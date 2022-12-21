Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Metro Nashville Police Department says that Detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Monday. The shooting happened around 11:50 a.m. near the 1400 block of County Hospital Road. MNPD says that the shooting killed Julius Sanford, 28. Police say that Sanford and the gunman had a confrontation inside a vehicle that led to Sanford being shot. MNPD says that their investigation shows that the suspected gunman left the rented vehicle after the shooting and ran away on foot.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 15 HOURS AGO