ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bensalem Township, PA

Bensalem police investigating armed robbery

By Jo Ciavaglia, Bucks County Courier Times
Bucks County Courier Times
Bucks County Courier Times
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ebE9F_0jq1uYnk00

Bensalem police have released a photo of a man suspected in an armed robbery at a convenience store Sunday morning.

The suspect entered the 7-Eleven in the 2300 block of Street Road around 7:15 a.m. and pointed a gun at an employee and demanded money as well as the victim’s cellphones.

The man is described as wearing a black and gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black Nike sneakers. He also wore sunglasses, a black hat and black face covering.

Anyone with information about the suspect or incident can contact Bensalem Police at 215-633-3719.

Sellersville man charged with murderAfter eight weeks of lies, why did Stephen Capaldi finally admit killing his wife?

Bensalem woman charged in drug deathBensalem woman charged with giving drugs that led to overdose death in Warrington

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
delawarevalleynews.com

7-Eleven Armed Robber Arrested By Bensalem Police

Victor Gibbs, of Bensalem is jail and is probably going to be spending the Christmas Holidays in the Bucks County Prison, under $750,000 bail. He is charged with robbery and related offenses. It was on Dec 18,2022 that Bensalem Police said he went into the 7-Eleven store on Street Road. He is accused of putting a gun to the head of the clerk and demanding money.. His face was covered and he left in an unknown direction. Police were able to determine that he arrived at the shop by hiring a ride share car.
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
Times Leader

Police: One person shot in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE — City police have confirmed that one person was shot at a Poplar Street residence on Wednesday night. Details are scarce; however officers at the scene confirmed that they were called to the residence, in the 100 block of Poplar Street, for a reported gunshot victim. Multiple officers...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Times Leader

Police arrest two women on felony assault charges

WILKES-BARRE — City police arrested two women after they pistol-whipped, poured bleach and kicked a woman in a third-floor hallway of the Sherman Hills apartment high rise late Monday night. Police responded to a reported stabbing at the high rise where they detected a strong odor of bleach and...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
UPMATTERS

2 charged in Michigan hunting cold case from 2018

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) –Two men have been charged for their alleged involvement in the 2018 homicide of 68-year-old Chong Yang. Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office made the announcement Thursday. Michigan State Police arrested 34-year-old Thomas Olson and 34-year-old Robert Roadway late Wednesday night. On Nov. 16, 2018, police...
BATH TOWNSHIP, MI
wfmd.com

Mt. Airy Woman Sentenced For The Death Of Her Infant Son

She will need to serve five years behind bars. Heather Marie Frazier (Photo from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office) Frederick, Md (KM) Sentencing was handed down on Thursday to a Mount Airy woman who pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter for the death of her three-month-old son. Heather Marie Frazier, 36, was given ten years incarceration with all but five years suspended. She will also be placed on five years supervised probation after she’s released from prison.
MOUNT AIRY, MD
CBS Pittsburgh

Georgia man accused of defrauding Ronald McDonald House

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man from Georgia, with literally no connection to Ronald McDonald House whatsoever, is facing fraud charges in Allegheny County. According to court documents, Albert Sams allegedly duplicated Ronald McDonald House checks, defrauding the charity. The duplicate checks totaled nearly $86,000. Sams also allegedly did all of this in just a single day. Investigators said PNC Bank flagged the transactions and the CEO of the Ronald McDonald House found out after trying to make a payment with a check that Sams had already fraudulently written to himself. The checks were allegedly deposited and cashed through Sams's account with Trust Bank. Ronald McDonald House provides housing and services to families with sick children. 
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Ex-attorney general acquitted in drunken driving case

Pennsylvania's former top law enforcement officer, who once served jail time for leaking secret investigative files and lying about it, was acquitted Monday of drunken driving.A Lackawanna County judge acquitted former Attorney General Kathleen Kane of drunken driving and careless driving after a one-day bench trial in Scranton.Kane, 56, was charged by Scranton police after she got into a minor car crash on March 12.Police said Kane told officers she was a designated driver, but surveillance video showed Kane herself had been drinking alcohol at a Scranton restaurant shortly before the crash, according to a police affidavit. Officers asserted Kane...
SCRANTON, PA
Daily Voice

$5 Becomes $13.5K For Ewing NJ Lottery Player

A $5 New Jersey Lottery Fast Play ticket made $13,508 for one lucky player in Ewing. The ticket is 50% of the progressive jackpot on Thursday, Dec. 22. Fast Play Progressive tickets are sold at any retailer and offer a fast way for players to see if their ticket is a lucky winner.
EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ
Bucks County Courier Times

Bucks County Courier Times

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Levittown, PA from Bucks County Courier Times.

 http://buckscountycouriertimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy