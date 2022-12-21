Read full article on original website
Will foldables finally become the "next big thing" in 2023? Why Samsung, Google and OPPO could make this a reality
There is a reason why foldables naturally excite many tech users. For better or worse, they are a novel take on the smartphone form factor which has remained more or less the same over the past decade or so. After all, there are only so many ways you can design a rectangular device made from two slabs of glass, and one of metal. Unless you make it fold, that is.
Images showcase the OnePlus 11 in real life
Today has been a big day for OnePlus. Firstly, we were treated with a couple of official promo images of the company’s upcoming flagship (i.e. the OnePlus 11) courtesy of the Chinese tech giant itself. Afterwards, we received an official date for the Chinese debut of the much-anticipated device - January 4th.
Tesla succeeds where Apple failed with 30-coil wireless charging pad set for release next February
In late March 2019, Apple finally canceled its AirPower wireless charging pad. Perhaps a bit too ambitious for the time, the 30-coil pad was unveiled in September 2017 only for Apple to put the kibosh on the product 562 days later. With the mat, users were supposed to be able to wirelessly charge an iPhone, an Apple Watch, and the AirPods carrying case all at the same time.
Best smartwatch deals on Christmas Day: save big on Apple, Samsung, and Garmin
Christmas day is here! After opening your presents, you could have ended up with a couple of gift cards that you can make good use of. The hit of the season is smartwatch devices. These charming little gadgets have become very popular lately, and that’s not a surprise. Most of these devices offer great features, good quality, and intuitive user interfaces. So without further ado, here are the best deals you can snatch today. We've selected the best deals on earbuds available this Christmas Day too, so make sure you check that out too.
Google's excellent Pixel 7 and 7 Pro return to affordable territory for a limited time
This part of the year is a little bittersweet and we can all do with a little treat-yourself gift to keep the spirits high and what better gift than Google's awesome new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones that are on sale?. If you keep up with tech news,...
As consumers move from 4G to 5G, Apple grows its commanding share of global smartphone revenue
According to the latest data from Counterpoint Research, revenue from smartphone sales worldwide tumbled 3% year-over-year. The decline in shipments, at 12%, was even worse but a 10% hike in the average selling price (ASP) cushioned the larger decline in shipments. Helping out with the price hike, 5G phones made up 46% of shipments in the quarter, a new record. And Counterpoint points out that 5G-enabled phones cost five times the amount charged for non-5G handsets.
Get a glimpse of the One Plus 11 with these official images
It seems no one can keep a secret in the Android world. Nowadays, almost no launch from a major smartphone manufacturer comes as a surprise, as, odds are, tipsters have found out everything there is to know about the most important handsets well before they are officially released. The story...
Latest round of Galaxy S23 leaks: brighter screens, bigger batteries and improved cooling
With 2022 slowly, but surely, drawing to an end, the eyes of all tech enthusiasts are now firmly set on 2023 - and the latter is set to begin with a bang. The launch of the Samsung. Galaxy S23 (rumored to take place on February 1st 2023) is fast approaching.
Galaxy S22 FE apparently does exist after all and it's coming soon with Exynos 2300
After many alleged delays, the Galaxy S21 FE was released in early January and there has been a lot of uncertainty about its successor so far, with the most recent reports casting doubt on its existence. The Galaxy S22 FE may not be dead though as a fresh rumor says that it's coming soon.
Attractive Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro discounts have people flocking to Amazon
If you are looking for a watch that is smart yet dressy and are also interested in hitting your health goals in 2023, Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro are on sale. The Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro are both fueled by Samsung's Exynos W920 chip and have a scratch-resistant Sapphire Crystal screen and touch bezels. The watches have a 5 ATM water rating, are IP68 certified, and meet MIL-STD-810H standards, so they are quite sturdy and durable.
Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+ promo images leak
The other day we told you about the leaked signature colors for each of the three upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 models: green for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, pink for the Galaxy S23+, and pink/gold for the Galaxy S23. Today, 91mobiles leaked some promotional images for the Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy S23+. For fans of Sammy's flagship Galaxy phones, it's as though Samsung Santa tossed these images down the chimney while making his annual run.
Best earbuds deals on Christmas Day: grab some major discounts on Galaxy Buds and AirPods
Christmas is here, and you might’ve happen to find a gift card or two under the tree this morning. That means it is time to figure out what you might want to get for yourself with the store credit you’ve received. Earbuds are a good way to spend money on something that’s going to be of use to you. That’s why we’ve picked the best deals on earbuds on Christmas day here. Make sure to also check out our list of the best smartwatch deals also available on Christmas day if you're more keen on buying a smartwatch.
Update to Waze ends a "horror story" that gave some Waze users the creeps
Earlier this month we told you that Google had started to combine the Google Maps and Waze teams. Google bought Waze in 2013 and continues to offer both Google Maps and Waze, each with a different user experience. Google Maps has spread its wings and no longer simply gives you turn-by-turn directions showing you how to safely get from point "A" to point "B." Maps will now tell you where to go when you get to "B, where to dine, where to stay, and what to see.
