Canton Mayor Thomas Bernabei announces he will not seek reelection

CANTON − Mayor Thomas Bernabei has announced that he will not seek reelection after his second term ends next year.

"It has been my great honor to serve as Canton’s mayor," Bernabei, 76, said in a news release Wednesday.

He thanked the people who have supported him throughout his public service career. They include his wife, Bebe, the mayor's cabinet, department leaders, city employees, City Council, and the citizens of Canton.

An early look: Who's running for Canton mayor next year?

"I am proud of the organization which we have created," Bernabei said. "We have overcome financial hardship through disciplined financial budgeting; we have made public safety our priority through staffing, funding, training and technology; we have invested hundreds of millions of dollars to modernize equipment and operations and in multiple public infrastructure projects in roads, water and sewer."

The many city accomplishments Bernabei cited during his time as mayor included:

Construction of the downtown Centennial Plaza.

The Canton Parks and Recreation levy passing with 76% voter approval.

Demolition of 650 blighted houses and commercial buildings.

Attracting an Amazon warehouse.

Assisting with the development of the DoubleTree by Hilton downtown and the Timken Family Aultman Cancer Center.

Providing land for a new Akron Children’s Hospital Behavioral Health facility.

Supplying tens of millions of dollars to housing, workforce development, after-school programs and social service programs for the poor and less advantaged.

"We have multiple development projects in planning and discussion, to include citywide expansion of a fiber network, a second downtown hotel, redevelopment of the Nationwide Building and others," he said. "We have assisted in a myriad of ways, financial and otherwise, to the growth and realization of Hall of Fame Village and continued support to the Professional Football Hall of Fame."

Bernabei also thanked local, state and federal elected officials who have worked with Canton for the past seven years. He said he will complete the final year of his term "with the same work ethic and enthusiasm" as when he started.

"I believe that we have built a foundation on which future leadership may rely on and grow," he said. "I am hopeful that Canton will continue to move forward and prosper."

Sam Ferruccio: 'There's nobody that works harder than Tom Bernabei.'

People who've worked with Bernabei throughout the years described him as an efficient and dedicated mayor.

"There's nobody that works harder than Tom Bernabei, so he'll be missed," said Sam Ferruccio, chairman of the Stark County Democratic Central Committee.

Ferruccio said Bernabei has been successful at "everything he touched," including the revitalization of downtown Canton. Although a number of people have expressed interest in campaigning for mayor , the Democratic Party won't have the final candidate list until the Feb. 1 partisan filing deadline.

At least four people have already announced their candidacy or pulled a petition to run for the post: Democrats Willis Gordon and Kimberly Bell and Republicans Roy Scott DePew and Christopher Harkovitch.

Kirk Schuring: 'I put him right at the top of being among the best.'

Longtime Councilman Bill Smuckler, D-at large, has worked with Bernabei for more than 20 years total ― during Bernabei's time serving as law director, service director and now mayor.

"He's been a very hands-on mayor," Smuckler said. "He wants to make sure that every T is crossed, every I is dotted. And he works very hard, very hard, at making sure that he's doing the best for the city."

The council majority leader said the mayor has played a role in developments such as the Hall of Fame Village, Amazon warehouse, Onesto Lofts, Bliss Lofts, Centennial Plaza and the planned renovation of the Renkert Building . The city also spent the most it ever has on street paving and demolished numerous dilapidated buildings during Bernabei's terms.

Smuckler said he talked with the mayor about his decision not to seek reelection and intends to be one of the candidates hoping to succeed Bernabei in 2023.

"I am only hopeful that if I have the opportunity to get elected that I can produce as much as he produced for this whole community," Smuckler said.

State Sen. Kirk Schuring also praised Bernabei as an energetic leader who knows how to "get things done."

"I've worked with a lot of leaders over the years, and I put him right at the top of being among the best," he said.

Schuring said there are still projects in the works between himself and the mayor yet to be announced. Even after next year, he added, the city will need Bernabei's wisdom, advice and love for Canton.

"He is devoted to Canton and has been a true asset to this city and its people," Schuring said.

Reach Kelly at 330-580-8323 or kelly.byer@cantonrep.comOn Twitter: @kbyerREP

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Canton Mayor Thomas Bernabei announces he will not seek reelection