Fort Bend Star
Fort Bend County officials urge residents to take precautions for hard freeze
Fort Bend County Judge KP George, along with the Fort Bend County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and County officials are urging residents to prepare for severe winter weather as temperatures are expected to drop into the single digits. “The most important thing is for our citizens to...
Isolated areas in Fort Bend, Trinity, & Montgomery Co. under boil water orders after freezing temps
Please share. Officials in Fort Bend, Trinity, and Montgomery Counties said they especially want to get the message out to people living in apartments and nursing homes.
Thousands without power in Houston, Harris County amid hard freeze
Centerpoint Energy and Entergy are tracking power outages in the area.
Houston fire trucks idle, unable to respond leaves firefighters concerned
HOUSTON - With much of Houston under a freeze and many using appliances to stay warm, firefighters are worried they won't be able to respond to calls due to staffing shortages. The Houston Professional Firefighters Association (HPFA) posted on Facebook that 17 engines and ladders were idle or unable to...
Harris County law enforcement reaches out to homeless before arctic blast
As much of southeast Texas prepared for freezing temperatures, the Harris County Sheriff's Homeless Outreach team has been going into the streets to make sure those experiencing homelessness know there are resources available. FOX 26's Gabby Hart reports more on what law enforcement is doing to help.
Busted pipe leads to flooded apartments in west Houston
HOUSTON — Residents at an apartment complex in west Houston woke up to iced-out stairs and ice on the concrete after a burst pipe led to flooding. The residents at the Trails of Woodlake apartments said the water was leaking since 5 p.m. Friday, which led to several apartments flooding.
Part of Bellaire Boulevard closed due to icy conditions amid water leak during arctic blast
It's believed a water leak near Bellaire Boulevard may have frozen on the road and sparked a crash, but no one was hospitalized, police said. Here are other areas you should be careful driving in.
Check current boil water notices across Houston area
KATY, Texas — With temperatures remaining below freezing, we're seeing boil water notices in parts of the Houston area. We're keeping a running list of them below. The Willow Creek Farms Municipal Utility District in the Katy area issued a boil water notice at 8:45 a.m. The Willow Creek MUD posted a notification at 7 a.m. about the concern over water pressure.
Several plants near Ship Channel alert public of flaring to burn off chemicals
HOUSTON — Several plants near the Houston Ship Channel alerted the public of potential flaring to safely burn off chemicals Friday morning. One plume of smoke was seen coming from one of the plants. It was visible from across large parts of the city. Officials said there was no...
CenterPoint Energy urges Houston residents to take precautions ahead of winter storm
HOUSTON, Tex. - As the winter storm sweeps across the country, Houston residents have been warned that electrical outages are possible. CenterPoint Energy, Houston’s largest electric delivery company, warned residents ahead of the storm, urging caution and preparation regarding potential power outages.
Road blocked off after water main breaks turns to ice in SW Houston
HOUSTON — Houston police have blocked Bellaire Boulevard after a water main break led to ice across the roadway Friday morning. This happened at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday night near Kirkwood Road. With the below-freezing temperatures, it was no surprise that the water across the roadway quickly turned into...
'He didn't deserve this' | Family of man found shot to death in north Houston wants answers
HOUSTON — Family members of a man found shot to death Friday in north Houston are looking for answers about his killing. Luis Casillas was found dead in the parking lot of a business off the North Freeway near South Victory Drive. Authorities have yet to identify a suspect or a motive.
Houston on ice: Photos show what a hard freeze looks like in H-Town
Houstonians woke up to a city covered in ice after an arctic blast swept into the region.
2 burglary suspects escape in U-Haul van after shooting resident in NE Houston, police say
Police said the homeowner came outside because he heard a noise and found two suspects in his driveway. One of them had already broken into his work van, HPD said.
Do not drip faucets during freeze, says Houston Public Works
Houston Public Works advises residents to wrap pipes and circulate heat to keep them from freezing.
Number of Houston-area homes without power during artic blast
HOUSTON (KIAH) — The artic cold front that has blown through the Houston area has knocked out power in some homes, but not because of ice, but because of wind. As the windy conditions continue to blow through the area, Centerpoint Energy is reporting as of 8 a.m. Friday morning that around 19,000 to 20,000 homes are without power.
Family sues HOA after woman dies because of toxic mold infestation at an apartment complex in Houston
The family of a Houston woman has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in Harris County District Court after they say a toxic mold infestation took over the woman’s home when the homeowners association failed to make sure repairs were done correctly. The woman later developed cancer and died because of the mold the lawsuit alleges.
Deadly crash reported on S. Gessner Road in southwest Houston, police say
Houston police said the crash was not weather-related but did not give out additional information.
Houston police investigating death of man in Third Ward fire
The man was possibly intoxicated so his friend put him in a wheelchair and set up a fire so he could keep warm, Houston police said.
Arctic air arrives today | Hard freeze, wind chill warnings take effect at 6 p.m.
HOUSTON — The Houston area is just hours away from the arrival of an arctic blast, which is expected to bring below-freezing temperatures heading into the Christmas holiday weekend. Both state and local officials have urged residents to prepare for the drastic drop in temps by protecting their families,...
