Read full article on original website
Elizabeth McMillan
6d ago
a Matties call is for DISABLED or elderly person...so she must have some mental/health issues to just give her baby away like that.
Reply
11
Peggy Gibson
6d ago
How she didn't know that was not the father and the cousin. Something suspicious about her story
Reply
16
(Me)(Me)
6d ago
I feel so bad for these children born to people who didn't use birth control. and, realized being a parent isn't like having a doll.
Reply(1)
5
Related
3 teens shot outside bakery on Northside Drive
ATLANTA, Ga. — Atlanta police said three people were shot Monday night at 165 Northside Drive SW. Officers arrived at the scene and found two boys suffering from gunshot wounds and a third with what appeared to be a possible graze wound. All victims were taken to local hospitals.
Report: Body found on Highway 27 North
A body was found on Highway 27 North just south of the Floyd County line this afternoon. Local law enforcement and the Polk County Coroner’s Office were called out to a scene around 4 p.m. on Highway 27 North this afternoon where the body of an unidentified male was discovered. Georgia State Patrol was called […] The post Report: Body found on Highway 27 North appeared first on Polk Today.
79-year-old with dementia disappears after doctor’s appointment
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — The Fayetteville Police Department issued a Mattie’s Call for a 79-year-old who didn’t come home after a doctor’s appointment Friday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Authorities said they are looking for 79-year-old Edward Felder, last known to be...
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia DOT warns drivers of black ice after Monday night dusting of snow
ATLANTA — Snow flurries moved through parts of north Georgia Monday night as temperatures dipped below freezing once again. By Tuesday morning the snowfall had stopped, leaving just a few icy patches on roads until temperatures began to warm up throughout the day. For now, it looks as though...
'Occasions that will never be the same' | Georgia congresswoman shares Christmas memories of late son lost to gun violence
ATLANTA — As families and loved ones held each other close on a cold Christmas day, a Georgia congresswoman reminded constituents how precious those little moments could be - and how there are some people that are grieving the moments that would never come again. Rep. Lucy McBath is...
wufe967.com
Georgia police officer buys homeless man hotel room, warm meal amid freezing weather: 'act of service'
Georgia police noticed a man in need of a place to keep warm and out of the cold and paid for his hotel room for the night. In a real-life heartwarming Christmas story, Cobb County Police Department Officer Withers paid for the hotel room for the man in need with his own money as well as providing the man with a warm meal.
Son with disabilities and father die in Christmas Day house fire, DeKalb County authorities say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A father and his son are dead after a house fire in Decatur on Christmas Day. DeKalb County Fire Rescue was called to a home along Thompson Circle, off Snapfinger Road on Sunday at 3:15 a.m. Crews arrived to the home on fire and said a resident was concerned about two people trapped inside.
No snow, no problem: Dad delivers son's magical wish for white Christmas at Georgia home
ATLANTA — Christmas came early for one Georgia boy, whose magical holiday wish was granted the morning before Santa Claus slides down the chimney. At their Ballground, Georgia, home, temperatures dropped remarkably below freezing -- just like the rest of the state -- on Friday night into the wee hours of Saturday morning. Despite the sub-freezing frigid temperatures, there was no snow in the forecast for any part of Georgia.
atlantanewsfirst.com
DeKalb County Officials: Father and son died in Christmas morning fire
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities are investigating a deadly house fire in DeKalb County that happened early on Christmas morning. Fire crews responded to the 2800 block of Thompson Circle around 3:15 a.m. after reports of a house fire. DeKalb County Fire Captain Jaeson Daniels confirmed to...
fox5atlanta.com
Missing mother may be in Lawrenceville area, Brookhaven police say
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - Police are searching for a missing 21-year-old South Carolina mother last seen in Brookhaven. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued. Nyzea Moea Grayton was last seen at a gas station along North Druid Hills Road near Interstate...
Georgia woman killed after crash on Chapman Highway
A Tennessee man was charged after a Georgia woman was killed in a car crash on Chapman Highway in Sevier County
wgac.com
State Of Emergency Extended In Georgia
In preparation for more winter weather in certain areas of Georgia, Governor Kemp extended the State Of Emergency until 11:59 pm on Tuesday, December 27. The Governor’s office released the following on Twitter:. In advance of the winter weather expected this evening and out of extra caution for the...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 13-year-old girl who disappeared
ATLANTA — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing 13-year-old girl. According to the Clayton County Police Department, officers responded to a home in Hickory Blend Court in Atlanta on Wednesday after Nalani West disappeared from the house around 5:30 p.m.
Balloon release set to honor 4-year-old twin found dead after fire allegedly set by mother
EAST POINT, Ga. — The East Point community is coming together to remember a 4-year-old twin girl who was found dead after a fire police said was intentionally set by her mother. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Arielle Jackson was found dead after an...
Georgia man sentenced for murdering ex-girlfriend at July 4th barbecue
HENRY COUNTY, Ga — A Georgia man will spend life in prison for shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend at a July 4th barbecue. Raphael Kelley 22, of Lamar County, pleaded guilty to shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend, Laci Moss, 23, following a disagreement at a barbecue at a home on Lobolly Ridge in Locust Grove on July 4, 2021.
atlantanewsfirst.com
1 dead, 1 injured in Christmas Eve murder-suicide attempt
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Brookhaven police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide attempt at the Microtel Hotel in northeast Atlanta. Reports of shots fired came in just before 9:11 a.m. Christmas Eve. Upon arrival, officers found a man on the second floor of the hotel with a gunshot wound to the head.
First Coast News
Florida Missing Child Alert canceled for 1-year-old boy
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Update: The Missing Child Alert has been canceled for a missing 1-year-old last seen in Boca Raton. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Gabriel Ristick was found safe. —— Original: A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Gabriel Ristick. Authorities say...
atlantanewsfirst.com
FIRST ALERT: Parts of Georgia could see accumulating snow day after Christmas
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - While we didn’t get a white Christmas, how about a white day after Christmas for some of us here in North Georgia?. A weather system bringing snow to parts of the great lakes region and Tennessee early Monday will bring the chance for flurries and maybe some light snow accumulation in the north Georgia mountains later this evening.
henrycountytimes.com
First Fire Chief of Henry laid to rest
On Saturday, December 3, Henry County Fire Rescue conducted funeral services for the first Fire Chief of Henry County, Tom Farah. Thomas “Tom” Anthony Farah, age 87, of McDonough, Georgia passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022. He was born on January 23, 1935 in Maxton, N.C. Tom...
Inside the gold dome: Channel 2′s Richard Elliot gets an inside look at the Georgia landmark
ATLANTA — There are few things more iconic about the Atlanta skyline than the gold dome of the state capital. Channel 2′s Richard Elliot, who has covered tons of events at the capital in his career, got special permission through the governor’s office to go up into the dome this week to show the intricate ways the builders built that dome more than 130 years ago.
Comments / 25