ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Watertown News

Hatch This Month: Sewing Intro, Vision Boards, Soldering & More

11/1 – 2/26, Watertown Free Public Library,. Be sure to check out our showcase of art, electronics, tools, toys, sewing, and other projects made by Hatch staff and volunteers!. Monday 1/9, 5-7pm Learn how to use a sewing machine. We will cover the basics of threading a machine, changing...
WATERTOWN, MA
Watertown News

Gore Place Hosting a Tour in Honor of Edgar Allan Poe

Gore Place announced they will host an Edgar Allan Poe tour of the mansion on Jan. 20, 2023, at 8 p.m.:. Visit Gore Place for a (sort of) creepy tour in honor of the master of the macabre, Edgar Allan Poe, who was born in Boston on Jan. 19, 1809 (the same year Christopher Gore was Governor!)
BOSTON, MA
Watertown News

Four Homes in Watertown Were Sold This Week

A pair of two families, a three family and a condo were sold this week. 17 Alden Road, 6 bedroom 2 bathroom 3,046 sq. ft. 2 Family, Sold: $1,070,000. 58-60 Knowles Road, 5 bedroom 5 bathroom 4,400 sq. ft. 3 Family, Sold: $1,320,000. Sponsored by:. 379-381 Arlington St., 4 bedroom...
WATERTOWN, MA
Watertown News

Police Log: Restaurant Broken Into, Motorcycle Taken by Men in Van

The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. Dec. 14, 6:25 p.m.: A vehicle rear ended another one on Arsenal Street. Police arrived and noticed that one of the drivers was unsteady on her feet, and had an odor of alcohol on her breath. She was asked if she had been drinking alcohol and she said yes. She did not pass field sobriety tests. Margaret Casterline, 60, of Boston was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and following too closely.
WATERTOWN, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy