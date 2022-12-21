UPDATE: Man dead after officer-involved shooting at Sidney grocery store

SIDNEY — UPDATE @ 5:51 p.m.:

A man has died after being shot by police at a grocery store in Sidney Wednesday morning, a police on scene confirm.

Police told News Center 7 said there was an initial confrontation with a man with a handgun in the cash register area of Sidney Foodtown on Wapakoneta Ave. The man allegedly fired shots inside the store.

In a 911 called obtained through a public records request, a man tells dispatches that the alleged gunman was inside the store.

“We’re trying to barricade ourselves,” the 911 caller said. “He shot at me outside when I was walking in.”

Sometime after officers arrived on scene, at least one officer shot at the alleged gunman. He was hit and taken to Wilson Hospital, where he later died, a spokesperson for the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation confirmed Wednesday night. The man’s identity has not been released at this time.

Sidney Police Captain William Shoemaker told News Center 7 that there was some damage inside the store, include several register lanes that were damaged.

Ohio BCI was called to investigate the shooting. A spokesperson for the Ohio BCI confirmed the agency’s involvement in the shooting investigation, however the spokesperson said there were no additional details available for release.

News Center 7 has reached out to Sidney Police to see if any officers have been placed on leave pending an investigation. We’re waiting to hear back.

Our crews remain on the scene. We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

©2022 Cox Media Group