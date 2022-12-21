Read full article on original website
Now is the time to buy the Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 11-inch at a discount
What better way to show your love for someone than buying them a fancy new iPad? Okay, that might be a bit of stretch, but Apple’s tablets sure make awesome Christmas presents and, odds are, many have received an iPad as a gift this holiday season. There is one...
Attractive Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro discounts have people flocking to Amazon
If you are looking for a watch that is smart yet dressy and are also interested in hitting your health goals in 2023, Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro are on sale. The Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro are both fueled by Samsung's Exynos W920 chip and have a scratch-resistant Sapphire Crystal screen and touch bezels. The watches have a 5 ATM water rating, are IP68 certified, and meet MIL-STD-810H standards, so they are quite sturdy and durable.
Google Assistant said that Christmas in the U.S. was on December 26th; it wasn't wrong
Just before the Fourth of July earlier this year, we told you about a cool new feature that Google implemented for its Pixel handsets. If a holiday falls out on a weekday, the night before the Google Assistant will remind Pixel owners to disable their daily alarm allowing them to sleep in on a day when they don't have to get up early. The notification says, "Tomorrow is (name of the holiday). Tap to change your alarm."
Images showcase the OnePlus 11 in real life
Today has been a big day for OnePlus. Firstly, we were treated with a couple of official promo images of the company’s upcoming flagship (i.e. the OnePlus 11) courtesy of the Chinese tech giant itself. Afterwards, we received an official date for the Chinese debut of the much-anticipated device - January 4th.
Ming-Chi Kuo: Foldable iPad mini by 2025 not likely, hints at a more premium device
Well-versed industry insider Ming-Chi Kuo just shared his two cents on the rumors that Apple is developing a foldable iPad mini, which could put the company on the foldable device map. According to Kuo, such a move wouldn't take place, neither now nor in 2025, when the change is rumored to take place.
Samsung’s cheapest Galaxy tablet gets upgraded to Android 13
One of Samsung’s most affordable Android tablets, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite becomes an even more appealing deal after the South Korean company commenced the Android 13 update rollout early this week. After a couple of great Galaxy Tab A7 Lite deals that Amazon, Best Buy, and even Samsung,...
OnePlus 11 Pro and OnePlus foldable anticipated in H2 2023
While it seems that the OnePlus 11 will be the only phone to be announced on February 7 at the dedicated OnePlus event, chatter on Twitter has it that OnePlus might have planned some rather exciting releases for late 2023. Twitter leaker and industry insider Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) reiterates that...
Best smartwatch deals on Christmas Day: grab amazing offers on Apple, Samsung, and Garmin
Christmas day is here! After opening your presents, you could have ended up with a couple of gift cards that you can make good use of. The hit of the season is smartwatch devices. These charming little gadgets have become very popular lately, and that’s not a surprise. Most of these devices offer great features, good quality, and intuitive user interfaces. So without further ado, here are the best deals you can snatch right now. We've selected the best deals on earbuds available this Christmas too, so make sure you check that out too.
iPhone 14 shipping delays have 'normalized', but you still need to wait 3 weeks for an iPhone 14 Pro
If you are one of the lucky people that received an iPhone 14 this Christmas, congratulations! Enjoy your new flashy smartphone. Not least because Apple’s newest iPhones seem to be exceedingly difficult to come by - especially the “Pro” versions. According to an article by Apple Insider,...
Get a glimpse of the One Plus 11 with these official images
It seems no one can keep a secret in the Android world. Nowadays, almost no launch from a major smartphone manufacturer comes as a surprise, as, odds are, tipsters have found out everything there is to know about the most important handsets well before they are officially released. The story...
Apple Watch health feature has a "racial bias" according to lawsuit
Apple is the defendant in a class action lawsuit filed in the Southern District of New York that claims the blood oximeter on the Apple Watch has a "racial bias" against users with darker skin tones. The blood oximeter measures the oxygen saturation level in your blood. An oxygen saturation reading of 95% to 100% is considered normal for adults and children while a reading under 94% is considered to be abnormal.
Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+ promo images leak
The other day we told you about the leaked signature colors for each of the three upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 models: green for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, pink for the Galaxy S23+, and pink/gold for the Galaxy S23. Today, 91mobiles leaked some promotional images for the Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy S23+. For fans of Sammy's flagship Galaxy phones, it's as though Samsung Santa tossed these images down the chimney while making his annual run.
One year later, Samsung Galaxy A01 and A02s receive Android 12 in the US
The Galaxy A01 and A02s are relatively cheap smartphones, but that doesn’t mean they don’t get the same level of support that most of Samsung’s devices receive. Unfortunately, that’s not what happened with these two affordable phones, as Samsung failed to deliver Android 12 update to either of the two until recently.
Best earbuds deals on Christmas Day: grab some major discounts on Galaxy Buds and AirPods
Christmas is here, and you might’ve happen to find a gift card or two under the tree this morning. That means it is time to figure out what you might want to get for yourself with the store credit you’ve received. Earbuds are a good way to spend money on something that’s going to be of use to you. That’s why we’ve picked the best deals on earbuds on Christmas day here. Make sure to also check out our list of the best smartwatch deals also available on Christmas day if you're more keen on buying a smartwatch.
