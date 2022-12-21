Retailer T.J. Maxx seeks to occupy former Kmart site in Honesdale

T.J. Maxx, a major brand-name and designer fashion retailer, submitted a plan to locate in the long-vacant Kmart store location at the Route 6 Mall, near Honesdale.

Robert Bates, Texas Township Building Permit Officer, confirmed that the company has filed a plan to open a store at that site. He said that he was given the plan the week of November 21. He said the project must first be approved by the supervisors and zoning officer. Bates said he doesn't foresee any obstacles.

According to Bates, T. J. Maxx is looking to occupy 26,000 square feet, which is just one-third of the large empty space where Kmart did business.

"We anticipate that the new T.J.Maxx store in Honesdale will open in the future," Kate Macleod, Public Relations Manager for T.J. Maxx, stated. More information on the grand opening will be released at a later date.

Kmart occupied the western end of the Route 6 Mall and closed in the spring of 2018 after having been the original anchor of the complex since it was completed in 1995. The Route 6 Plaza portion, to the left, opened 50 years ago, in 1972.

T.J. Maxx is one of the retail company brands owned by TJX Companies, Inc. according to their website, and they are ranked 75 in the 2022 Fortune 500 company listings. T.J. Maxx is the nation's largest off-price retailer, with more than 1,200 stores spanning 49 states and Puerto Rico. The company opened in 1977.

Among the merchandise categories listed online carried by T. J. Maxx are apparel for men, women and children, clothing accessories, jewelry, beauty aids, home accessories, and toys.

The nearest T. J. Maxx stores to Honesdale, Wayne County are located in Dickson City, Lackawanna County and Westfall Township, Pike County. There is also a T.J. Maxx in Stroudsburg, Monroe County.