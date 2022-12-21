HOUSTON (KIAH) — The artic cold front that has blown through the Houston area has knocked out power in some homes, but not because of ice, but because of wind. As the windy conditions continue to blow through the area, Centerpoint Energy is reporting as of 8 a.m. Friday morning that around 19,000 to 20,000 homes are without power.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO