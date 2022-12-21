ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aston, PA

98 Percent of Neumann Nursing Grads Pass National RN Exam

VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yHcqv_0jq1uf1x00
A nursing student works with a mock patient in Neumann's nursing class.Photo byNeumann University.

Neumann University nursing graduates achieved the third-highest pass rate among all 84 nursing programs in Pennsylvania on the licensed RN exam.

Fifty-six of 57 Neumann nursing graduates passed the NCLEX-RN exam from October 2021 to September 2022, more than 98 percent of Neumann University nursing graduates.

That’s significantly higher than the average pass rate in Pennsylvania, which is 84.37 percent, and nationally, where the pass rate is 79.92 percent for those who took the test for the first time during this 12-month period.

NCLEX stands for National Council Licensure Examination, and it refers to standardized tests that nursing students are required to pass in order to obtain state licenses and become registered nurses.

This comprehensive exam includes critical nursing concepts and is open only to students who have already completed an accredited nursing program. The test results are used by the state boards of nursing to determine whether a nursing candidate is ready to begin practicing as an entry-level nurse. 

“I am grateful for the graduates who reached their professional goal, the faculty who spent countless hours working with our students, and the administrative support that the university has given to the School of Nursing and Health Sciences,” said Theresa Pietsch, dean of the School of Nursing and Health Sciences, when she learned the test results.

Nursing is Neumann’s most popular undergraduate major and attracts 120 first-year students annually.

Learn more about nursing at Neumann University:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VISTA.Today

Chester County Hospital Recognized as Top Performer by Quality Leadership Ranking Company Vizient

Chester County Hospital has been recognized as a top performer in the 2022 Bernard A. Birnbaum, MD, Quality Leadership Ranking by Vizient, Inc. The hospital is one of 75 Vizient members in the Complex Care Medical Centers cohort and has been recognized for demonstrating excellence in delivering high-quality care based on the Vizient Quality and Accountability Study, which has been conducted annually since 2005.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

WCU Confers Honorary Degree on Gary Smith, Awards President’s Medallions to The Merions

On Saturday, Dec. 17, West Chester University recognized three individuals who have made a significant impact on the university and its students. At the 9 AM commencement ceremony for students in all Colleges within the Graduate School, the university awarded an honorary Doctor of Public Service degree to Gary Smith, president and CEO of the Chester County Economic Development Council (CCEDC).
WEST CHESTER, PA
VISTA.Today

Chester County Leadership: Dr. William Scarlett, SVP of Cancer Care and Medical Director of Healthcare Delivery, Redeemer Health

Dr. William Scarlett, Senior Vice President of Cancer Care and Medical Director of Healthcare Delivery at Redeemer Health in Meadowbrook, spoke to VISTA Today about growing up in a small town in Massachusetts, the lessons he learned from working in construction in the summers as a teenager, and his most dramatic tennis match in high school.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Valley Forge Military Academy & College Receives Wreath Donations From Area Scouts

Evergreen wreaths are common at this time of year but none are more special than those which mark the graves of heroes or honor those lost in battle. Valley Forge Military Academy & College recently received 10 wreaths and evergreen bundles to place on graves and monuments from Devon 50 Boy Scouts of America, a near century-old Troop of 100 boys and Devon 50 girls troop, along the Main Line.
DEVON, PA
VISTA.Today

Aqua Expands Electric Vehicle Fleet With $36,000 State Grant

Aqua Pennsylvania has announced it has been awarded a $36,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). The grant, which will enable Aqua to replace gasoline and diesel utility vehicles with all-electric versions, is part of the DEP’s Alternative Fuel Incentive designed to improve air quality and reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Pennsylvania communities.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
VISTA.Today

YMCA of Greater Brandywine Gives the Gift of Health to the Community

YMCA of Greater Brandywine is welcoming Chester County residents and visitors to use branch amenities for free during the Gift of Health.Photo byYMCA of Greater Brandywine. December is often associated with holiday celebrations, time with loved ones, and exchanging gifts. This December, the YMCA of Greater Brandywine (YGBW) has a special gift for the community – a gift that’s rooted in health, wellness, and fostering connection.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

This Unassuming BBQ Stand in Devon Has Attracted Meat-Lovers From Around Chester County

An unassuming BBQ stand at a Devon gas station has been serving the community for over two years, writes Maura Boughter-Dornfield for Main Line Tonight. Back in 2020, Chesterbrook resident Jason Wilder was struggling to support his children after COVID cost him his job. With nearly 25 years of professional financial experience, he brainstormed many business ventures that would keep his family afloat. A friend of his helped come up with an idea and JT Wilder BBQ was born.
DEVON, PA
VISTA.Today

PhillyBite Magazine Ranks the Five Best Coffee Shops in Chester County

Juniper Tree Juice & Coffee Bar in Chester Springs serve smoothies and caffeinated drinks. Chester County is home to several renowned cafes. Whether patrons want a quick pick-up of their cup of joe or sit down and bask in the aroma of beans, these coffee venues keep the caffeine fiends satisfied. Here are the best coffee shops in Chester County, according to PhillyBite Magazine.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
16K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy