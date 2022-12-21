Signing Day Tracker: An updated list of players who have signed with the Oregon Ducks
Over the last year plus, college coaches around the nation have been working hard to piece together their 2023 recruiting class, making visits across the nation and breaking down tape of players that they want to bring into their program.
They’ve gotten a lot of commitments, and many have even seen a handful of de-commitments and flips at this point in the year. However, Wednesday is finally the day when pen can be put to paper, and these players can make it official.
Welcome to Early Signing Day.
Over the next 76 hours, recruits will have a chance to sign their national letters of intent and become a part of the new team. For the Oregon Ducks, it is expected to be a great day, with Dan Lanning looking to sign a top 15 class in the nation for his first full recruiting cycle with the Ducks.
Here’s an updated list of all the players to sign with Oregon:
Punter Luke Dunne (Australia)
https://twitter.com/oregonfootball/status/1605342637250457601
3-star CB Collin Gill
https://twitter.com/oregonfootball/status/1605541442281033728
4-star Safety Tyler Turner
https://twitter.com/oregonfootball/status/1605560614168190980
4-star DL Terrance Green
https://twitter.com/oregonfootball/status/1605564690083753984
4-star ATH Kenyon Sadiq
https://twitter.com/oregonfootball/status/1605567341433356291
4-star QB Austin Novosad
https://twitter.com/oregonfootball/status/1605574228803059714
4-star DL My'Keil Gardner
https://twitter.com/oregonfootball/status/1605575859393351680
4-star DL A'Mauri Washington
https://twitter.com/oregonfootball/status/1605584213746454528
4-star S Kodi DeCambra
https://twitter.com/oregonfootball/status/1605585992827535365
3-star OL Gernorris Wilson
https://twitter.com/oregonfootball/status/1605608640097837058
4-star WR Ashton Cozart
https://twitter.com/oregonfootball/status/1605623356241297410
4-star OL Iapani Laloulu
https://twitter.com/oregonfootball/status/1605617131428597760
3-star OL Bryce Boulton
https://twitter.com/oregonfootball/status/1605614595237744645
3-star OL Lipe Moala
https://twitter.com/oregonfootball/status/1605614595237744645
3-star LB Jerry Mixon
https://twitter.com/oregonfootball/status/1605633291876384768
3-star EDGE Jaeden Moore
https://twitter.com/oregonfootball/status/1605636002986328064
5-star EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei
https://twitter.com/oregonfootball/status/1605649443797114880
4-star CB Cole Martin
https://twitter.com/oregonfootball/status/1605652110292316160
4-star RB Dante Dowdell
https://twitter.com/oregonfootball/status/1605650791879938048
3-star OL Tevita Pome'e
https://twitter.com/oregonfootball/status/1605654398272622592
4-star DL Johnny Bowens
https://twitter.com/oregonfootball/status/1605663877961695232
4-star DL Teitum Tuioti
https://twitter.com/oregonfootball/status/1604977289892343808
K Grant Meadors
https://twitter.com/oregonfootball/status/1605668367569866752
3-star DB Solomon Davis
https://twitter.com/oregonfootball/status/1605670444475944960
LS Nick Duzansky
https://twitter.com/oregonfootball/status/1605678194610253824
4-star CB Daylen Austin
https://twitter.com/oregonfootball/status/1605725440546459650
4-star RB Jayden Limar
https://twitter.com/oregonfootball/status/1605729283166478337
5-star WR Jurrion Dickey
https://twitter.com/oregonfootball/status/1605751949852172289
4-star OLB Blake Purchase
https://twitter.com/oregonfootball/status/1605967684239179785
4-star JUCO OT George Silva
https://twitter.com/oregonfootball/status/1606110618997493762
1
1
Comments / 0