UK lists ‘cryptoassets’ under Investment Manager Exemption signaling ripple effect for funds
The United Kingdom has passed a new rule to include “designated cryptoassets” in the list of investment transactions, qualifying them for Investment Manager Exemption. According to the text, the rule will apply to transactions entered within the 2022/2023 tax year and will come into effect on January 1. Furthermore, the latest regulation will affect all transactions within the accounting periods after December 19, according to the memo published by His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC).
The major force that drives the price of Bitcoin
In this article, Marquez Comelab discusses the primary force driving the price of Bitcoin, on which users have an influence. Have you ever wondered what determines the price of Bitcoin?[1] In this article, I will discuss the major force that drives the price of Bitcoin, and fortunately, it is something you have the power to influence.
Instacart cuts internal valuation to $10 billion- The Information
Dec 27 (Reuters) - Grocery delivery start-up Instacart has cut its internal valuation to $10 billion, the Information reported on Tuesday, citing two people familiar with the situation.
What does Senator Pat Toomey’s stablecoin bill mean for the digital currency industry?
In the wake of the complete industry meltdown, we’ve witnessed over the past year, regulators in every country are circling the digital currency industry, and change is afoot. In the last few weeks of his Congressional career, Republican Senator Pat Toomey, who has been a vocal supporter of properly...
How did Satoshi fare in court in 2022?
It’s been years since Dr. Craig Wright launched a salvo of litigation against critics and digital asset fraudsters alike. In addition to vindicating his much-maligned reputation, the filings were about Satoshi Nakamoto finally laying legal claim to what is rightfully his. Now in 2022, many of those cases are...
Thor tokens creators hit with unregistered securities charges over 2018 ICO
The ghosts from the past are now staring at Thor Technologies and its principal members after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a complaint for the sale of unregistered securities. The SEC’s complaint borders on Thor’s 2018 initial coin offering (ICO), which the commission says amounted to the...
British Columbia won’t offer electricity to new digital miners for 18 months
British Columbia’s Ministry of Energy, Mines, and Low Carbon Innovation has announced that it will be halting electricity supply to new digital asset miners in the region. The ministry confirms that the temporary suspension of energy supply will last 18 months and will not affect mining firms already operating in the province. According to the press release, the suspension will allow regulators sufficient time to engage with the industry in crafting a permanent framework.
Outgoing Brazilian president signs historic digital asset bill into law
Outgoing Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has appended his signature to a bill seeking to legalize virtual currencies as a means of payment in the country. Bolsonaro signed the bill into law after it surmounted the legislative hurdles from the Brazilian Chamber of Deputies. The Chamber of Deputies forwarded the bill to Bolsonaro’s desk at the end of November, and within a month, the outgoing president gave executive assent to the proposed legislation.
Comments / 0