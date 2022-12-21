The United Kingdom has passed a new rule to include “designated cryptoassets” in the list of investment transactions, qualifying them for Investment Manager Exemption. According to the text, the rule will apply to transactions entered within the 2022/2023 tax year and will come into effect on January 1. Furthermore, the latest regulation will affect all transactions within the accounting periods after December 19, according to the memo published by His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC).

