Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards JewsEdy ZooCoralville, IA
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
KCRG.com
Iowa State Patrol: Continue keeping things slow on the roads
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Road conditions started improving Monday night after two snow events in the last few days. They were still slick Monday morning, following snowfall on Christmas night. The Iowa State Patrol said they had troopers handling many cars that went into ditches along I-380 and I-80 early this morning.
KCRG.com
Christmas Eve House Fire Displaces Resident
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A fire Saturday night in the two thousand block of Washington Avenue Southeast has forced one person from their home this Christmas Eve. Cedar Rapids fire crews arrived at the scene after seven Saturday night. The person living there was not hurt but firefighters say there’s significant damage and that person can’t return to the house tonight.
KCRG.com
Gabe Arnold’s move to Iowa City has been seamless
Blizzard conditions fueled a house fire this morning in Cedar Falls. The lingering below-zero temperatures are also creating concerns for homeowners- from furnaces to water pipes. Our Town Independence: Making sure “Letters to Santa” get answered. Updated: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:00 PM CST. Every year, kids around...
KCRG.com
Univ. of Iowa researchers study drugged driving outcomes
Work to restore a building used by an animal rescue group in Springville is expected to start tomorrow. With that fresh blanket of snow Eastern Iowans woke up to this morning, road conditions were again impacted overnight and in the early hours today.
KCRG.com
Quieter and Cold Conditions for Santa’s Arrival
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wind and cold continue to remain the biggest factors in the weather for the start of the weekend. Tonight we see a reduction in the gustiness of the wind as 25 mph gusts become more common by evening. The cold remains anchors through Christmas Day with a chill from -20 to -40 at times when the wind is the strongest. Our next chance for some snow arrives Sunday night with 1-3″ possible by Monday morning. Have a safe night and a Merry Christmas!
KCRG.com
Water main break displaces apartment residents in Manchester
MANCHESTER, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 9:00 am, Manchester Police responded to a report of a water pipe break in two of the Manchester Park Apartment Buildings. Responders to the scene found that the buildings had soaked carpets and walls, as well as some collapsed ceilings. Officials determined that the buildings were not safe for occupation.
KCRG.com
Fire damages farm animal rescue in Linn County
SPRINGVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The director of a farm animal rescue in Springville says recovery from a fire won’t be able to begin until Tuesday because of the Christmas holiday. A fire Friday night damaged the farmhouse at Hercules Haven. Director Alison Stone was sleeping in the home and...
KCRG.com
A snowy morning, but some sunshine this afternoon.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -We’re waking up to snow showers outside the window, which means there are some partly covered and completely covered roadways across Eastern Iowa this morning. Be cautious and watch for slick spots on any morning commutes or errands. This morning’s temperatures are in the teens. The snow showers will gradually come to an end this morning and clouds will slowly decrease through the afternoon ushering in a partly cloudy sky. Highs will rise into the teens this afternoon. Overnight, lows will cool into the single digits below zero.
KCRG.com
Round of accumulating snow on the way Sunday night into Monday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A fast-moving storm system will bring a period of snow to eastern Iowa, causing the potential for renewed slick roadways. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for much of the area. Check here for the latest winter weather alerts. A storm system will move...
KCRG.com
Winter weather impacts Christmas Eve church services
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - This week’s winter storm forced church leaders to make the decision on whether to hold Christmas Eve services in person. First Lutheran Church in Cedar Rapids held not one, but 5-in-person Christmas Eve services. If someone from their 2000-member congregation could make it in person, they had a live stream they could watch.
KCRG.com
John’s Big Ol’ Fish: Monday, December 26th, 2022
The Great Outdoors: Migration makes for a good day of goose hunting. Birds are coming to Iowa from every location up north because the water is freezing up. John Campbell found its contributing to a nice day of hunting in The Great Outdoors. Mike Leach was a college football legend...
Comments / 0