Phone Arena
Google's excellent Pixel 7 and 7 Pro return to affordable territory for a limited time
This part of the year is a little bittersweet and we can all do with a little treat-yourself gift to keep the spirits high and what better gift than Google's awesome new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones that are on sale?. If you keep up with tech news,...
Phone Arena
Attractive Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro discounts have people flocking to Amazon
If you are looking for a watch that is smart yet dressy and are also interested in hitting your health goals in 2023, Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro are on sale. The Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro are both fueled by Samsung's Exynos W920 chip and have a scratch-resistant Sapphire Crystal screen and touch bezels. The watches have a 5 ATM water rating, are IP68 certified, and meet MIL-STD-810H standards, so they are quite sturdy and durable.
Phone Arena
Best smartwatch deals on Christmas Day: save big on Apple, Samsung, and Garmin
Christmas day is here! After opening your presents, you could have ended up with a couple of gift cards that you can make good use of. The hit of the season is smartwatch devices. These charming little gadgets have become very popular lately, and that’s not a surprise. Most of these devices offer great features, good quality, and intuitive user interfaces. So without further ado, here are the best deals you can snatch today. We've selected the best deals on earbuds available this Christmas Day too, so make sure you check that out too.
Phone Arena
Images showcase the OnePlus 11 in real life
Today has been a big day for OnePlus. Firstly, we were treated with a couple of official promo images of the company’s upcoming flagship (i.e. the OnePlus 11) courtesy of the Chinese tech giant itself. Afterwards, we received an official date for the Chinese debut of the much-anticipated device - January 4th.
Phone Arena
Tesla succeeds where Apple failed with 30-coil wireless charging pad set for release next February
In late March 2019, Apple finally canceled its AirPower wireless charging pad. Perhaps a bit too ambitious for the time, the 30-coil pad was unveiled in September 2017 only for Apple to put the kibosh on the product 562 days later. With the mat, users were supposed to be able to wirelessly charge an iPhone, an Apple Watch, and the AirPods carrying case all at the same time.
Phone Arena
Get a glimpse of the One Plus 11 with these official images
It seems no one can keep a secret in the Android world. Nowadays, almost no launch from a major smartphone manufacturer comes as a surprise, as, odds are, tipsters have found out everything there is to know about the most important handsets well before they are officially released. The story...
Phone Arena
Latest round of Galaxy S23 leaks: brighter screens, bigger batteries and improved cooling
With 2022 slowly, but surely, drawing to an end, the eyes of all tech enthusiasts are now firmly set on 2023 - and the latter is set to begin with a bang. The launch of the Samsung. Galaxy S23 (rumored to take place on February 1st 2023) is fast approaching.
Phone Arena
Best earbuds deals on Christmas Day: grab some major discounts on Galaxy Buds and AirPods
Christmas is here, and you might’ve happen to find a gift card or two under the tree this morning. That means it is time to figure out what you might want to get for yourself with the store credit you’ve received. Earbuds are a good way to spend money on something that’s going to be of use to you. That’s why we’ve picked the best deals on earbuds on Christmas day here. Make sure to also check out our list of the best smartwatch deals also available on Christmas day if you're more keen on buying a smartwatch.
Phone Arena
Apple says software update is coming to fix a major issue with the iPhone 14 Pro Max display
Some Reddit subscribers are reporting a bizarre problem that is affecting their iPhone 14 Pro Max units. When they wake their phones, they often see horizontal lines appearing on the display. The number of lines can vary. The good news is that Apple says that this is not a hardware issue which means that it could be resolved by disseminating a software update. That's obviously better for Apple and its customers than having to issue a recall and replace affected units.
