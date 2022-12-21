ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

YMCA of Greater Brandywine Gives the Gift of Health to the Community

YMCA of Greater Brandywine is welcoming Chester County residents and visitors to use branch amenities for free during the Gift of Health.Photo byYMCA of Greater Brandywine

December is often associated with holiday celebrations, time with loved ones, and exchanging gifts. This December, the YMCA of Greater Brandywine (YGBW) has a special gift for the community – a gift that’s rooted in health, wellness, and fostering connection.

YGBW is welcoming the whole community to use branch amenities for free during the Gift of Health. Chester County residents and visitors who are 18 years or older can use branch facilities for free from Dec. 26 to Dec. 31. Children under the age of 18 are welcome to visit with a responsible adult.

“We want the greater community to experience our community here at the Y,” explains Kim Cavallero, Vice President of Membership for YGBW. Being part of the Y is like being part of a big family.”And, family is welcome during YGBW’s Gift of Health.

“We want the Y to feel like an extension of your home – like your backyard. So, if you have relatives visiting over the holidays, we invite you to bring them to the Y with you. Spend quality time on our indoor tracks or in group exercise classes,” recommends Cavallero.

The seven branches of YGBW offer a unique atmosphere that combines healthy living with a vibrant social community. Branch amenities range from indoor and outdoor pools, more than 40 indoor and outdoor pickleball courts, hundreds of group exercise classes, social groups and clubs for seniors, and a variety of family-friendly events – all of which are included in the membership.

With branches in Coatesville, West Grove, Kennett Square, Exton, Berwyn, and West Chester, there’s a Y nearby for all Chester County residents.

To take advantage of YGBW’s Gift of Health, bring a valid ID to the branch nearest you between December 26 and December 31.  

Related
VISTA.Today

Chester County Leaders Review Climate Action Plan for 2023

Climate Action Plan meeting.Photo byCounty of Chester. Chester County department leaders and partners met recently to review and prioritize long-term and short-term steps that must be taken to achieve the county’s Climate Action Plan goal of reducing greenhouse gases. The Climate Action Plan, adopted in October 2021 by the Commissioners, calls for the county government’s facilities and operations, as well as the Chester County community as a whole, to cut emissions by 80 percent by 2050.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Peddler’s Village to Host Fire & Frost Fun Celebration on Four January Evenings

Peddler’s Village will be hosting several family-fun events in the coming weeks, and locals and visitors are invited to all the fun. The countryside shopping, dining, lodging, and family entertainment destination in the heart of historic Bucks County will host Fire & Frost Fun on select Friday and Saturday evenings in early January. Against the backdrop of the Village’s historical “winter wonderland” setting, the outdoor festival will feature dozens of ice sculptures, a DJ spinning party music, and a family-friendly scavenger hunt.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA Careers: CCRES

Find your work-life balance at CCRES, They are looking for qualified candidates with entry-level and advanced experience to work with children and adults in their local schools and communities. CCRES, Downingtown, specializes in providing over 1,500 professional, dedicated staff members to meet the needs of children and adults challenged by...
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
VISTA.Today

This Unassuming BBQ Stand in Devon Has Attracted Meat-Lovers From Around Chester County

An unassuming BBQ stand at a Devon gas station has been serving the community for over two years, writes Maura Boughter-Dornfield for Main Line Tonight. Back in 2020, Chesterbrook resident Jason Wilder was struggling to support his children after COVID cost him his job. With nearly 25 years of professional financial experience, he brainstormed many business ventures that would keep his family afloat. A friend of his helped come up with an idea and JT Wilder BBQ was born.
DEVON, PA
VISTA.Today

Chester County Leadership: Dr. William Scarlett, SVP of Cancer Care and Medical Director of Healthcare Delivery, Redeemer Health

Dr. William Scarlett, Senior Vice President of Cancer Care and Medical Director of Healthcare Delivery at Redeemer Health in Meadowbrook, spoke to VISTA Today about growing up in a small town in Massachusetts, the lessons he learned from working in construction in the summers as a teenager, and his most dramatic tennis match in high school.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

PhillyBite Magazine Ranks the Five Best Coffee Shops in Chester County

Juniper Tree Juice & Coffee Bar in Chester Springs serve smoothies and caffeinated drinks. Chester County is home to several renowned cafes. Whether patrons want a quick pick-up of their cup of joe or sit down and bask in the aroma of beans, these coffee venues keep the caffeine fiends satisfied. Here are the best coffee shops in Chester County, according to PhillyBite Magazine.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

98 Percent of Neumann Nursing Grads Pass National RN Exam

Neumann University nursing graduates achieved the third-highest pass rate among all 84 nursing programs in Pennsylvania on the licensed RN exam. Fifty-six of 57 Neumann nursing graduates passed the NCLEX-RN exam from October 2021 to September 2022, more than 98 percent of Neumann University nursing graduates. That’s significantly higher than...
ASTON, PA
VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
