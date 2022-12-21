Read full article on original website
Will foldables finally become the "next big thing" in 2023? Why Samsung, Google and OPPO could make this a reality
There is a reason why foldables naturally excite many tech users. For better or worse, they are a novel take on the smartphone form factor which has remained more or less the same over the past decade or so. After all, there are only so many ways you can design a rectangular device made from two slabs of glass, and one of metal. Unless you make it fold, that is.
Samsung’s cheapest Galaxy tablet gets upgraded to Android 13
One of Samsung’s most affordable Android tablets, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite becomes an even more appealing deal after the South Korean company commenced the Android 13 update rollout early this week. After a couple of great Galaxy Tab A7 Lite deals that Amazon, Best Buy, and even Samsung,...
OnePlus 11 Pro and OnePlus foldable anticipated in H2 2023
While it seems that the OnePlus 11 will be the only phone to be announced on February 7 at the dedicated OnePlus event, chatter on Twitter has it that OnePlus might have planned some rather exciting releases for late 2023. Twitter leaker and industry insider Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) reiterates that...
Attractive Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro discounts have people flocking to Amazon
If you are looking for a watch that is smart yet dressy and are also interested in hitting your health goals in 2023, Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro are on sale. The Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro are both fueled by Samsung's Exynos W920 chip and have a scratch-resistant Sapphire Crystal screen and touch bezels. The watches have a 5 ATM water rating, are IP68 certified, and meet MIL-STD-810H standards, so they are quite sturdy and durable.
Get a glimpse of the One Plus 11 with these official images
It seems no one can keep a secret in the Android world. Nowadays, almost no launch from a major smartphone manufacturer comes as a surprise, as, odds are, tipsters have found out everything there is to know about the most important handsets well before they are officially released. The story...
One year later, Samsung Galaxy A01 and A02s receive Android 12 in the US
The Galaxy A01 and A02s are relatively cheap smartphones, but that doesn’t mean they don’t get the same level of support that most of Samsung’s devices receive. Unfortunately, that’s not what happened with these two affordable phones, as Samsung failed to deliver Android 12 update to either of the two until recently.
Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+ promo images leak
The other day we told you about the leaked signature colors for each of the three upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 models: green for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, pink for the Galaxy S23+, and pink/gold for the Galaxy S23. Today, 91mobiles leaked some promotional images for the Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy S23+. For fans of Sammy's flagship Galaxy phones, it's as though Samsung Santa tossed these images down the chimney while making his annual run.
Latest round of Galaxy S23 leaks: brighter screens, bigger batteries and improved cooling
With 2022 slowly, but surely, drawing to an end, the eyes of all tech enthusiasts are now firmly set on 2023 - and the latter is set to begin with a bang. The launch of the Samsung. Galaxy S23 (rumored to take place on February 1st 2023) is fast approaching.
Update to Waze ends a "horror story" that gave some Waze users the creeps
Earlier this month we told you that Google had started to combine the Google Maps and Waze teams. Google bought Waze in 2013 and continues to offer both Google Maps and Waze, each with a different user experience. Google Maps has spread its wings and no longer simply gives you turn-by-turn directions showing you how to safely get from point "A" to point "B." Maps will now tell you where to go when you get to "B, where to dine, where to stay, and what to see.
Google Assistant said that Christmas in the U.S. was on December 26th; it wasn't wrong
Just before the Fourth of July earlier this year, we told you about a cool new feature that Google implemented for its Pixel handsets. If a holiday falls out on a weekday, the night before the Google Assistant will remind Pixel owners to disable their daily alarm allowing them to sleep in on a day when they don't have to get up early. The notification says, "Tomorrow is (name of the holiday). Tap to change your alarm."
