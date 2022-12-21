SIGNED: 3-star defensive back Collin Gill is officially a Duck

Defensive back Collin Gill is just another example of how this coaching staff under Dan Lanning is recruiting the entire country in order to find talent.

Gill is from the Washington D.C./Maryland area and when he verbally committed to the Ducks this past summer, he said the style of defense Oregon plays was really the determining factor.

He was recruited by most of the schools back east such as Boston College and Appalachian State. Ole Miss and Washington State made a late push for Gill, but he stuck with his commitment to go to Eugene. Gill will join a fairly crowded, young, but very talented secondary room at Oregon.

Player Outlook

Gill is going to join one of the most talented secondary rooms in the country, but they are young and will have to learn on the fly. Oregon has Jahlil Florence and Twikweze Bridges, but also the likes of Dontae Manning and Bryan Addison. At 6-foot and 200 pounds, Gill isn't afraid to get in there and tackle a bigger player. He's a physical corner, which could help him move up the depth chart. Gill will likely see the majority of his time on special teams to start out with. He may want to try his hand at returning kickoffs. The Ducks don't have an obvious answer for that spot.

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 87 DC CB Rivals 3 5.6 DC CB ESPN N/A N/A DC CB On3 Recruiting 3 83.38 DC CB 247 Composite 3 0.8550 DC CB

Vitals

Hometown Washington, DC Projected Position Cornerback Height 6-foot-0 Weight 200 pounds Class 2023

Highlights

