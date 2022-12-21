ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Signing Day Tracker: An updated list of players who have signed with the Oregon Ducks

By Zachary Neel
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gc8J7_0jq1uSVO00

Over the last year plus, college coaches around the nation have been working hard to piece together their 2023 recruiting class, making visits across the nation and breaking down tape of players that they want to bring into their program.

They’ve gotten a lot of commitments, and many have even seen a handful of de-commitments and flips at this point in the year. However, Wednesday is finally the day when pen can be put to paper, and these players can make it official.

Welcome to Early Signing Day.

Over the next 76 hours, recruits will have a chance to sign their national letters of intent and become a part of the new team. For the Oregon Ducks, it is expected to be a great day, with Dan Lanning looking to sign a top 15 class in the nation for his first full recruiting cycle with the Ducks.

Here’s an updated list of all the players to sign with Oregon:

Punter Luke Dunne (Australia)

https://twitter.com/oregonfootball/status/1605342637250457601

3-star CB Collin Gill

https://twitter.com/oregonfootball/status/1605541442281033728

4-star Safety Tyler Turner

https://twitter.com/oregonfootball/status/1605560614168190980

4-star DL Terrance Green

https://twitter.com/oregonfootball/status/1605564690083753984

4-star ATH Kenyon Sadiq

https://twitter.com/oregonfootball/status/1605567341433356291

4-star QB Austin Novosad

https://twitter.com/oregonfootball/status/1605574228803059714

4-star DL My'Keil Gardner

https://twitter.com/oregonfootball/status/1605575859393351680

4-star DL A'Mauri Washington

https://twitter.com/oregonfootball/status/1605584213746454528

4-star S Kodi DeCambra

https://twitter.com/oregonfootball/status/1605585992827535365

3-star OL Gernorris Wilson

https://twitter.com/oregonfootball/status/1605608640097837058

4-star WR Ashton Cozart

https://twitter.com/oregonfootball/status/1605623356241297410

4-star OL Iapani Laloulu

https://twitter.com/oregonfootball/status/1605617131428597760

3-star OL Bryce Boulton

https://twitter.com/oregonfootball/status/1605614595237744645

3-star OL Lipe Moala

https://twitter.com/oregonfootball/status/1605614595237744645

3-star LB Jerry Mixon

https://twitter.com/oregonfootball/status/1605633291876384768

3-star EDGE Jaeden Moore

https://twitter.com/oregonfootball/status/1605636002986328064

5-star EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei

https://twitter.com/oregonfootball/status/1605649443797114880

4-star CB Cole Martin

https://twitter.com/oregonfootball/status/1605652110292316160

4-star RB Dante Dowdell

https://twitter.com/oregonfootball/status/1605650791879938048

3-star OL Tevita Pome'e

https://twitter.com/oregonfootball/status/1605654398272622592

4-star DL Johnny Bowens

https://twitter.com/oregonfootball/status/1605663877961695232

4-star DL Teitum Tuioti

https://twitter.com/oregonfootball/status/1604977289892343808

K Grant Meadors

https://twitter.com/oregonfootball/status/1605668367569866752

3-star DB Solomon Davis

https://twitter.com/oregonfootball/status/1605670444475944960

LS Nick Duzansky

https://twitter.com/oregonfootball/status/1605678194610253824

4-star CB Daylen Austin

https://twitter.com/oregonfootball/status/1605725440546459650

4-star RB Jayden Limar

https://twitter.com/oregonfootball/status/1605729283166478337

5-star WR Jurrion Dickey

https://twitter.com/oregonfootball/status/1605751949852172289

4-star OLB Blake Purchase

https://twitter.com/oregonfootball/status/1605967684239179785

4-star JUCO OT George Silva

https://twitter.com/oregonfootball/status/1606110618997493762

