Live updates: Early Signing Day for Wisconsin football

Wednesday begins the Early Signing Period across college football, and All Badgers has you covered as the majority of Wisconsin's 2023 commits are expected to sign.

Early Signing Day generally brings with it some fireworks and excitement as high school prospects from across the country sign their letters of intent to play college football at the school of their choice.

Wednesday marks the first day of the Early Signing Period, which runs from Wednesday (December 21) through Friday (December 23), and the Wisconsin Badgers are expected to sign all of their current 2023 commits.

While National Signing Day in February provides another chance for players to officially sign with a college, Early Signing Day has become the most important day on the recruiting calendar in recent years.

New head coach Luke Fickell is looking to put together his first recruiting class, and with 12 scholarship commits already in the fold, Wisconsin will likely ink each of those players and potentially add to that number throughout the day.

While we will have a formal breakdown of the entire class later today when the dust settles, follow this page throughout Wednesday for live updates on who has signed and faxed in their National Letter of Intent to play for the Badgers, and any other news that pops up on Early Signing Day.

Updates:

Four-star cornerback Amare Snowden announced his commitment to Wisconsin on Wednesday . He had a final five of Cincinnati, Colorado, Howard, Wisconsin, and West Virginia.



The Badgers surprisingly landed a commitment and signature from former wide receiver commit Trech Kekahuna on Wednesday .

Three-star defensive tackle Jamel Howard could sign in the next three days, but could also extend his recruitment into February. He is considering Wisconsin, Michigan, and others. He was previously committed to UW under the previous staff but recently took an official visit to Madison this month.

Total players who have signed: 15

The Badgers have 15 players signed so far and are expecting all of their scholarship commitments to sign on Wednesday, with several walk-ons also taking part in the festivities.

Players signed:

Christian Alliegro (three-star linebacker from Avon, Connecticut)

One of the latest commits to join the 2023 class, prep school linebacker Christian Alliegro had a really sold offer list that included Minnesota, NC State, Virginia, and others. The Badgers were able to ultimately beat out the Gophers and Wake Forest for the three-star linebacker.

Jace Arnold (three-star cornerback from Marietta, Georgia)

Expected to enroll early with the Badgers, Georgia cornerback Jace Arnold stayed committed to Wisconsin despite the coaching change. Arnold held offers from Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina out of the Southeast.

Tucker Ashcraft (three-star tight end from Seattle, Washington)

A former Colorado commit, Tucker Ashcraft took a late official visit to Madison and that sealed the deal for Wisconsin. While Ashcraft also held an offer from Michigan State, the Badgers won out for the Seattle product. He is likely the only scholarship tight end signing today.

Jonas Duclona (three-star cornerback from Naples, Florida)

An Army All-American Bowl participant, Jonas Duclona is a former Cincinnati commit that brings good size and quickness to the cornerback room. Duclona had scholarship offers from several SEC and ACC powers, and he represents a key win on the recruiting trail for Wisconsin. Duclona is also slated to enroll early for spring practice.

James Durand (four-star offensive guard from Chandler, Arizona)

Durand was one of Wisconsin's first commits in the 2023 class and projects to play offensive guard or center when he steps foot on campus. From Basha HS in Arizona, Durand has seen his recruiting ranking rise over the past year as he continues to grow.

Tyler Jansey (three-star linebacker from Batavia, Illinois)

The very first player to commit to Wisconsin, Illinois linebacker Tyler Jansey is one of two scholarship linebackers signing with the Badgers on Wednesday. Jansey put together a big senior season and looks like another underrated linebacker addition.

Cole LaCrue (three-star quarterback from Broomfield, Colorado)

Three-star quarterback Cole LaCrue is Wisconsin's lone high school signal-caller in the 2023 cycle. LaCrue recently led his high school team to a state championship and he possesses the ability to make plays with his arm and his legs with over 800 rushing yards as a senior.

Jordan Mayer (three-star edge rusher from Clairton, Pennsylvania)

Originally committed to Boston College, Jordan Mayer reopened his recruitment in the spring and the Badgers quickly emerged as the favorite. A few months later, the 6-foot-4 edge rusher comes to Wisconsin as a potential outside linebacker or defensive end after a strong senior campaign. Mayer will join the team this winter as an early enrollee.

Braedyn Moore (four-star safety from Hamilton, Ohio)

A former Cincinnati commit, Moore was one of the first players to follow Luke Fickell to Madison. A talented and versatile defensive back, Moore will begin his career as a safety, but he is a great fit for Wisconsin's defense given his athleticism.

Justin Taylor (three-star safety from La Grange Park, Illinois)

A two-way athlete for his high school team, Justin Taylor has been one of the leaders for Wisconsin throughout the class despite committing to Jim Leonhard and the previous staff. A three-star athlete, Taylor is coming in as a safety after helping lead his high school team to a state championship.

AJ Tisdell (three-star cornerback from College Station, Texas)

Texas cornerback AJ Tisdell is an exciting cornerback recruit that originally committed to the previous staff. Tisdell has never wavered since the coaching change and should give the Badgers another talented corner to develop.

Nate White (three-star running back from Milwaukee, Wisconsin)

White is the only scholarship running back signing with the Badgers on Wednesday and the lone in-state prospect with a scholarship in the 2023 class. From Rufus King HS, White is a fast and athletic playmaker with the ball in his hands.

Amare Snowden (four-star cornerback from Roseville, Michigan)

The lone uncommitted player heading into Early Signing Day, the Badgers got a huge recruiting win on Wednesday by landing 6-foot-3 cornerback Amare Snowden. A long and athletic defensive back, Snowden could help the Badgers out as a cornerback or free safety down the road.

Trech Kekahuna (three-star wide receiver from Hawaii)

A surprising addition to the class, Trech Kekahuna was expected to sign with Arizona on Early Signing Day. However, credit Luck Fickell and the staff for landing the Hawaii native and providing a big splash on signing day.

Nick Evers (four-star transfer quarterback from Oklahoma)

The Badgers made some noise in the transfer portal last weekend, landing a commitment from former four-star quarterback Nick Evers. A one-time Oklahoma backup, Evers comes to Wisconsin with four years of eligibility remaining and a chance to potentially push for the starting job this spring.

