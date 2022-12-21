ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Houston fire trucks idle, unable to respond leaves firefighters concerned

HOUSTON - With much of Houston under a freeze and many using appliances to stay warm, firefighters are worried they won't be able to respond to calls due to staffing shortages. The Houston Professional Firefighters Association (HPFA) posted on Facebook that 17 engines and ladders were idle or unable to...
Busted pipe leads to flooded apartments in west Houston

HOUSTON — Residents at an apartment complex in west Houston woke up to iced-out stairs and ice on the concrete after a burst pipe led to flooding. The residents at the Trails of Woodlake apartments said the water was leaking since 5 p.m. Friday, which led to several apartments flooding.
Check current boil water notices across Houston area

KATY, Texas — With temperatures remaining below freezing, we're seeing boil water notices in parts of the Houston area. We're keeping a running list of them below. The Willow Creek Farms Municipal Utility District in the Katy area issued a boil water notice at 8:45 a.m. The Willow Creek MUD posted a notification at 7 a.m. about the concern over water pressure.
Road blocked off after water main breaks turns to ice in SW Houston

HOUSTON — Houston police have blocked Bellaire Boulevard after a water main break led to ice across the roadway Friday morning. This happened at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday night near Kirkwood Road. With the below-freezing temperatures, it was no surprise that the water across the roadway quickly turned into...
Number of Houston-area homes without power during artic blast

HOUSTON (KIAH) — The artic cold front that has blown through the Houston area has knocked out power in some homes, but not because of ice, but because of wind. As the windy conditions continue to blow through the area, Centerpoint Energy is reporting as of 8 a.m. Friday morning that around 19,000 to 20,000 homes are without power.
