 update rollout early this week. After a couple of great Galaxy Tab A7 Lite deals that Amazon, Best Buy, and even Samsung,...
Phone Arena

Huawei says it's "back in the game;" should Samsung and Apple worry?

Back in 2018, we told you that Huawei was working on an operating system to replace Android in case it lost access to the Google Mobile Services version of the software. What concerned Huawei at the time was that fellow Chinese smartphone and networking equipment company ZTE had been placed on the U.S. Entity List for not adhering to punishments placed on it by the U.S. after it sold gear to North Korea and Iran. Those sales violated U.S. sanctions.
Phone Arena

Apple celebrates the Japanese New Year with gift cards and a special AirTag

Apple is not particularly known for its shopping events. Unlike many of its competitors, like Samsung and OnePlus, the Cupertino company rarely discounts its products, especially the high-end ones. Good luck waiting to see the iPhone 14 Pro Max on sale. Instead, Apple has developed its own way of handling...
Phone Arena

Attractive Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro discounts have people flocking to Amazon

If you are looking for a watch that is smart yet dressy and are also interested in hitting your health goals in 2023, Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro are on sale. The Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro are both fueled by Samsung's Exynos W920 chip and have a scratch-resistant Sapphire Crystal screen and touch bezels. The watches have a 5 ATM water rating, are IP68 certified, and meet MIL-STD-810H standards, so they are quite sturdy and durable.
Phone Arena

OnePlus 11 set to launch in China on January 4th

Right when we thought we were going to catch a break from all the leaks, OnePlus decided to drop a major bombshell concerning its flagship smartphone for 2023. The company announced on its official Weibo account that it will be holding an event dedicated to the OnePlus 11 as soon as next week.
Phone Arena

Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+ promo images leak

The other day we told you about the leaked signature colors for each of the three upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 models: green for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, pink for the Galaxy S23+, and pink/gold for the Galaxy S23. Today, 91mobiles leaked some promotional images for the Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy S23+. For fans of Sammy's flagship Galaxy phones, it's as though Samsung Santa tossed these images down the chimney while making his annual run.
Phone Arena

Get a glimpse of the One Plus 11 with these official images

It seems no one can keep a secret in the Android world. Nowadays, almost no launch from a major smartphone manufacturer comes as a surprise, as, odds are, tipsters have found out everything there is to know about the most important handsets well before they are officially released. The story...
Phone Arena

One year later, Samsung Galaxy A01 and A02s receive Android 12 in the US

The Galaxy A01 and A02s are relatively cheap smartphones, but that doesn’t mean they don’t get the same level of support that most of Samsung’s devices receive. Unfortunately, that’s not what happened with these two affordable phones, as Samsung failed to deliver Android 12 update to either of the two until recently.
Phone Arena

Delayed Red Magic 8 Pro, with 6000mAh battery and 165W fast charge, to be unveiled December 26th

The Nubia Red Magic 8 gaming phone is expected to be unveiled on December 26th which is this coming Monday. Before the introduction of the phone, Nubia put up a couple of images on China's Weibo social-media site indicating that the phone will sport a massive 6000mAh battery with a fast charging speed of 165W. That means users will be able to go from 0% to 100% in under 15 minutes.
Phone Arena

Best smartwatch deals on Christmas Day: save big on Apple, Samsung, and Garmin

Christmas day is here! After opening your presents, you could have ended up with a couple of gift cards that you can make good use of. The hit of the season is smartwatch devices. These charming little gadgets have become very popular lately, and that’s not a surprise. Most of these devices offer great features, good quality, and intuitive user interfaces. So without further ado, here are the best deals you can snatch today. We've selected the best deals on earbuds available this Christmas Day too, so make sure you check that out too.
Phone Arena

Best earbuds deals on Christmas Day: grab some major discounts on Galaxy Buds and AirPods

Christmas is here, and you might’ve happen to find a gift card or two under the tree this morning. That means it is time to figure out what you might want to get for yourself with the store credit you’ve received. Earbuds are a good way to spend money on something that’s going to be of use to you. That’s why we’ve picked the best deals on earbuds on Christmas day here. Make sure to also check out our list of the best smartwatch deals also available on Christmas day if you're more keen on buying a smartwatch.
Phone Arena

Apple Watch health feature has a "racial bias" according to lawsuit

Apple is the defendant in a class action lawsuit filed in the Southern District of New York that claims the blood oximeter on the Apple Watch has a "racial bias" against users with darker skin tones. The blood oximeter measures the oxygen saturation level in your blood. An oxygen saturation reading of 95% to 100% is considered normal for adults and children while a reading under 94% is considered to be abnormal.
Phone Arena

Update to Waze ends a "horror story" that gave some Waze users the creeps

Earlier this month we told you that Google had started to combine the Google Maps and Waze teams. Google bought Waze in 2013 and continues to offer both Google Maps and Waze, each with a different user experience. Google Maps has spread its wings and no longer simply gives you turn-by-turn directions showing you how to safely get from point "A" to point "B." Maps will now tell you where to go when you get to "B, where to dine, where to stay, and what to see.
