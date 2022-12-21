YMCA of Greater Brandywine Gives the Gift of Health to the Community

YMCA of Greater Brandywine is welcoming Chester County residents and visitors to use branch amenities for free during the Gift of Health. Photo by YMCA of Greater Brandywine

December is often associated with holiday celebrations, time with loved ones, and exchanging gifts. This December, the YMCA of Greater Brandywine (YGBW) has a special gift for the community – a gift that’s rooted in health, wellness, and fostering connection.

YGBW is welcoming the whole community to use branch amenities for free during the Gift of Health. Chester County residents and visitors who are 18 years or older can use branch facilities for free from Dec. 26 to Dec. 31. Children under the age of 18 are welcome to visit with a responsible adult.

“We want the greater community to experience our community here at the Y,” explains Kim Cavallero, Vice President of Membership for YGBW. Being part of the Y is like being part of a big family.”And, family is welcome during YGBW’s Gift of Health.

“We want the Y to feel like an extension of your home – like your backyard. So, if you have relatives visiting over the holidays, we invite you to bring them to the Y with you. Spend quality time on our indoor tracks or in group exercise classes,” recommends Cavallero.

The seven branches of YGBW offer a unique atmosphere that combines healthy living with a vibrant social community. Branch amenities range from indoor and outdoor pools, more than 40 indoor and outdoor pickleball courts, hundreds of group exercise classes, social groups and clubs for seniors, and a variety of family-friendly events – all of which are included in the membership.

With branches in Coatesville, West Grove, Kennett Square, Exton, Berwyn, and West Chester, there’s a Y nearby for all Chester County residents.

To take advantage of YGBW’s Gift of Health, bring a valid ID to the branch nearest you between December 26 and December 31.