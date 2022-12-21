Signing Day Tracker: An updated list of players who have signed with the Oregon Ducks

Over the last year plus, college coaches around the nation have been working hard to piece together their 2023 recruiting class, making visits across the nation and breaking down tape of players that they want to bring into their program.

They’ve gotten a lot of commitments, and many have even seen a handful of de-commitments and flips at this point in the year. However, Wednesday is finally the day when pen can be put to paper, and these players can make it official.

Welcome to Early Signing Day.

Over the next 76 hours, recruits will have a chance to sign their national letters of intent and become a part of the new team. For the Oregon Ducks, it is expected to be a great day, with Dan Lanning looking to sign a top 15 class in the nation for his first full recruiting cycle with the Ducks.

Here’s an updated list of all the players to sign with Oregon:

Punter Luke Dunne (Australia)

3-star CB Collin Gill

4-star Safety Tyler Turner

4-star DL Terrance Green

4-star ATH Kenyon Sadiq

4-star QB Austin Novosad

4-star DL My'Keil Gardner

4-star DL A'Mauri Washington

4-star S Kodi DeCambra

3-star OL Gernorris Wilson

4-star WR Ashton Cozart

4-star OL Iapani Laloulu

3-star OL Bryce Boulton

3-star OL Lipe Moala

3-star LB Jerry Mixon

3-star EDGE Jaeden Moore

5-star EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei

4-star CB Cole Martin

4-star RB Dante Dowdell

3-star OL Tevita Pome'e

4-star DL Johnny Bowens

4-star DL Teitum Tuioti

K Grant Meadors

3-star DB Solomon Davis

LS Nick Duzansky

4-star CB Daylen Austin

4-star RB Jayden Limar

5-star WR Jurrion Dickey

4-star OLB Blake Purchase

4-star JUCO OT George Silva

