One dead after crash on Metroplex Drive
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person is dead after a crash on Metroplex Drive Tuesday morning. MNPD says that the single car crash happened around 4 a.m. on the 400 block of Metroplex Drive. One person died during the crash. This is a breaking news story, check back here...
Pedestrian killed crossing Metroplex Drive in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) reports a pedestrian was struck and killed early Tuesday morning on Metroplex Drive. Police say the man had been seen crossing the street multiple times before the crash. Around 4 a.m. Tuesday, the man was again crossing the road when he was struck by a Chevrolet Impala.
One dead after shooting on County Hospital Road in Nashville
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Metro Nashville Police Department says that Detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Monday. The shooting happened around 11:50 a.m. near the 1400 block of County Hospital Road. MNPD says that the shooting killed Julius Sanford, 28. Police say that Sanford and the gunman had a confrontation inside a vehicle that led to Sanford being shot. MNPD says that their investigation shows that the suspected gunman left the rented vehicle after the shooting and ran away on foot.
Firefighters fight two fires Williamson county overnight
Williamson County, Tenn (WZTV) — The Williamson County Rescue Squad says that two fires broke out in Williamson County overnight. The two fires happened simultaneously and crews were sent both directions. One fire was in district 22. The Williamson County Sheriffs Office was on scene first and found heavy...
Cities across Middle Tennessee urge cautiousness amid water main breaks
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One the heels of the winter storm that hit Middle Tennessee, as temperatures are increasing cities like not only Nashville but Springfield, Camden, and Lafayette are asking residents to be mindful with water main breaks running rampant. Cautions include boiling water before drinking or using...
Metro Nashville Water Services prepared for 'very busy day' for water main breaks, repairs
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — UPDATE: The Metro Water Service (MWS) agency is working to repair seven active water main breaks and damages, including a 24 inch one under the Cumberland River. Customers in East Nashville may experience reduced water pressure Tuesday evening as crews work to make repairs. They working to investigate several others. Areas affected include Joelton, Whites Creek, Bordeaux and Trinity Lane.
Code Red alert for Middle Tennessee expires
UPDATE (12-26 at 2 p.m.) Chief Meteorologist Katy Morgan says while light snow showers through the evening could contribute to some isolated slick spots, the main threat of winter weather is over. --- FOX 17 News is in a Code Red Alert for a brief period of light snow Monday.
Water main breaks expected in Nashville; trash, recycling stopped Monday
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — As snow blankets the Midstate, city leaders are warning Nashville residents of an increase in water main breaks. Trash and recycling collection has also been halted Monday while roads remain slick. Metro Water Services says potential water main breaks should be reported by calling (615)...
76 dogs rescued from 'neglectful conditions' in Tennessee
DYER, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nearly 80 dogs are now at a rescue center after being removed from a property in Dyer, Tennessee. That’s according to the national animal protection nonprofit Animal Rescue Corps (ARC). The nonprofit says they assisted the City of Dyer Police Department with the removal of the dogs from “neglectful conditions.”
More than 100 Southwest flights canceled at Nashville airport Monday
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Hundreds of travelers have been impacted Monday after Southwest Airlines canceled more than 100 flights in and out of Nashville International Airport. BNA says at least 47 departing flights and 57 arriving flights have been canceled by the airline Monday. While winter weather conditions affected...
Best of 2022: Nashville small businesses
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — With a new year on the horizon, FOX 17 News has compiled a list of our favorite small businesses across Music City. Our staff-picked, “best-of” list highlights a variety of local enterprises that make Nashville the cultural melting pot it is. So without...
Grocery Bill Headache? Eggs, margarine, flour, bakery products see big price increases
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Inflation and other factors are costing Americans more at the grocery store for many products, especially for staples like eggs, flour, and lunchmeats. The Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index detailing year-over-year prices shows overall, food has seen a 10.6% increase for the month of November compared to November 2021.
